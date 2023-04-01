Scroll down, upvote your favorite pictures and be sure to check out our previous feature with more April Fools-approved pranks and jokes.

So just in time for April Fools, we wrapped up some of the most prank-inspiring examples of people nailing the fools on April 1st. From shameless cake pops with Brussels sprouts inside to a local burger joint turning into “Bob’s Burgers,” some people go an extra length to bring an element of entertainment to our mundane lives.

Some people like it, and just as many people genuinely hate it. But every year the morning of the day dedicated to hoaxes and practical jokes rises, and so do the thrill-seekers ready to shout “got you!” straight in people’s clueless (and often miserable) faces.

#1 My Local Burger Joint Became Bob's Burgers For April Fools

#2 It's My Husband's Colleague's Birthday Tomorrow, And Also April Fools Day. I Made Him Some Prank Cake Pops. They Are Brussel Sprouts Covered In Chocolate

#3 I Woke Up Half Asleep And Opened The Door To The Bathroom. My Heart Dropped. Well Played, Roommate

In a previous interview with Bored Panda, Janet M. Gibson, Ph.D., a Professor of Psychology at Grinnell College, explained that it actually takes quite a bit of work to get a joke. According to her, we have to use cognitive, social, and emotional brain power to form expectations of what's supposed to happen. But that’s not all. We have to be able to “see how the punchline or unexpected event puts a playful spin on things, figure out the social context to know whether the unexpected event was intended or offensive, and we have to empathize with the joke teller, a character in the joke, or audience to know what is going on,” Prof. Gibson explained.

#4 I Hope My Husband Feels Special When He Wakes Up. All Eyes Will Be On Him. April Fools

#5 I Replaced The Old Family Photo In My Mum's House With This. Still Waiting For Her To Notice

#6 Starbucks Changed Outfits To In-N-Out On April Fools

What’s more, in order for a joke, a prank, or a punchline to be perceived as funny, people have to be ready to have fun. It doesn’t matter whether it has to do with language, social expectations, or simply be amused by the absurdities of the situation. “If we are lucky, there are cues to help, like the joke teller is smiling or others are laughing, and then we try to figure out why, search for alternate meanings, and pull from memory what other meanings are possible in this context,” Prof. Gibson told us.

#7 For April Fools, My Girlfriend Scared Me This Afternoon

#8 Someone In My Neighborhood Wins April Fools Day

#9 My Husband Hates When There Are Small Quantities Of Leftovers In The Fridge. My Son Pranked Him For April Fools By Filling 22 Containers, Each With One Strand Of Spaghetti

On the other hand, as a joker or a prankster, you have to be sure that your joke is simple enough. “If the joke requires too much work to figure it out, we are likely to end up feeling puzzled rather than amused or entertained.” There’s a belief that one's sense of humor can tell us a lot about their personality. And it’s kind of right, but not in the way you probably think. “If you like jokes that poke fun at death, this does not mean you have death anxiety or are sick. If you like the Three Stooges, it does not mean you are a knucklehead,” Prof. Gibson said. “In fact, people who like sick jokes tend to score high on openness to experience and high on social intelligence,” she added.

#10 April Fools? Someone Stole My Dad's SD Card From His Trail Camera From The Middle Of Nowhere. Edited This In A Picture, Then Put It Back In The Camera. He Was Scared For An Hour

#11 I Sent My Friend A 6' Tall Mr. Bean With No Return Address For April Fools

#12 I Told My Husband I Was Pregnant For April Fools Day. We Just Had A Baby A Few Months Ago. He Took It Well

#13 April Fools. Comcast Said They Will Need To Use My Computer When Installing The Internet At My New Office Today

#14 We Hid A Turkey In Our Neighbor's Yard On April Fools. Today I Woke Up To This In My Yard

#15 I Put This On My Homophobic Dad's Work Truck After He Yelled At Me, And Mainly My Girlfriend, For Being Gay. April Fools, Pop

#16 Last-Minute April Fools Prank I Did For My Husband

#17 I Put Vanilla Pudding In A Mayonnaise Jar. My Kids Were Horrified As I Ate It While Watching Them Open Their Easter Presents

#18 April Fools?

