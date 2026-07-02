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In every movie, spy cameras are shown as fun ways to prank someone or as surveillance equipment used to catch a criminal. Unfortunately, in real life, these devices can also be used for inappropriate purposes, which can lead to alarming situations.

This is what a young woman faced when she realized the camera her stepdad had set up outside her window was secretly recording her bedroom. The problem is that when she went to take action against him, her mother proved to be her biggest enemy.

More info: Reddit

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When it comes to a child’s physical and emotional safety, parents should always believe their little ones over anybody else

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When the poster’s boyfriend came over to hang out, he realized that her stepdad had installed a hidden camera pointed directly at her bedroom

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Since the poster’s family was away on a camping trip, she told her aunt and uncle about the situation as she felt concerned after finding an SD card in the camera

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The young woman decided to take the SD card and file a report with the police, and planned to talk to her mom about the situation while having her aunt and uncle present

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The poster also wanted to search her house for any more cameras, and wasn’t sure about getting the police to check the entire place

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Since the woman was concerned about putting her stepdad on alert, she urged her aunt to be a source of support while she informed her mother about what happened

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Unfortunately, in a later update, the woman shared that she had to start apartment hunting because her stepdad managed to get her mother on his side by then

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Later on the woman updated that she moved in with her boyfriend and graduated nursing school, but that she wasn’t in touch with her mom and brothers anymore

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The poster also explained that the reason why she hadn’t followed up on the police report was because her mom had held her college fund hostage

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Unfortunately, the woman’s had to cut contact with her family since they all supported her creepy stepdad, but she did her best to move on and heal from the experience

The young woman explained that her stepdad had been in her life since she was 8 years old, so even though he had done a few questionable things in the past, she didn’t mind them as much. This changed one day, when the poster’s family was out camping, and her boyfriend discovered that her stepdad had set up a hidden camera pointed directly at her bedroom.

According to security experts, even though many folks used nanny cams, or surveillance equipment in the olden days, it’s no longer legal to secretly record anyone. There are many privacy laws in place to protect folks in personal areas like bedrooms or bathrooms, so home security devices can’t be installed there.

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That’s why, when the poster realized how inappropriately the camera had been angled, she tried her best to rationalize the situation, but then realized it had been set up like that on purpose. Luckily, thanks to her boyfriend’s presence of mind, they found the device’s SD card, conducted a sweep for additional cameras, and turned over the tech to the authorities.

In situations like this, cybercrime professionals advise collecting as much information and evidence as possible to build a case against the perpetrator. It’s also important to let the authorities know if you feel unsafe so that they can provide support if necessary or guide you on the next steps of action.

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The poster decided to reach out to her aunt and uncle to share the situation with them, and also consulted her cousin, who was a civil lawyer. With their support, she planned to have a conversation with her mother without her stepdad being present, just in case anything went wrong.

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When it comes to critical conversations like this, professionals explain that it’s important to choose a good time to talk to the person in question when they aren’t busy or preoccupied. It can also make a big difference if you have this discussion with a friend or trusted adult, as their presence can provide a lot of support.

In this case, though, after the woman spoke with her mother about her stepdad’s actions, things did not turn out so well. Unfortunately, the poster had to move out and search for a new place to stay, while also healing from the fact that her mom had not taken her side at all.

The woman explained that, over time, her entire family sided with her stepdad and believed him over her. That’s why she kept contact with them to a minimum and tried her best to move on from the betrayal she experienced. She also had to drop her police case because her mom was holding her college fund hostage.

What advice do you have for the young woman dealing with such an overwhelming situation? Do share your thoughts and advice, if any.

Folks were shocked by the mom’s behavior and couldn’t believe she’d take her creepy husband’s side over her own daughter

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