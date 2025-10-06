No wedding is complete without something going wrong. Mistakes , big or small, are bound to happen, whether by the spouses-to-be or their guests. Mess-ups by the latter probably sting more, as it’s something that the bride and groom can’t really prevent or control. While some faux pas aren’t that bad and can be easily laughed off, others end up ruining the special day and staying in the memory forever. People have shared many such memorable stories over on wedding planner Ruby Straaten’s Instagram post , which we gathered below for you to react to. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.

#1 I decided not to keep my bouquet, it was huge (way bigger than I expected) and really beautiful and I thought any one of the guests would be honoured to have it. So I tossed it, and the girl who caught it immediately threw it on the ground and yelled "TOUCHDOWN!". I remember just seeing my bouquet explode on the ground and being too shocked to respond. Her partner (who she had been hoping to marry) told me later that was the moment he realised she was not the kind of person he wanted to spend his life with.

#2 My first husband smashed the cake in my face after we agreed to no cake–smashing. The marriage lasted 10 months and I found out later that his best friend bet him $10 to smash the cake in my face. $10! Worked out well for me in the end, though!

#3 They did their gender reveal at my wedding

#4 She walked around telling everyone from the family, "if you think this is a good wedding... wait until mine next year!!"

#5 Brought their kids when kids weren't invited

#6 My mother in law wore white….

#7 My brother set my wedding dress on fire with a flaming sambuca. My now ex husband was so drunk he didn't know it was his wedding by the end of the night and my ex mother in law jumped into the wedding car with us after the wedding.

#8 Announce to everyone she was pregnant while drinking booze!

#9 Brought their baby and it cried all during the ceremony. Could not hear the ceremony for the baby crying on the video. No babies should be allowed to come to a wedding no children under the age of five.

#10 Had their phone in our faces as we cut our cake and let their kids run around throwing water activated gel pearls from our centerpiece and glow sticks around. I had never been more stressed.

#11 My sister-in-law who had just eloped with a guy she met three months prior wrote this to us in her gift card: ‘I hope the two of you are as happy and in love as I am one day’ …. 🫤 She’s now divorced btw and I just celebrated my 30th anniversary.

#12 On an opposite note, we had this wonderful couple at my wedding that silently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary whilst celebrating our special day with us. We had no idea but the fact they kept it silent was so respectful, even though we wouldn’t have minded

#13 The uncle of the groom got up for a speech and started telling the story of when they all first met the bride…. and proceeded to talk about how good she looked in her bikini that day….

#14 A brother of one of the groomsmen had his own party somewhere at the venue and came out swinging at my husband. Thank goodness for my husband and one of the other groomsmen who just grabbed his fist and threw him into the arms of his family who rushed him away. My husband then calmly walked out and joined me on the dance floor for our first dance. I didn't find out till later.

#15 Stole the front seats and made my family sit behind them because they refused to move.

#16 Brothers girlfriend stole our money.

#17 Getting engaged at my wedding

#18 Completely ignoring me at my own wedding and criticising me loud enough for me to hear. So I accidentally on purpose dropped a glass of RED wine upon her silk gown! And NEVER spoke to her again!

#19 Brought a plus one when she wasn’t given one. And not a single person knew him.

#20 Barfing red wine all over my white dance floor during my honeymoon dance

#21 My father may he rest in peace, was a wedding photographer in the 50s. He shot a whole wedding with no film. He noticed early but was too embarrassed to tell anyone.

#22 A klepto aunt stole my lipstick and bra from the room I was going to get dressed in. Luckily it was a home wedding and I had another bra. The lipstick was a special colour. No substitute.

#23 My mother in law was going around telling everyone who would listen that her son really didn’t want to get married and the proceeded to leave the reception with the left over dinners. We have happily married for 30 years!

#24 My husbands mom… asked us to give her a tour of Yellowstone before our wedding. Then asked if we could go to Mount Rushmore. We got married in Utah. Then she showed up to our fairly fancy rehearsal dinner in a track suit. Then told me parents they couldn’t sit it the table they were assigned to. Then her speech was purely there to one up my dad’s, very well thought out speech. Then she left early from our reception. Where I come from, the families stay after and help clean stuff up. Gather gifts and flowers and whatever. Nope. They left early.



