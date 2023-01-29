Being a parent is a full-time job. Having one hell-raiser is plenty to have both your hands full, but with each addition to the family, chaos usually increases. It becomes a quest that provides all sorts of surprises every day.

And you can find them on The Spicy Disaster Mama’s socials. Based in California, the content creator mom perfectly depicts, in her own words, “the good, the bad, and the ugly of parenthood and life one meme at a time”. The entertaining Instagram account has already attracted over 80,000 followers who can enjoy some much-needed giggles.

#1

Some people are really keen on starting a family. They cannot wait to settle down, create a home, and watch a mini version of themselves run around it. In the US, the number of families has been steadily increasing since the ‘60s. According to Statista, there are currently nearly 85 million of them in the country.

Heads of these families might say that parenthood is a gift that keeps on giving. There is nothing quite like watching your little ones take their first steps, say their first words, and develop their character. They might also state that a parent’s love is unconditional. Yet children will try to test it a gazillion times just to make sure.
#2

Honey Bee
Honey Bee
49 minutes ago

Yes 👏 this 👏 please 👏

#3

dogdog
dogdog
52 minutes ago

Hahah. This happened to me too!

Some parenting challenges have changed drastically since the good old days. In a 2020 survey, the Pew Research Center found that two-thirds of parents agree that raising children now is more difficult than it was two decades ago. They find it challenging to keep up with the rapid technological advancement. The surveyed people believe that it affects children as well, as they tend to have less patience and choose the virtual world over real-life interaction.
#4

dogdog
dogdog
52 minutes ago

They ask Too many questions!!

#5

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
50 minutes ago

This is why I don't want spawn

Parents worry about their kid’s online safety. Respondents of the Pew Research Center survey admit they are concerned about the messages their children receive and the abundance of all sorts of information online. The internet provides not only easy access to the good, but also the bad, and the ugly. Plus, children might not have the best judgment on what content belongs online where everyone can see it.
#6

#7

#8

sally
sally
55 minutes ago

This suddenly makes me feel a lot better about my situation. Thanks!

In addition to oversharing, children might also become targets of unwanted messages and other online attacks. Data shows that over 35% of students in the US aged 12 to 17 have experienced cyberbullying. 10% revealed that they have been victims of someone using their information for impersonation and nearly as many kids said they have experienced racism online.
#9

#10

Mayra
Mayra
1 hour ago

She’s got them in sport mode 💪

#11

Susan Bosse
Susan Bosse
45 minutes ago

And one of the most important things you'll ever do in your life.

Nowadays, social media and the internet are way more intertwined with our lives than they were just a couple of decades ago. Research discovered that back in 2005, only 5% of American adults used social media, while recently the number has risen to 72%. Using these platforms themselves, grown-ups know what kind of threats they might pose. Therefore, as much as 75% of parents check the apps and websites their kids are using.
#12

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
57 minutes ago

Kind of off topic- if anyone out there is feeling insecure abt stretch marks- be proud! Your body produced a ENTIRE HUMAN. The miracle of life! And that’s beautiful as it is! Go out and rock that swimsuit

#13

dogdog
dogdog
49 minutes ago

Never thought of it that way. 😂

#14

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
59 minutes ago

Me who made a scientific disaster in the kitchen today by trying to make slime: fine. I’ll do it myself.

People see a large number of parent influencers online (there are around 4.5 million mom-influencers alone), some of whom might present a beautified view of reality. They can create unreasonable expectations for those with children. 

From their squeaky clean houses and children behaving like angels, it might seem like influencers have it all figured out; even though it’s not always the case. Nevertheless, their kids eating vegetables with a smile can frustrate parents with a kid screaming at the sight of a carrot alone.
#15

#16

Mayra
Mayra
1 hour ago

“Honey, why are you cutting that like you’re mad at me?”

#17

Honey Bee
Honey Bee
23 minutes ago

And they reeked of menthols, chalk dust and White Musk.

As if raising children isn’t enough to have one’s plate full, parents have to solve financial riddles as well. Providing for several hungry mouths and maintaining the household is not an easy task. Therefore, moms and dads have to find the best work-life balance for the well-being of all the members.

