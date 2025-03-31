Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Grandma Wants To Take 6-Week-Old Away From Mom For Hours Every Weekend, Netizens Slam The Idea
Couples, Relationships

Grandma Wants To Take 6-Week-Old Away From Mom For Hours Every Weekend, Netizens Slam The Idea

Co-parenting can get messy, particularly when the parents can’t agree on the basics or refuse to communicate with each other. Often, the children suffer the most because they’re caught in the middle of warring parents and conflicting rules.

One woman who is a grandmother to a 6-week-old baby is at her wits’ end because the baby’s mother, her son’s ex-girlfriend, insists on the father only visiting his child at her place. The grandmother thinks that’s unreasonable and has turned to the web to complain.  

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Co-parenting is far from plain sailing, as this woman’s son is finding out the hard way

    Mother holding a 6-week-old baby in a garden, with warm sunlight filtering through the trees.

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He’s only seen his newborn son four times in six weeks because his ex insists he only visits him at her place

    Text discussing a mom's role in a 6-week-old's weekend plans, drawing criticism online.

    Text about being the go-between in a messy family situation involving a grandson.

    Grandma and young man on a sofa, looking at a laptop together, discussing weekend plans.

    Image credits: lucigerma / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The new dad’s mom is now stuck playing go-between because the parents refuse to speak to each other

    Text about son's financial role and arguments regarding baby's needs with grandma's controversial idea.

    Text excerpt discussing family access issues with a 6-week-old baby, raising concerns.

    Father holding and kissing his baby, highlighting a parenting moment in a cozy home setting.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The grandma feels her son isn’t getting enough time to bond with his son and thinks he should be entitled to a few hours every weekend without the mom around

    Text discussing a grandma's proposal to take a 6-week-old away for weekends, prompting criticism from netizens.

    Text asking if it’s unreasonable for grandma to have baby on weekends, sparking debate.

    Image credits: LolaJ82

    When she turned to the internet to ask if the request was unreasonable, netizens slammed her for trying to keep a 6-week-old away from its mother

    Family drama has erupted after a young father’s ex-girlfriend has refused to let him see their newborn son outside of her home. At just 19, the dad tries to bond with his baby, but the mother insists all visits happen under her watch. Frustrated by the lack of compromise, OP stepped in, acting as the reluctant middleman in the messy situation.

    OP tells the community she’s now stuck playing referee between two young parents who refuse to communicate. She suspects that her son’s financial standing played a major role in the relationship, as he has a well-paying job and provided generously. Despite this, his ex is keeping a tight grip on baby time.

    Right now, OP’s son has only seen his child four times in six weeks. He dreams of having 50/50 custody in the future, but for now, he just wants a few hours with his kid at his own home on weekends. OP thinks this is reasonable because her son needs to learn how to parent without the pressure of being hovered over by his ex.

    She turned to the internet to ask whether or not she was being unreasonable in wanting the baby to visit their home without his mom in the picture. Netizens had plenty to say, mostly how ridiculous it was to want to separate a 6-week-old baby from its mother for hours on end.  

    Co-parenting can be tricky even at the best of times, but when the parents disagree, it can get even messier. So, what are the most common co-parenting issues, and what’s the best way to deal with them? We went looking for answers.

    Young man in blue shirt sitting on a couch, pensive expression, related to grandma taking baby away debate.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In his article for Psychology Today, Norman B. Epstein (Ph.D.) writes that one common source of difficulty in co-parenting arises when one or both partners are unhappy with their respective parenting roles. According to Epstein, parenting roles include attending to their children’s emotional needs, teaching them social skills, developing emotion regulation and impulse control, and managing misbehavior.

    According to research, supportive co-parenting involves communicating respect for each other’s approach and making efforts to work as a team, while undermining co-parenting sees parents criticizing, belittling, and interrupting each other’s parenting behavior. 

    The Divorce Project website says communication forms the bedrock of successful co-parenting. One effective strategy is establishing regular communication channels that both parents commit to using consistently. This may include weekly planning sessions, phone calls, or digital communication like texting and emails.

    Another key technique is adopting emotion-neutral language. Separations often leave behind emotional residues that can cloud discussions. By deliberately choosing words that focus on shared goals and facts rather than on emotional tones, parents can dissolve tension and focus on what matters most: the present and future.

    Unless OP gets out of the way and lets her son and his ex work out their differences, it seems baby time is going to be at the ex’s house for the foreseeable future. Her weekend plan certainly isn’t going to cut it until the baby’s a bit older.

    What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Do you think her request is way out of line, or should the mother allow it? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, the majority of readers lambasted the grandma, with many saying the newborn was far too young for that much time away from its mother

    Comment by BlondiePortz advising legal advice and documenting attempts for a situation.

    Text comment about grandma wanting to take baby away; user advises visiting at her house to maintain peace.

    Text excerpt discussing a 6-week-old baby staying with the mother rather than being taken away by grandma.

    Commentary on grandma wanting to take 6-week-old baby away from mom for hours; user defends the mother's perspective.

    Comment on health impacts of childhood stress, related to idea of grandma taking baby away on weekends.

    Text comment about taking six-week-old away from mom is not ideal.

    Text from Londonrach1 discussing a 6-week-old baby being apart from its mom.

    Online user comments against grandma's idea of taking baby from mom every weekend.

    Comment by Sofiewoo on grandma taking newborn away from mom plan.

    Comment discussing a 6-week-old baby and the importance of staying with mom, emphasizing concerns over being away from mother.

    Comment debating taking 6-week-old baby from mom for hours each weekend.

    Comment criticizing grandma wanting to take 6-week-old away from mom on weekends, suggesting it's inappropriate.

    Comment against grandma's idea of taking newborn away from mom, expressing concerns about the relationship impact.

    Comment critique on grandma's idea of taking 6-week-old from mom.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    sue4buba avatar
    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, the baby daddy needs to grow up. He asked his parents to "sort things out" for him? Seriously? And grandma agreed? Yeah, they're getting in their own way by not agreeing to the mom's reasonable terms.

    sue4buba avatar
    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Sue Ellen Bowen
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, the baby daddy needs to grow up. He asked his parents to "sort things out" for him? Seriously? And grandma agreed? Yeah, they're getting in their own way by not agreeing to the mom's reasonable terms.

