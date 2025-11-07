Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Spiritual Bride Gets Dragged After Her Decision Causes Chaos And Shock 2 Weeks Before The Wedding
Bride and groom exchanging vows outdoors with officiant smiling in the background before wedding chaos unfolds.
Lifestyle, Occasions

Spiritual Bride Gets Dragged After Her Decision Causes Chaos And Shock 2 Weeks Before The Wedding

Interview With Expert
There’s no blueprint for the perfect wedding. Every couple should decide for themselves what their ideal day will look like. The venue, itinerary, music, catering, guest list and more should be exactly what they’ve imagined, as outside influences can lead to a wedding that ultimately disappoints the newlyweds. And in some cases, it might disappoint the guests too.

One woman reached out to Reddit for advice after her cousin slashed her wedding’s guest list in half at the last minute. After blindly following the guidance of her “spiritual advisor,” this bride managed to offend nearly all of her friends and family members. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as a conversation with wedding expert Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride Magazine

    This woman has been looking forward to being a bridesmaid in her cousin’s wedding

    Bride and groom exchanging rings during outdoor wedding ceremony with officiant, capturing spiritual bride’s emotional moment.

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato (not the actual photo)

    But at the last minute, the bride’s “spiritual advisor” decided that she needed to make major changes to the guest list

    Spiritual bride faces backlash after decision causes chaos and shock just two weeks before her wedding day

    Text about a spiritual bride influenced by a spiritual advisor, leading to chaos weeks before her wedding.

    Text excerpt showing bridesmaid discussing normal wedding planning before chaos caused by spiritual bride’s decision two weeks prior.

    Spiritual bride faces backlash after cutting wedding guest list, causing chaos and shock two weeks before the event.

    Text excerpt describing a spiritual bride using a psychic’s energy compatibility chart to uninvite guests before her wedding.

    Spiritual bride faces backlash and chaos after decision causes shock two weeks before the wedding event.

    Alt text: Spiritual bride causes chaos and shock with her decision two weeks before the wedding, sparking controversy and backlash.

    Text excerpt showing a chaotic reaction to the spiritual bride’s decision causing shock just weeks before the wedding.

    Stressed spiritual bride holding her head in hands, facing chaos and shock two weeks before the wedding.

    Image credits: s_kawee / envato (not the actual photo)

    Spiritual bride faces backlash as her unexpected decision causes chaos and shock just weeks before the wedding.

    Alt text: Text message revealing chaos and shock caused by spiritual bride’s controversial decision weeks before wedding.

    Text excerpt describing chaos and shock caused by a spiritual bride’s decision two weeks before the wedding.

    Image credits: lolagivesface

    “Weddings are emotional territory, and being left out always stings”

    To find out whether or not it’s ever appropriate for a bride and groom to remove people from their guest list, we got in touch with wedding expert Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride Magazine

    “Honestly? Sometimes, yeah. Real life happens—budgets get tight, venues change, or you realize you’d rather have a cozy, love-filled dinner with your inner circle than a giant bash with your mom’s coworkers,” Jhona shared. “It’s okay to trim the list for reasons like cost, space, or even wanting a more intimate vibe.”

    However, the expert notes that timing is everything. “Two weeks before the wedding is way too late. Guests might have already booked flights or outfits, so last-minute cuts feel extra harsh,” Jhona says. “If you have to downsize, do it early. Explain gently: We had to scale down due to budget or space. And avoid making it sound personal.”

    We also asked the expert if it’s possible to uninvite loved ones without damaging relationships. “Let’s be real—it’s tough!” she told Bored Panda. “Weddings are emotional territory, and being left out always stings a little (maybe even a lot!).”

    “But you can soften the blow with honesty and kindness. A heartfelt message or quick call saying, ‘We’ve had to make some tough changes, and I feel awful about it’ is miles better than a cold text. Or worse, ghosting them,” Jhona explained. “Offering an alternative celebration—like brunch, drinks, or even a virtual toast—helps too.”

    “The key is empathy,” the wedding expert says. “Don’t pretend it’s no big deal. Acknowledge it’s awkward, express gratitude, and move forward with grace. People might still be disappointed, but they’ll remember your kindness more than the un-invite.”

