Stephen Fry Gives Brutal Takedown Of J.K. Rowling, Slams Her As A “Lost Cause”
J.K. Rowling at an event with red hair and red lipstick, linked to Stephen Fry's brutal takedown commentary.
Stephen Fry Gives Brutal Takedown Of J.K. Rowling, Slams Her As A “Lost Cause”

27

Something’s brewing at Hogwarts between English comedian and actor Sir Stephen Fry and J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series and outspoken critic of trans people.

Fry, who is gay, narrated the audiobooks for all seven of the Potter novels, and has, until now, kept mum on the topic of Rowling’s anti-trans opinions

Highlights
  • English comedian and actor Sir Stephen Fry opens up for the first time about his one time friend, J.K. Rowling.
  • Fry says he feels her hardening transphobia is changing her as a person.
  • Online comments are supportive of Fry, but say he could have spoken out sooner.

Speaking on The Show People podcast, Fry said Rowling has said “cruel and hurtful” things about the community and that it has “hardened her.”

    Sir Stephen Fry opens up for the first time about J.K. Rowling

    Stephen Fry outdoors wearing a beige coat and colorful scarf, associated with Stephen Fry gives brutal takedown of J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: Neil Mockford / Getty Images

    J.K. Rowling at an event, wearing a black blazer and white top, with red hair and a confident smile.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    During a live recording of The Show People podcast in mid June at the cabaret bar The Two Brewers Clapham in London, actor and comedian Sir Stephen Fry sat down with host Andrew Keates to discuss Fry’s life, career and lessons learned along the way. 

    At one point in the conversation, the topic of J.K. Rowling came up. Well known for her criticism of the trans community, Rowling’s opinions have been a harsh reality for many who feel disappointed in her.

    Stephen Fry on The Show People podcast, speaking about J.K. Rowling with a serious expression in a blue blazer.

    Image credits: The Show People Podcast / outsavvy

    Over the years, Fry has held back about commenting on Rowling’s opinions, but during the podcast, he seemed to change his mind and let it be known just what he thought of her transphobia. 

    “She seems to be a lost cause”: Stephen Fry talks about J.K. Rowling on recent podcast

    Fry told Keates that he feels Rowlinghas been radicalised I fear and it maybe she has been radicalised by TERFs, but also by the vitriol that is thrown at her.”

    Fry, referring to the acronym that stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist,” insisted that he always liked her and “found her charming, funny and interesting.” 

    But he said it seems she is becoming even more hardened against the trans community, which has “completely altered the way she talks and engages with the world.”

    Twitter reply about Stephen Fry criticizing J.K. Rowling, highlighting his change of stance and calling her a lost cause.

    Image credits: slinehan1

    Stephen Fry responding on social media, delivering a strong critique targeting J.K. Rowling’s views and statements.

    Image credits: VorpalBi

    He confirmed, though, that if she says hurtful things, she should be called out for it.

    “(It) will only continue to harden her I am afraid. I am not saying that she not be called out when she says things that are really cruel, wrong and mocking. She seems to be a lost cause for us,” Fry said, according to the Daily Mail.

    Stephen Fry at a protest holding signs supporting LGBTQ+ rights with messages about acceptance and equality.

    Image credits: Photograph at WorldPride / Wikipedia

    He concluded that Rowling’s “contemptuous” comments “add to a terribly distressing time for trans people.” 

    “She is a friend of mine”: Fry had taken a more neutral stance in the past

    Stephen Fry smiling with sunglasses and J.K. Rowling in a colorful dress, highlighting Stephen Fry and J.K. Rowling SEO keywords.

    Image credits: jk_rowling / X
    Text post by Allyson Smith discussing defending the rights of all women, both biological and transgender.

    Fry wasn’t always this outspoken about his one time friend. 

    In 2022, on the Beeb Watch Podcast, when the online debate over Rowling’s transphobia was at its zenith, Fry was asked if he would like to make a statement and weigh in.

    At the time, he told the host Roger Bolton simply: “I definitely wouldn’t because I am aware that you are talking about an issue where two sides are very sore and anxious about their enemies.”