My mom, gave a speech in graphic detail of my birth, mentioning her cervix and all.



Needless to say, my wedding would have been great without either of them.

#25 Wore a long off white gown to my wedding and then cropped me out of picture with her and my husband and made it her profile pic on fb.

#26 She sold girl scout cookies at my shower then delivered them to my guests at the wedding

#27 Cut themselves a slice of our small wedding cake before we did when there were 200 cupcakes next to it

#28 I’ve saw woman once do three wardrobe changes at a wedding (she wasn’t the bride or a bridesmaid)

#29 My husband and I eloped; just the two of us in a foreign country with witnesses we met locally. We got married in jeans, sneakers and t-shirts. Pure effortless bliss.

#30 My hubby’s BFF since childhood got married to an amazing woman. They were saving $$ to buy a house & I did photography, so I said I’d do the wedding photos as my gift to them. (My hubby was best man so I “worked” while he partied with the wedding party. No big deal, that’s what I offered, but I wasn’t there as a guest. I was there as a “vendor” of sorts). But one of the guests had a sister who was wanting to start in photography and the bride said sure, the more pics, the better. Myself and the other newbie photog worked great together. She was lovely.



Bride had asked me beforehand to take a list of shots including photos of her mom helping her get dressed, her dad coming to see her in the room once dressed, etc. I said “absolutely”. The other photog’s sister (just a guest) asked me (more like ordered me) to go “count the guests” to see if everyone was there, ready to start the ceremony. I knew what she was doing but kept my peace to preserve the day. This guest then had her sister get all the shots I’d been asked to take. Good thing I had been there to take other photos because new photog girl had HORRIFIC photos. Not really her fault, she was still learning. But her underhanded sister almost ruined all the memories, the pics are the one thing that lasts once the wedding is over.



The bride didn’t know about this B/S for yrs until I ended up telling her when this guest’s “wedding day” behavior came up in a conversation. Bride was so livid she almost spit nails. Apparently this behavior is common for her, why she was a guest and not a bridesmaid. Why are people like this?

#31 Wearing white and taking anniversary photos by MYYY photographer andd EVEN bringing aaaa FLOWER

#32 Their phone rang while they were about to walk down the aisle. Or complaining theor daughter the flower girl couldn't choose her own dress she is 13 in a white ball gown

#33 My hair stylist got sloshed and shouted out during my ceremony so the groomsmen carried him off and he passed out wandering around the property in a random stream.

#34 Recording me walking down the aisle after our pastor said to put the phones away and he deliberately kept his out anyway, I should stopped walking told him and my mother in law to put the phones away and re walk down the aisle but it was my wedding and didn’t want to get into it with anyone

#35 Matron of honors sister…got drunk, stepped on and ripped my dress, ended up getting arrested later that night for drunk in public.

#36 Not mine but something I found annoying as heck.

Allowing kids with phone and iPads on while the ceremony is happening. And letting them scream because you turned down the volume or took digital devices away …

#37 Not my wedding nor my guest. But I was a bridesmaid. The bride and groom were exiting the ceremony, the wedding party exiting after them. By the time I walked all the way back to the reception area, somehow one of the groomsmen had already changed out of his wedding attire and was in carhartt shirt and jeans. I pulled the bride aside and asked her if I was supposed to stay in my bridesmaid dress or if she wanted us to change… she begged me to stay in my dress (which I was going to do anyway) but I still can’t even understand how he had the time to change. Like I didn’t even stop or do anything, I went straight to that area and he was already changed into his casuals. Bride was not happy with the dude lol

#38 They brought their four kids that were not invited. And the older one around 12 or 13 threw up in the coat closet.

#39 My MIL wore the same colour as the bridesmaids, and claimed I had said they were wearing a different colour. And 6 of my guests didn't want to pay London venue prices for drinks, so they brought in hip flasks 🙄 and risk me a £1,000 fine

#40 Spent this special day only with our 6 best friends - everything was perfect! 100% can recommend!

