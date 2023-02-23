What's a better way to spend time with your parents than to laugh together at the humorous moments of our lives? Matt Bonito surely knows that! He makes his dad (Dom Bonito) pose for "stupid" photos every December so that they have something to giggle about. Luckily, we do too!

Using Photoshop, Matt places his father in famous scenes from movies, music videos, historical events and more! "I started taking pictures of my dad messing about around the house and posting it on Facebook. My dad used to be a teacher at the local high school, which makes him a bit of a local celebrity where he lives. The posts became really popular among my (and his) friends. I then came up with the idea of inserting him into famous historical images, and then films and TV programs," Matt previously shared with Bored Panda.

Scroll down for the entertaining images! When you're done, check out Matt's previous works here and here.