#19 Mentos Ice Bomb For Your Friends That Love Soda. Happy April Fools Day

#20 My Sister's April Fools Prank On Her Husband

#21 I Made A Little Paper Cutout To Give My Roommate A Good Scare. April Fools Everyone

#22 Well, My Fiance Just Won April Fools Day. She's The Opposite Of Every Woman I've Ever Met

#23 April Fools Prank At Work

#24 I Put A "Caution Wet Floor" Sign On Top Of A Giant Floaty Mat For April Fools. Swimmers And Colleagues Got A Kick Out Of It

#25 My April Fools Prank I went into the building where I work on the night before April Fools Day to set up my prank. I'm not proud to say I shimmied under the stall door so that I could lock it from the inside. The great thing about this stall is there are no gaps to glimpse if someone is sitting on the pot. The only way to check is by looking for feet below the stall door.



#26 I Work At The Vet Hospital. I Left The Morning Crew A Little April Fools Surprise

#27 This Year's Prank. Our Two Employee Entrances Are About 150 Yards Apart

#28 I Got Pranked By My 11-Year-Old Child On April Fools. Super Proud Parent Moment

#29 I Rolled The Window Down, Placed Broken Glass On The Ground, And Staged The Area. My Wife Freaked Out

#30 People Still Fall For This

#31 I Taped My Friend's Door. The Door Opens To The Inside, So After He Opens It, He Will Be Greeted By A Wall Full Of Tape

#32 I Made A Dummy Out Of Clothes And Pillows To Scare My Husband

#33 I'm Not Even Mad. There's A Fish In There

#34 For April Fools Day, I Decided To Replace Hand Sanitizer With Lube For My Co-Workers

#35 An Easy Prank To Pull Off For April Fools

#36 On April Fools, I Allowed Cookies On An Online Store, Today I Got This In The Mail

#37 My Friend Lost His Leg In A Motorcycle Accident A Few Years Ago. This Was His April Fools Joke To The Kids Playing In The Park

#38 I Just Fell For This April Fools Prank. I Work In The Tech Department

#39 April Fools Office Prank. It Has Been Called Twice Already

#40 My 11-Year-Old Daughter's April Fools Joke. She Hid The Toilet Paper And Replaced It With A Masking Tape

#41 This Year's April Fools Prank. Filling Glass Cola Bottles With Soy Sauce, And Resealing Them

#42 Someone, Please Tell My Children That April Fools Day Is Over

#43 I Pranked My Wife On April Fools The story will begin like most mornings. It starts with a seemingly innocuous trip to the throne. The only problem is I rubbed "Chest rub" all over the seat. After such a rude awakening, I'm sure that coffee would be in order. What's coffee without a nice spoonful of sugar? Well, not today. After all that, she should head to work. I can't get her at work, but I emptied the hole punch at my office today, brought the contents home, and loaded them up. I turned ac on max and aimed accordingly. I love you, honey, and April fools.



#44 On April Fools, Someone In My Town Decided To Send A Local Megachurch A Humorous Message

#45 I Fooled My Dog

#46 April Fools Prank

#47 For April Fools, I Put Yogurt Into The Mayo Jar And Watched My Students Gaze In Disgusted Horror As I Casually Ate During The Class

#48 My Boyfriend Got Me Good. With No Time To Remove Them, I Had To Drive My Car Like This. I Sounded Like A Giant Kazoo Driving Down The Road

#49 April Fools Prank We Played On Our Boss

#50 April Fools To My Family

#51 Gross Out Your Significant Other By Filling An Empty Jar Of Mayo With Vanilla Pudding And Eat It Straight From The Jar. Happy April Fools

#52 Someone Put This Up At Work As An April Fools Joke. One Of My Coworkers Believed And Started Yelling

#53 I Told My Husband That Toilet Had A Leak In It. But It Was Just A Leek

#54 I Told My Husband We Were Having Breakfast For Dinner. This Is What He Came Home To

#55 Final Preparations For An April 1st Reveal

#56 April Fools Day A Roommate Edition

#57 For April Fools, We Froze Their Cereal