#41 My photographer took pictures but never gave me any only took my money

#42 Told another guest “I won’t be inviting her to my wedding” during speeches at my wedding. Then talked about her wedding to everyone

#43 My sister- who had meltdowns the entire wedding week- stating she wasn’t involved enough or loved enough- grand finale … she cussed out our mom and my friends at the reception and had to be escorted out by another friend who then missed the entire reception. Heartbreaking.

#44 SIL Found out what color my bridesmaids were wearing, then wore the same color dress. She ended up in MANY bridal party photos. We did not get along. My father got drunk and got into a screaming match with his wife, they ended up leaving before the reception even started.

#45 My mother in law invited her side of the family to our destination wedding without our approval or notice.

#46 Posted a photo of us leaving the church before we had even shared our own pictures from the day.

#47 My so called best friend walked out half way through my ceremony and proceeded to vomit (several times) all over the stairs where we were supposed to get our pictures done. She has a pity party all night saying she had a trapped nerve in her back…but she was lactose intolerant and had been drinking milk based alcohol the entire day. She ruined all the picture, complained about where she was sitting, didn’t dance the entire night, left without saying goodbye and hasn’t spoken to me since

#48 My MIL saying it was the worst day of her life

#49 Talk s**t about the wedding, venue, food, brought their dog in the ceremony, complained a lot bout photoshoot time before the reception - mind you she's a close friend.

#50 Walk through my beautiful dress. Not around it..

#51 A guest wore a short dress with no undies and flashed our entire venue when they bent over

#52 My so called Mother in law pushed my arm away as soon as I tried greeting her. She will never be allowed to be in mine or her grandchild’s life after that.

#53 Married neighbor hit on both me and my mother

#54 Inviting a guest who missed most of the ceremony and reception to chase Pokemon around the streets.

#55 My ex husband..for taking off his button shirt and wearing his vest and bowtie shirtless halfway through the reception.

#56 Pretending to be there to help me but actually just came to party and stress me out

#57 My sister-in-law was in charge of having people sign a guest book, but instead made a beeline to the bar & never got any signatures

#58 Took a phone call during my ceremony and then because my wedding was outside instead of muting it like was asked of everyone he stood up and walked off to the side and took the phone call while we were trying to get married within ear shot of all our guests and us. We literally had to stop the ceremony and wait for him to finish his call. It was so rude!

#59 Wasn't invited in the first place..but my bridesmaids (who is now my sister-in-law), her mother started telling people to shut down the wedding while my husband and I were taking pictures because we "needed to be out of there soon"..it was 7pm

#60 Whined that I didn’t invite their whole family. So last minute we did. They basically had a table for 10. And then only 3 showed up.

#61 18 family members of husband's side showed up with a cash gift totalling 18 measly dollars. They then proceeded to fill themselves up at the wedding buffet and bar costing a hundred dollars per head

#62 Kicked a jar of water smashing it all over the aisle a few minutes before the bride walked down it. Oh wait that was me (:

#63 People who RSVP'd and never showed up. I remember someone telling me that you'll never forget the people who RSVP'd but didn't show up and all these years later, she was so right!

#64 Wear gym shorts and shirt

#65 One of my bridesmaids (female friend of my husband). On the day of our wedding, she turned up with her bridesmaid dress (chosen by her and paid for by me btw) …and a floor length RED dress that she planned to change into during the reception. No, she didn’t ask if she could do this before hand.

#66 Kept the talking about her daughter’s upcoming wedding

#67 Left before I walked down the isle because they had somewhere else to be

#68 Not show up to my wedding. I paid $150 per person.

#69 Let their 18 month old run down the aisle while the vows are being said

#70 Eat and immediately leave.

#71 Wondering if uber eats delivers to the wedding venue after having the 3 course meal!!!

#72 My sister in law ate the cake decorations off the cake before it was cut. And Aunty Doreen turned into a nasty drunk and went under the table tanked. Truely!!

#73 Got wasted and kept groping all the female guests in front of his wife, then started to cry when he was cut off and then asked to leave when he started making a scene. That would be my husband’s brother in law, because he will never be my family.