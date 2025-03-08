The term ‘Sophie's choice’ refers to a very difficult decision that has to be made. Even though we are not faced with those types of decisions every day, we all think about our actions and their consequences. However, in the next 5 minutes, this poll will reaaally make you think about those consequences in depth. Some of the questions will really stump you. The questions or as some call them ethical dilemmas have no right or wrong answers. So, feel free to take a minute to answer these tough questions, and think about the consequences! See whether the majority thinks the same way you do. 👀

#1 A trolley is going along its track, but you see that if it continues in that direction it's going to hit 5 people! When you look at the other track, you see only one person. You could pull the lever and save 5 people. Or, you may do nothing and save 1 person. Share icon

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 You are the son/daughter of a president in an advanced country. Your father and his government decide to invade a poor country. Would you remain on your father’s side even if you don’t agree with his views? Or would you establish a secret alliance with people from the invaded country even though you know your father would disown you? Share icon

#3 You are having a major financial crisis in your life. Someone presents you with two boxes and you have to choose one. They say in the first box, there is 500 dollars but you have to fight 3 people to get it. However, in the second box, there could be somewhere between 1 dollar to 1 million dollars but you have to fight only one person to get it. Which box would you choose? Share icon

#4 You are a hitman. Your mission is to k**l the bad guys you're instructed to take out. For the first time, you come across a familiar name, a person you love very much. But, they say that person is a bad guy. However, you know they wouldn’t even hurt an ant. Would you k**l them? Share icon

#5 You work at your best friend’s boyfriend’s firm. They seem to have a wonderful relationship. You notice that the boyfriend is laundering money. On top of that, he cheats on your best friend. Their wedding is in 2 days. But, if you tell her everything her day will be ruined and you’d lose your job. If you don’t say anything the secret would eat you from the inside. Would you tell your best friend everything? Share icon

#6 You’re a wild-life photographer on a mission. You and the crew see that there is a group of penguins being attacked. But, you all can save them with a little help. However, you’re not supposed to interfere with wildlife when you’re working. The crew opposes helping them. Would you still try to help them secretly? Share icon

#7 You are a philosopher from ancient Greece. You pride yourself on being honest, just, and fair. Despite your reputation, you catch your mother stealing from others. Would you turn her in for breaking the law or would you keep quiet but let it weigh on your conscience for your entire life? Share icon

#8 You have a teenage son and he has been up to no good for the last couple of years. One day, your nephew and son break into a store and try to rob it. The police call you and you arrive at the store. You know your nephew didn’t do anything and it’s your son’s fault. Would you let them take both of them to the station or only your nephew? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 There is a simulation machine that enables lucid dreaming. You can only experience positive things there. You can achieve all the things you have ever dreamed of. But, once you enable that simulation you can never go back to your real life again. Would you prefer the simulation or your real life? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 You are a scientist and you discovered the immortality pill. Would you make the pill available for everyone? Share icon

#11 You’ve launched a website where all people can discuss their political views. You see that there are people who vehemently oppose your political view. They start forming an alliance and the other users of the website say they are disturbed by these people. But, this was supposed to be a website where freedom of speech mattered the most. Would you ban those people from the website? Share icon

#12 You’re a surgeon. You’ve got 3 patients who are on the waiting list for organ transplants. You get into a scheduled operation and you see that your patient doesn’t have long. All their organs started failing. Would you go against the patient’s wishes and give their organs to the other 3 patients? Share icon

#13 You are the captain of a boat. Because of your mistake, the boat stops working and you start floating in the open sea. There is no food and everyone is hungry. Out of desperation, everyone starts plotting and plans to eat someone. Would you sacrifice yourself because of your mistake? Or plot against someone? Share icon

#14 You are programming a self-driving car. Imagine there is another vehicle heading straight toward you, and a group of people standing to your right. Your only options are to collide with the oncoming car or swerve and hit the pedestrians. Do you program the car to swerve toward the other vehicle or toward the pedestrians? Share icon

#15 You own a time machine. But, the catch is that you must do one thing with it. You can go back in time and wipe out someone who has harmed thousands of people, or you can go back in time and you can undo one thing you did in your own life. Share icon

#16 You survived the Titanic and got on a life-boat. Suddenly, you figure out that there are way too many people on the boat and someone has to be pushed out to save the rest. Who would you push into the water: someone who’s badly injured, someone old, or a lifeguard? Share icon

#17 Let’s reframe the trolley problem. You’re on a bridge above the train tracks. On the bridge, there is a large animal. You see that the train is about to hit a person. Imagine that you’d be able to throw that animal off the bridge, to stop the train. Would you do it? Share icon