Toxic Bosses Ban Worker From Talking About Burnout, Slammed By HR For Hostile Work Environment

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s face facts, most jobs aren’t great, even without having to put up with hostile bosses, annoying coworkers, and pay so low it has people quiet-quitting left, right, and center. But in an era where jobs are so scarce, most people just grin (or grimace), and bear it.

One employee followed what they thought was company procedure about reporting burnout. What they got in response, though, was a write-up from management and an instruction to stop talking about it. They shared their story with an online community.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Jobs are thin on the ground these days, forcing employees to put up with less-than-ideal working conditions

Man at desk with head down feeling burnout in a hostile work environment with toxic bosses and workplace stress.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One employee, who was having a rough time of it, reached out to their manager to discuss their burnout

Text image with a message about workplace burnout, highlighting high turnover and burn out rate due to toxic bosses and hostile environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about company promoting transparent conversations and self care to address burnout and hostile work environment.

Text block describing an employee’s struggles with burnout after family loss and lowered work productivity.

Frustrated boss angrily yelling at stressed worker holding paper, illustrating toxic bosses and hostile work environment.

Share icon

Image credits: user25451090 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of offering support, their manager wrote them up for causing stress within their team and talking about their burnout too much

Text excerpt describing an employee’s manager citing burnout and inappropriate use of one-on-one meetings causing workplace stress.

Text excerpt showing a worker’s statement about management banning discussion of burnout and hostile work environment issues.

Text saying No problem on a plain white background, representing a toxic boss ignoring worker burnout concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skeleton lying over laptop surrounded by crumpled paper illustrating toxic bosses and hostile work environment burnout

Share icon

Image credits: Tara Winstead / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Two months later, they asked for time off due to extreme burnout and mental health issues, but got an angry and confused response from management

Text excerpt about stopping burnout talks and requesting leave citing burnout and mental health issues.

Text excerpt about management reacting angrily after worker was banned from talking about burnout in a hostile work environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing management creating a hostile work environment preventing staff from seeking support during burnout.

Image credits: insiderecess

After they pulled out a copy of their write-up, management was slammed for creating a hostile work environment, and the employee got their time off with partial pay

In an industry where burnout is as common as coffee breaks, the original poster (OP) thought honesty would be the best policy. Their company constantly preached “transparency”, encouraging staff to speak up before they crashed. So, when OP began struggling after losing two family members, they did exactly what management asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of compassion, though, they got a write-up. Management claimed their openness about burnout was “inappropriate” and “stressful” for others. Every one-on-one where they’d asked for help was documented as evidence. The message was loud and clear: stop talking about burnout. So, OP did. Completely.

Two months later, they formally requested a seven-week mental health leave. Management was shocked; how could they not have known OP was struggling? Calmly, they handed them the write-up that literally forbade any talk of burnout. The irony was brutal. The system that punished honesty now paid the price for its own hypocrisy.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, OP got their seven weeks off (partially paid, at that) and management got blasted for creating a hostile work environment. The cherry on top? They had to cover every bit of OP’s workload. Sometimes, karma doesn’t just clock in, it schedules a meeting and brings the receipts.

Young man with tattoos wearing a blue shirt, relaxing on a couch, representing burnout in a toxic work environment.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A lot of companies love to throw around buzzwords like “transparency” and “self-care,” but let’s be real, they rarely actually follow through on any of it. Unaddressed workplace burnout isn’t just making people miserable; it’s posing serious risks to productivity and employee retention. But just how widespread is the issue? And what can management realistically do about it? We went searching for answers.

According to the Society for Human Resource Management’s (SHRM) Employee Mental Health in 2024 Research Series, nearly 45% of workers say they’re completely burned out from their jobs. That’s almost half the workforce running on empty. Daroon Jalil, Ph.D., puts it bluntly, “Workers who are stressed are not bringing their best selves to work, nor are they working to their full potential or pushing themselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With the global economy bucking like a horse, corporate stress levels are through the roof. However, the experts over at Harvard Business Review point out that even during the most uncertain times, a manager’s role stays the same: supporting your team. And yes, that absolutely includes supporting their mental health and well-being.

Here’s the good news: many of the tools you need to actually support your employees are the same ones that make you an effective manager anyway. We’re talking about being vulnerable enough to share your own struggles, modeling healthy behaviors instead of just preaching them, building genuine connection through regular check-ins, and offering real flexibility when people need it.

It’s horrible that OP had to go through the nightmare they did before management got called out and held accountable, but at least the company’s work environment is going to be less hostile because of their brave move.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think? Should OP have gone to HR when their bosses tried to muzzle them, or was waiting it out the better idea in the end? Share your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers slammed the management for their lack of compassion and had both words of advice and support for the original poster

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion showing a worker sharing feelings about burnout under toxic boss and hostile work environment.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about toxic bosses and hostile work environment related to worker burnout issues.

Reddit comments highlight toxic bosses banning talks about burnout, creating a hostile work environment and damaging employee well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user discusses toxic boss banning worker from talking about burnout, highlighting hostile work environment issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion where a worker is banned from talking about burnout, highlighting a hostile work environment.

Reddit user discussing HR involvement in hostile work environment and toxic bosses banning talks about burnout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing burnout and hostile work environment caused by toxic bosses.

Reddit comment discussing toxic bosses and hostile work environment, advising to seek new employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter warning about toxic bosses and hostile work environments, advising documentation and caution in the workplace.