    But he did admit that her stance was hurtful for many friends of his.

    Stephen Fry smiling in a suit and yellow tie, known for giving a brutal takedown of J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: Elena Ternovaja / Wikipedia

    “She is a friend of mine and I have trans friends and intersex friends who are deeply upset by her. That is a circle I have to square personally,” Fry said at the time.

    Fry ultimately said during that interview that the topic was “upsetting to both sides and I would wish them both to retreat and to consider that it is possible for trans people to live full, accepted lives according to their terms in society, and for women to have all the rights and dignities they demand.”

    Tweet by Neil expressing opinion on Stephen Fry's brutal takedown of J.K. Rowling with a critical tone.

    Image credits: Twytocrite

    Screenshot of a tweet by Autumn replying to PinkNews, supporting Stephen Fry’s brutal takedown of J.K. Rowling.

    Image credits: eepyautumn

    Rowling’s history of transphobia is well documented

    Woman with long blue hair and decorative headpiece, looking thoughtfully to the side in a bright indoor setting.

    Image credits: jk_rowling / X

    A woman smoking a cigar and holding a drink on a balcony overlooking the ocean, captured at sunset.

    Image credits: jk_rowling / X

    It’s no secret that J.K. Rowling does not support the trans community. After years of liking transphobic posts online, Rowling famously penned a lengthy essayon her website outlining why she does not support trans activism. 

    In the essay, Rowling says she is “worried about the new trans activism” and “the huge explosion in young women wishing to transition and also about the increasing numbers who seem to be detransitioning.”

    J.K. Rowling wearing a large blue floral hat and matching outfit, smiling softly in a well-lit room.

    Image credits: jk_rowling / X

    In what had been a simmering discussion, Rowling’s opinions thrust her into the spotlight as being transphobic, with many of the cast from the Harry Potter films publicly distancing themselves from her and her opinions at the time.

    The trans and queer communities have been supportive of Fry’s latest comments

    Stephen Fry speaking into a microphone, wearing glasses and a beige jacket, delivering a brutal takedown commentary.

    Image credits: stephenfryactually / Instagram

    For netizens hurt by Fry’s previous unwillingness to come out concretely against Rowling, his latest statements were much appreciated—if a little late.

    Commenters were enthusiastic of Fry, but say they hope he continues after previously staying silent. 

    I am glad he’s overcome that for now on this issue. Doesn’t change the fact he didn’t when people really needed him to. This has to be the beginning of something or it’s useless,” one person said.

    Commenters online praised Fry for finally weighing in on J.K. Rowling’s rampant transphobia

    Comment by Matthew Vernon saying finally picking the right side, related to Stephen Fry’s takedown of J.K. Rowling.

    Comment by Jed Terriss Ernst Rhodes expressing opinion on Stephen Fry's criticism of J.K. Rowling in an online discussion.

    Screenshot of Emlyn Boyle’s comment discussing re-recording HP audiobooks with a different actor amid Stephen Fry’s takedown of J.K. Rowling.

    Comment by Tuur Verheyde discussing Stephen Fry’s firm stance in a dispute involving J.K. Rowling and related controversies.

    Comment from Paul Hazzard expressing opinion on Stephen Fry's takedown of J.K. Rowling and her behavior.

    Comment by Martin Reib Petersen saying Better late than never, displayed in a Facebook-like interface discussing Stephen Fry takedown of J.K. Rowling.

    Commenter agrees with Supreme Court ruling but supports Stephen Fry’s brutal takedown of J.K. Rowling on trans issues.

    Comment from Sean McNally stating she has turned into a very hateful person amid Stephen Fry J.K. Rowling takedown discussions.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    sushi_detour_0m avatar
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would appear not many people care enough to boycott Harry Potter sadly.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is such a thing as separating art from artist. And besides, I've already seen the movies several times so won't need to watch them again anyway. But people have the right to choose what they do and don't boycott and you don't get to judge them for it or make sweeping statements like that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