Based on recent data, one-fourth of parents find it difficult to cover all the expenses of the family, such as housing, food, or healthcare. This puts additional stress on them as spending time with the kids becomes more difficult when working long hours.
#18

Mayra
Mayra
51 minutes ago

Buy one get one free avocados, I’ll fight everyone

#19

Doug O
Doug O
54 minutes ago

I worked in a daycare for a while. I had a kid that loved coming to the daycare. One day when his mom came to pick him up, he gave me a big wave goodbye as he's walking out the door to tell me how much fun he had that day. And then he walked straight into the edge end of the open door cause he wasn't watching where he was going. I felt loved too. ❤🙊

#20

JD Cass
JD Cass
28 minutes ago

"It takes a steady hand..."

Parents deal with all sorts of pressure when it comes to planning family finances. Bills, car maintenance, grocery shopping, and other responsibilities seem like a never-ending cycle of expenses. To make things worse, grown-ups in the family often feel pressured to buy things that are less necessary as well. Research shows that around 60% of parents in the US feel the need to purchase certain expensive items of the latest edition.
#21

dogdog
dogdog
48 minutes ago

Anything to escape sometimes.

#22

dogdog
dogdog
50 minutes ago

Stegosauruses are so cool 😎

#23

Kids are also not immune to the latest trends. Especially when their peers are walking around with the newest gadgets and ads on TV are blasting about a new kit for making your own slime (who doesn’t love a living room rug covered in glitter, huh?). Investment in digital advertising for children has been steadily rising for years now. Together with the increase in social media usage, it might put thoughts in kids’ heads of things they might need.
#24

Catrovert
Catrovert
29 minutes ago

I feel this sm and I’m not even in my thirties yet 😭😭😭

#25

#26

Mayra
Mayra
53 minutes ago

Daniel Tiger woke up and chose mayhem today

The amount of money spent is not the only thing that changes after starting a family. The items parents buy often shift as well, as they tend to trade the nice ones for the practical ones. High heels for New Year? Forget it. Mom’s rocking her new crocs. Some of these amusing memes cover exactly that and the comments show people can relate.
#27

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
55 minutes ago

me when anyone is watching videos on their phone (especially in public) on full volume

#28

Mayra
Mayra
1 hour ago

Omg this scene was my first experience with ASMR, I used to rewind it over and over and never understood why I liked it so much

#29

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
33 minutes ago

Then I'll pin a $20 to your shirt and wish you the best of luck

Physical well-being is another aspect covered perfectly in some of these memes. Living with children might add to the toll time takes on our bodies. More times than not, giving piggyback rides and carrying home three-year-olds (who were absolutely certain about their ability to walk back home) do little to help one’s aching back or stiff neck.
#30

Honey Bee
Honey Bee
29 minutes ago

My bathroom in the late 90s yesssss...I actually still wear that perfume.

#31

#32

Stinky
Stinky
18 minutes ago

Surely the Dr could not speak to the school about someone's medical history? Wouldn't that be a HIPPA violation?

#33

#34

#35

#36

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
54 minutes ago

“MoMmY nEeDs hEr hAppY jUiCe” pls stop with that trend, is it just me who finds that rlly irritating??

#37

dogdog
dogdog
49 minutes ago

Oops. Forgot about that one.

#38

funkybluegirl
funkybluegirl
2 minutes ago

This is me. I was just having this conversation with a friend.

#39

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
31 minutes ago

So if kids are so annoying why do people keep having them?

#40

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
19 minutes ago

Which might be only slightly louder

#41

#42

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
28 minutes ago

My wife still opens my juice boxes and I don't see that changing anytime soon

#43

lily
lily
53 minutes ago

mama bear was the backbone of that family

#44

#45

#46

dogdog
dogdog
46 minutes ago

I looove that song. 🥰

#47

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
4 minutes ago

And when you were vacuuming

#48

Honey Bee
Honey Bee
26 minutes ago

I said put your F%CKING SOCKS ON.

#49

#50

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
20 minutes ago

Im at the really wants a taco stage

#51

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
18 minutes ago

Geez that sounds pleasant...so sorry women have to go through that

#52

#53

JD Cass
JD Cass
13 minutes ago

"You make me so crazy that I love you, you bastard."

#54

#55

Honey Bee
Honey Bee
23 minutes ago

Yeah no one warned me about that particular scenario.

#56

#57

dogdog
dogdog
46 minutes ago

Bajahahahaahhaahahahahahah

#58

#59