    “And remember—it’s your BIG day, and you’re entitled to shape it however you wish,” Jhona continued. “As we talk about in our post on Shielding Your Big Day: How to Maintain Wedding Privacy in an Age of Oversharing, choosing your guest list is like curating an art exhibit—you only want the pieces that truly belong.”

    “Having clear priorities and boundaries early helps you avoid awkward changes later”

    Bride and groom at beach wedding ceremony with guests standing nearby during spiritual bride event before wedding chaos.

    Image credits: Getúlio Moraes / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Finally, we wanted to know what couples can do to avoid having to make these difficult decisions in the first place. “The trick is planning smart from the start. Set your budget and venue capacity before you even open your guest list spreadsheet—and know who you truly want there,” the expert shared.

    “As we mention in our post on 7 Commonly Overlooked Aspects of Wedding Planning, having clear priorities and boundaries early helps you avoid awkward changes later,” Jhona explained. “You might even want to set a few guest list ‘policies’ from the get-go—like a kid policy. Talk it through with your partner—it’s one of those details that saves major stress later.”

    “You can also check out our short guide and tips for creating and managing your wedding guest list—it’s packed with practical, drama-free advice,” the wedding expert says. “And whatever you do, don’t invite everyone hoping half will decline. They won’t. (They’ll all show up. With plus-ones.)”

    “If there’s one wedding trend that actually saves your sanity when it comes to guest lists and the whole inviting process, it’s digital invitations,” Jhona revealed. “No more lost RSVPs, guest list mix-ups, or frantic calls to confirm who’s coming. You can update details instantly, track responses in real time, and even tweak your plans—venue change, smaller guest count, you name it—without the chaos.”

    “They’re also eco-friendly (and we love GREEN initiatives!), stylish, and surprisingly fun to use,” the expert says. “We recently tested one that made the whole process effortless (and kind of addictive). Check out our full review: Say ‘I Do’ to Easy Invites: A Real Review of a Digital Wedding Invitation Platform.”

    “So if you’re stressing about who’s in or out, breathe. Every couple faces this dilemma,” Jhona shared. “With thoughtful planning (and a few digital helpers), you’ll keep the focus where it belongs—on love, not logistics.”

    Readers were appalled by the bride’s behavior, and many encouraged the author to skip the event altogether

    Reddit comment criticizing the spiritual bride for her decision causing chaos and shock before the wedding.

    Comment on a forum discussing a spiritual bride dragged after her decision causing chaos two weeks before the wedding.

    Comment about a spiritual bride facing backlash after her chaotic decision weeks before the wedding shared on a forum.

    Comment text about a spiritual bride facing backlash after a chaotic decision two weeks before the wedding.

    Comment expressing concern that a spiritual advisor might be a scam artist financially benefiting from the situation.

    Spiritual bride facing backlash and chaos weeks before wedding after controversial decision causes shock among family and friends

    Comment from hummus_sapiens about a spiritual bride's decision causing chaos and shock before her wedding.

    Comment text on a social media post discussing a spiritual bride getting dragged after a chaotic decision before the wedding.

    Spiritual bride facing backlash after her decision causes chaos and shock two weeks before the wedding ceremony.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a spiritual bride’s decision causing chaos and shock before the wedding.

    Comment on a social platform discussing chaos caused by a spiritual bride's decision shortly before the wedding.

    Comment discussing a spiritual bride getting dragged after her decision causes chaos and shock shortly before the wedding.

    Comment discussing spiritual bride's decision causing chaos and shock two weeks before the wedding.

    Comment about spiritual bride getting dragged after decision causes chaos and shock two weeks before wedding, expressing concern and disbelief.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing chaos and shock related to a spiritual bride’s decision weeks before the wedding.

    Comment about astrologer causing chaos before wedding, with spiritual bride's decision sparking shock and drama.

    Text message screenshot showing a comment about a cousin having a mental health episode, related to a spiritual bride controversy.

    Comment criticizing a spiritual bride’s decision causing chaos, discussing spirituality and alignment before weddings.

    Comment expressing doubt about Matt attending and calling the spiritual bride toxic energy causing chaos before wedding.

    Wedding

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That's one way to reduce the number of thank you notes to write. No gift for you!

