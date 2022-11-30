61 Corporate Buzzwords And Their Actual Meanings
If you have worked in large corporations, bureaucracies, and similar workplaces, or currently work at one, you may have heard a few commonly used words and phrases that have slightly (or completely) altered their original meanings when utilized in a corporate setting. Those are the so-called corporate buzzwords, also known as workplace jargon, business jargon, or corporate lingo. If not at your current workplace, it’s very likely that you have seen corporate jargon phrases, such as “work hard, play hard,” “fast-paced environment,” and “rockstar” being used in job listings to attract new talents to the team.
Interestingly, those company buzzwords seem to work as, according to a recent survey, 7 in 10 applicants said trendy language influenced their decision to apply for a job listing. After all, who wouldn’t want to be referred to as a rockstar or get rewarded for all the hard work they’ve put in? It sounds appealing; hence no wonder many take the bait. However, very few companies actually seem to fulfill their promises. Thus, the many trendy office buzzwords have eventually gained negative connotations and started being seen as “red flags” in job listings.
However, while certain buzzwords for business indeed refer to false or ultimately unfulfilled claims, some merely gain the status of annoying corporate buzzwords due to their constant overuse and often misinterpretation. In fact, 1 in 5 employees dislikes corporate jargon. Regardless, many still agree that using corporate lingo phrases makes someone look more professional, hence their prevalent use in the workplace.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of buzzwords commonly used in the corporate world. Whether you want to upgrade your office lingo and impress your coworkers or learn the covert “red flags” used in job listings, the list below might just do the trick. What’s your relationship with popular buzzwords? Do you agree with their meanings? Have you ever refused to apply for a job that used a specific corporate buzzword in its listing? What was it? Let us know!
This post may include affiliate links.
"At the end of the day…"
Meaning: Whatever follows that sentence is all I’m interested in.
"We're sticking to our core competency"
Meaning: We tried something different, but it didn't work out.
"We need to be lean and mean"
Meaning: You better not take a vacation or decide to quit anytime soon.
Downsizing
Meaning: Making the company smaller by firing the staff.
Plate’s full
Meaning: We are short-staffed and not planning to hire anyone, so you might have to do extra work.
Double-check
Meaning: Although I haven't checked on this yet, I want to "double check" because this check is more important than usual.
Risk-averse
Meaning: When management, who are the only ones permitted to be chicken, refer to you as being "too chicken."
Rightsizing
Meaning: We are firing people, but it's all a part of a strategy, whatever the strategy is.
*We're firing people, and adding their workload to those who remain.
"My niece is looking for a job, can you help her?"
Meaning: If I hire her, it will not look very good, and people will start gossiping. Can you do it instead?
"We’ll discuss it after the New Year"
Meaning: We won't come back to this topic.
"Hope you’re well-rested from your vacation!"
Meaning: Be prepared for all the work you ignored while on holiday. Here is your "To Do" list. The due date is today.
Multi-tasking
Meaning: You better work hard and fast on multiple things at once. Also, could you bring me a coffee?
Outsourcing
Meaning: We are looking for someone else to do your job.
Negative growth
Meaning: We are losing money, so don't expect a raise anytime soon.
"If you really think it’s a good idea…"
Meaning: I don't think it's a good idea. Or, if you plan to go ahead with this idea and it goes wrong, you will be the only one to blame.
"Business is slow this year"
Meaning: You're not getting a promotion or a raise anytime soon.
"Who’s budget is this coming out of?"
Meaning: You've already lost the debate.
"I saw your e-mail sent out to..."
Meaning: You forgot to include me in an email.
"I thought you were handling this"
Meaning: Basically, your boss messed up and forgot something they were supposed to do.
Buy-In
Meaning: Trying to see if everyone agrees on a concept they had no involvement in.
Ecosystem
Meaning: A fancy term for "working together."
"You’ll be able to focus on a critical area for us"
Meaning: You're getting demoted.
Revisit
Meaning: Let's leave this project for… never.
Mission critical
Meaning: You better only focus on this and nothing else.
"I think my idea solves the problem"
Meaning: It's your boss's idea; thus, it's the only right idea.
Empower
Meaning: Higher-ups frequently deploy it to ask the employee to work harder, although the employee may find it condescending.
*I'll micromanage you, but if the task fails - feel 'empowered' to take the blame
Drinking the Kool-Aid
Meaning: Blindly pursuing the cause.
Giving 110%
Meaning: You work hard, but must work even harder.
Rockstar
Meaning: The term frequently employed in job postings that call for repetitive, meticulous work.
"Work hard, play hard"
Meaning: You only get to experience the first part of the phrase.
Competitive salary
Meaning: Salary that is not competitive at all. Just a vague estimate of an employee's anticipated pay.
"Start building consensus"
Meaning: One of your coworkers complained that you didn't include them in your ideas.
= the diva was not copied in an email that did not concern them
Deep dive
Meaning: A total immersion in the nuances.
New Normal
Meaning: It's not normal, just an unpleasant new reality.
Killing it
Meaning: Doing great work. Or, literally, harming one's mental and physical health by giving your all into a job.
The enterprise
Meaning: A risky project or undertaking that will require you to grow some balls.
"Make it disruptive!"
Meaning: This better be big and make us money ASAP.
"They’re early adopters"
Meaning: You better not speak highly of early adopters.
"Give you a heads up"
Meaning: Your coworker will tip you about something big and nasty.
Matrix structure
Meaning: You work for multiple bosses, and they can all command you.
One-off
Meaning: This is the only time you may get encouragement from your boss.
Leverage synergies
Meaning: Following the merger, there will be downsizing.
"Put out some feelers"
Meaning: We are not prepared to take any kind of action yet are curious to learn more.
Human capital
Meaning: Term used to refer to the company's employees.
"Think outside the box"
Meaning: If you wanted to "think outside the box," you would have to refrain from saying that.
Some people need to learn thinking inside the box first. You know, walking before running.
Move the goalposts
Meaning: Changing the conditions at the halfway point of the project.
Sweet spot
Meaning: An exclusive target market for the business that cannot be reached.
Thought leader
Meaning: Good compliment to give your boss if you want to ask for a raise (raise not guaranteed).
Synergy
Meaning: Collaboration between two or more teams, initiatives, or businesses.
Boots on the ground
Meaning: Hearing military slang for allocating work to staff may make some people cringe.
Pivot
Meaning: A change in the direction or strategy of a business.
Family
Meaning: Your organization trying to sell its culture as family-like can be annoying.
Insourcing
Meaning: You have a better than 50 percent chance of getting promoted.
Strategic fit
Meaning: We hope the new corporate partner will prevent the company from going bankrupt.
"Move the needle!"
Meaning: I don't want to do this, so you do it instead.
"It's just business"
Meaning: The phrase to employ if you want to feel less bad about your behavior.
Growth Hacking
Meaning: It's unnecessary to make any "hacking" reference while setting new goals.
Freemium
Meaning: A tactic that involves providing a product's "basic" version for free.
Ideate
Meaning: Act of creating a concept or coming up with an idea.
Win-Win
Meaning: When there is no apparent downside, it's a win all around!
Bandwidth
Meaning: There isn't enough time, space, or funds.