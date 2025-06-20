Stephen Fry Gives Brutal Takedown Of J.K. Rowling, Slams Her As A “Lost Cause”

ADVERTISEMENT

Something’s brewing at Hogwarts between English comedian and actor Sir Stephen Fry and J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series and outspoken critic of trans people.

Fry, who is gay, narrated the audiobooks for all seven of the Potter novels, and has, until now, kept mum on the topic of Rowling’s anti-trans opinions.

Highlights English comedian and actor Sir Stephen Fry opens up for the first time about his one time friend, J.K. Rowling.

Fry says he feels her hardening transphobia is changing her as a person.

Online comments are supportive of Fry, but say he could have spoken out sooner.

Speaking on The Show People podcast, Fry said Rowling has said “cruel and hurtful” things about the community and that it has “hardened her.”

RELATED:

Sir Stephen Fry opens up for the first time about J.K. Rowling

Share icon

Image credits: Neil Mockford / Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

During a live recording of The Show People podcast in mid June at the cabaret bar The Two Brewers Clapham in London, actor and comedian Sir Stephen Fry sat down with host Andrew Keates to discuss Fry’s life, career and lessons learned along the way.

At one point in the conversation, the topic of J.K. Rowling came up. Well known for her criticism of the trans community, Rowling’s opinions have been a harsh reality for many who feel disappointed in her.

Share icon

Image credits: The Show People Podcast / outsavvy

Over the years, Fry has held back about commenting on Rowling’s opinions, but during the podcast, he seemed to change his mind and let it be known just what he thought of her transphobia.

“She seems to be a lost cause”: Stephen Fry talks about J.K. Rowling on recent podcast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Keates (@mrandrewkeates)

ADVERTISEMENT

Fry told Keates that he feels Rowling “has been radicalised I fear and it maybe she has been radicalised by TERFs, but also by the vitriol that is thrown at her.”

Fry, referring to the acronym that stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist,” insisted that he always liked her and “found her charming, funny and interesting.”

But he said it seems she is becoming even more hardened against the trans community, which has “completely altered the way she talks and engages with the world.”

Share icon

Image credits: slinehan1

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: VorpalBi

He confirmed, though, that if she says hurtful things, she should be called out for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(It) will only continue to harden her I am afraid. I am not saying that she not be called out when she says things that are really cruel, wrong and mocking. She seems to be a lost cause for us,” Fry said, according to the Daily Mail.

Share icon

Image credits: Photograph at WorldPride / Wikipedia

He concluded that Rowling’s “contemptuous” comments “add to a terribly distressing time for trans people.”

“She is a friend of mine”: Fry had taken a more neutral stance in the past

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Fry wasn’t always this outspoken about his one time friend.

In 2022, on the Beeb Watch Podcast, when the online debate over Rowling’s transphobia was at its zenith, Fry was asked if he would like to make a statement and weigh in.

At the time, he told the host Roger Bolton simply: “I definitely wouldn’t because I am aware that you are talking about an issue where two sides are very sore and anxious about their enemies.”

But he did admit that her stance was hurtful for many friends of his.

Share icon

Image credits: Elena Ternovaja / Wikipedia

“She is a friend of mine and I have trans friends and intersex friends who are deeply upset by her. That is a circle I have to square personally,” Fry said at the time.

Fry ultimately said during that interview that the topic was “upsetting to both sides and I would wish them both to retreat and to consider that it is possible for trans people to live full, accepted lives according to their terms in society, and for women to have all the rights and dignities they demand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Twytocrite

Share icon

Image credits: eepyautumn

ADVERTISEMENT

Rowling’s history of transphobia is well documented

Share icon

Image credits: jk_rowling / X

Share icon

Image credits: jk_rowling / X

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that J.K. Rowling does not support the trans community. After years of liking transphobic posts online, Rowling famously penned a lengthy essayon her website outlining why she does not support trans activism.

In the essay, Rowling says she is “worried about the new trans activism” and “the huge explosion in young women wishing to transition and also about the increasing numbers who seem to be detransitioning.”

Share icon

Image credits: jk_rowling / X

In what had been a simmering discussion, Rowling’s opinions thrust her into the spotlight as being transphobic, with many of the cast from the Harry Potter films publicly distancing themselves from her and her opinions at the time.

The trans and queer communities have been supportive of Fry’s latest comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: stephenfryactually / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

For netizens hurt by Fry’s previous unwillingness to come out concretely against Rowling, his latest statements were much appreciated—if a little late.

Commenters were enthusiastic of Fry, but say they hope he continues after previously staying silent.

“I am glad he’s overcome that for now on this issue. Doesn’t change the fact he didn’t when people really needed him to. This has to be the beginning of something or it’s useless,” one person said.

Commenters online praised Fry for finally weighing in on J.K. Rowling’s rampant transphobia

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT