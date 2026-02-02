Greedy 18YO Demands A $200k Trust Fund From Wealthy Grandparents, Furious As She Gets A BMW Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Blending families can be a struggle at first, mainly because of people’s expectations, fears, and prior bonds with one another. These issues can be solved over time, with a bit of communication, but if that doesn’t happen, it may lead to a lot of misunderstandings.

This is what one woman faced when her stepdaughter lost it after being gifted a BMW by her step-grandparents instead of the $200k trust fund they had given to their biological grandkids. Obviously, the woman was put in a tough position and didn’t know what to do.

When family members shy away from having honest conversations about money, it can end up causing problems later on

Woman holding a large stack of cash, representing step daughter trust fund financial planning and inheritance concepts.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she received a lot of money from a trust fund her parents had set up for her, and that they did the same for her twins when they turned 18

Text excerpt discussing a personal story about not giving a step daughter a trust fund from a wealthy family background.

Teen mother shares story of support from parents while navigating pregnancy and step-daughter trust fund challenges.

Text describing a step-daughter trust fund accessed at age 18 for housing, children, rent, and household essentials.

Two young women wearing black sweaters and mittens, playing in the snow, representing a step-daughter trust fund concept.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the twins received $200k each on their 18th birthday, the poster’s stepdaughter expected to be given the same amount when she reached that milestone

Text excerpt about managing a step-daughter trust fund and adjusting lifestyle with emergency savings and a job.

Text excerpt explaining family dynamics and the step-daughter trust fund established on the twins’ 18th birthday.

Text excerpt about raising twins thriving at age 22 related to step-daughter trust fund and family support.

Text discussing step daughter trust fund and anticipation about receiving it at 18 years old compared to twins' trust funds.

Text about disappointment over a step-daughter trust fund, highlighting feelings of unequal treatment and love.

Text excerpt discussing feelings and treatment toward step-daughter, relevant to step-daughter trust fund topic.

Text excerpt about a step-daughter upset over not receiving a step-daughter trust fund and feeling hurt.

Woman holding a red gift box filled with cash representing a step-daughter trust fund concept.

Image credits: actiongp / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite the woman and her husband warning the teen that she might not receive trust fund money, she ignored them and was hurt when she was gifted a car instead

Text discussing concerns about a step-daughter trust fund and expectations set by the husband and wife.

Text excerpt discussing a conversation about why a step-daughter was not given a trust fund like twins.

Text discussing feelings about a step-daughter trust fund and limited grandparent-grandchild relationship visits.

Text about explaining to a step-daughter why she isn’t receiving a step-daughter trust fund despite a car gift.

Text excerpt discussing step-daughter trust fund, including plans for a birthday trip and a 2023 BMW 5 Series car.

Image credits: Teenwolflover21

The poster’s stepdaughter felt that she had been treated differently because she “wasn’t blood,” but her family tried to assure her that that wasn’t true

Since the OP came from quite a wealthy family, she didn’t have to struggle for much and even received a trust fund on her 18th birthday. That money definitely came in handy because she had just given birth to twins, and so she used it to pay her rent, manage the household, and look after her little ones.

That’s exactly why many parents set up trust funds for their children, as it can help secure their future and ensure they live comfortably. According to experts, it’s not just rich people who can set up such accounts; any parent can create one for their child as a way to make things easier for them.

In this situation, the poster’s parents had not just made a trust fund for her, but they had also kept individual accounts for their grandkids, which would open on their 18th birthdays. Unfortunately, they hadn’t made one for their step-granddaughter and didn’t think to clear the air on the matter either.

The reason why most money professionals state that families should have honest conversations about savings and finances is that they are the topics that tend to stir up the most conflict. Especially in situations related to inheritance, parents and grandparents should be honest about how much they’re keeping aside for the kids, so that there are no false expectations created.

Teenage girl with long hair resting her face in hands, appearing thoughtful in a setting related to step-daughter trust fund.

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the grandparents hadn’t told their step-grandchild that they weren’t giving her a $200k trust fund, she still expected it as she neared her 18th birthday. She even chose to ignore the OP and her dad’s warnings about the fact that she might not get the money like her stepsiblings had been given.

That’s why when she turned 18 and was gifted a BMW instead, she was extremely disappointed. She felt that it showed that her stepmom and step-grandparents were treating her differently since she “wasn’t blood.” She also didn’t want to listen to any explanations from the OP and kept throwing a tantrum.

There are many blended families like this where grandparents might struggle for many years to actually form a connection with their step-grandkids. It’s completely natural, and research shows that these bonds shouldn’t be forced, and that the love, connection-building, and care will slowly follow over time.

Even the poster’s parents told her that they felt that giving their step-granddaughter a trust fund would be too personal, which is why they chose to get her a new car instead. Since they also didn’t get to meet her too often, their connection wasn’t as strong, which is why they refrained from giving her the money.

What do you think about the decision of the grandparents, and whose side are you on in this situation? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts on this matter.

Folks were shocked by the teen’s entitlement and felt that her grandparents didn’t owe her anything

Reddit discussion about step-daughter trust fund expectations and family communication challenges.

Forum comment discussing step-daughter trust fund expectations and family entitlement over four years.

Screenshot of a social media comment complaining about a step-daughter trust fund and receiving a free car.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing entitlement related to a step-daughter trust fund expectation.

Comment discussing entitlement and maturity issues related to a step-daughter trust fund and family relationships.

Comment explaining why the step-daughter is not entitled to a trust fund or family inheritance due to lack of blood relation.

Comment discussing step-daughter trust fund fairness and parents' generosity in providing gifts and financial support.

Comment discussing entitled behavior related to step-daughter trust fund and disputes over financial expectations.

Comment discussing unreasonable expectations around a step-daughter trust fund and family dynamics advice.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing that a step-daughter trust fund is typically set up by her parents.

Screenshot of an online discussion with a comment saying NTA related to step-daughter trust fund advice.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing step-daughter trust fund and issues of entitlement and generosity.

Reddit comment discussing a stepdaughter’s entitlement and issues around a stepdaughter trust fund and family support.

Comment mentioning grandparents can give a step-daughter a trust fund in an online discussion.