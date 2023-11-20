ADVERTISEMENT

Faith in humanity has been restored!

The Stanley cups have been rising to an all-time popularity, particularly amongst North American consumers, and with good reason.

The all-steel vacuum flask can carry up to 40oz of liquid, which is the equivalent of 1.2 liters, and features aesthetically pleasing styles, as well as a handle, making it easy to carry around, in addition to an in-built straw.

But did you know that the famous Stanley Quencher could also withstand a near-fatal accident?

A woman going by the handle danimarielettering on TikTok shared a video where she captioned: “Thirsty after you catch on fire? @Stanley 1913 is like no problem I gotcha.”

A woman shared a video of her Stanley cup withstanding a car accident resulting in her vehicle being set on fire

Image credits: danimarielettering

Image credits: danimarielettering

The video, which has now gone viral and has been viewed 80.5 million times, showed the inside of her vehicle which had been on fire the day prior, following an accident.

The car wreckage was displayed with everything looking destroyed, everything with the exception of her enduring Stanley cup.

The quencher was filmed simply positioned in the woman’s car cupholder, looking impeccable, as if it had never been touched.

Image credits: danimarielettering

You can watch the impressive video below

The TikToker voiced over her footage saying: “Everybody’s so concerned about if the Stanley spills, but what about if it melts?

“Fire yesterday. Still has ice in it,” she further stated as she shook the flask so viewers could hear the ice inside.

TikTok users were flabbergasted at the woman’s footage, with some admitting that the segment has made them want to go and get a Stanley cup for themselves.

A person commented: “Now this is good marketing for Stanley.”

A TikTok user demanded: “Stanley, SPONSOR HER.”

Another person chimed in: “Stanley better cut you a check after this advertisement.”

As a result of the woman’s TikTok going viral, the president of Stanley said the company would send her more tumblers and replace her vehicle

Image credits: stanleybrand

“We’ve never done this before and we’ll probably never do it again,” the company’s president said

It would appear that viewers’ wishes have not only been fulfilled but also exceeded, as Terence Reilly, the president of the Stanley brand, responded in a stitch to the woman’s initial TikTok.

There, he announced that the company would not only send her some more Stanley tumblers, but also replace her car and get her a new one.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments that we should send you some Stanleys,” Terence said.

He continued: “Well, we’re gonna send you some Stanleys, but there’s one more thing and we’ve never done this before and we’ll probably never do it again, but we’d love to replace your vehicle.

“Yeah, all of us at Stanley, we’d really like to replace your vehicle.”

The businessman further stated that he was glad the woman was OK and that it showed that Stanleys are “built for life.”

Image credits: danimarielettering

A person subsequently commented on Terence’s response: “NGL love the honesty of ‘probably not gonna do this again’ and that alone might make me consider buying a Stanley.”

Another TikTok user wrote: “They responded, that’s freaking awesome.

“I’m gonna have to buy a Stanley now.”

A separate individual commented: “Aaaaaaand going to buy my first Stanley – what a fantastic company.”



Dani posted an unboxing video showing one of her new products



Stanley tumblers, thermoses, and water bottles have become a viral sensation on Instagram and TikTok, with over 148 million views for searches like #stanleytumbler, Marketplace reported.

The website stated that countless content creators have been sharing “unboxing” videos and product reviews, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes.

As a result, Stanley has made significant sales gains, doubling the company’s business two years in a row, Terence revealed.

The Stanley president explained that there was a 275% increase in Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler sales last year, and the waitlist for the product had reached an all-time high, with an estimated 150,000 consumers registered on the direct-to-consumer website.

