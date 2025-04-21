“It’s Not Illegal, But It Should Be”: Netizens Share 32 Wildly Legal Things That Give Psychopath Vibes
There are some things you can do that won’t land you in jail but will get you silently removed from the group chat. You know those actions that are totally legal but radiate such strong villain origin story energy that everyone around you starts reevaluating their life choices? Whether it’s how you eat or how you behave in public, these perfectly lawful behaviors somehow manage to scream "run".
So when someone asked netizens about things that were legal but still made people look like complete psychopaths, the responses ranged from mildly unhinged social quirks to actions that feel like they should come with a background check. And, of course, we’ve gathered the most entertaining, eyebrow-raising, and side-eye-inducing examples for your scrolling pleasure.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Running with your hands in your pockets.
Walking down the street drinking a glass of water.
According to my wife, me setting my alarm clock on a time which isn't at least rounded up to a 5.
My alarm will go off at 6.39 and that's how I like it.
Simply Psychology explains that social norms are informal, often unspoken rules that guide how individuals behave within a society or group. These norms help create order and predictability by shaping behavior in specific situations, even if they aren’t formally written.
While some norms are explicit, like laws or religious rules, many are implicit, such as manners or etiquette. They can differ widely across cultures and social groups and often develop naturally over time to reflect shared values or expectations. Overall, they play a key role in maintaining social cohesion and guiding interaction.
Parking in front of your neighbors place when there's an open spot in front of yours.
Talking to yourself in public. Like a straight up full conversation.
With air pods nowadays you won't tell the difference, if it's an inner or an outer "call".
Putting your children in beauty pageants. It’s technically legal, and encouraged in some places, and horrifying.
Helpful Professor highlights that there are positive social behaviors, and negative social behaviors. They explain that positive social behaviors are actions that align with accepted social norms and expectations and that these behaviors promote harmony and respect within society.
Common examples include offering your seat to the elderly or disabled, respecting others’ identities, waiting your turn in lines, arriving early to events, recycling, and maintaining eye contact during conversations, which are often considered legal and fully acceptable.
Digging a hole in your backyard with a shovel at 2am.
Staring at people intensely without blinking.
Getting a tattoo of a celebrity's face.
Engineer Your Finances explains that in daily life, we often witness actions that, while legal, are considered socially unacceptable or frowned upon. These behaviors may not break the law, but they tend to raise discomfort or disapproval within society.
Examples would include dumpster diving, excessive public displays of affection, loud phone conversations in public, children acting out in public spaces, openly discussing sensitive topics like religion or politics, and wearing the same outfit repeatedly. These actions challenge social norms and can lead to awkward or judgmental reactions from others.
Eating chips vertically.
Getting into a pool with socks on lol.
Trading stocks while holding a seat in Congress.
When something is only slightly wrong, it can feel more frustrating than when it's wildly wrong due to how our brains process expectations and mistakes. Psych Central explains that slight errors are close to being right, so they feel more avoidable with just a little more effort or attention, which makes them harder to accept.
On the other hand, major mistakes are easier to dismiss, often attributed to external factors or a lack of knowledge, and are less likely to trigger criticism. They acknowledge that people's minds focus more on mistakes that seem almost correct, making them feel more aggravating.
Cutting the light off as you leave a public restroom full of people.
Biting into a KitKat without breaking it.
Microwaving fish at work.
At the end of the day, these behaviors remind us that legality and social acceptability are not always the same thing. Sure, you might not get arrested for eating a burrito with a spoon, attending jury duty dressed like a clown, or licking a knife clean at a dinner party, but you might just find yourself quietly ghosted by everyone you know.
There's a fine line between quirky and "should we be concerned?" and these examples gleefully dance all over it. But don’t worry, we’re just getting started. If you're curious to see what other actions might make you question your own social norms (and maybe laugh a little, too), keep reading because we've got more eyebrow-raising examples coming your way!
Having extremely long, curly toenails. Infinitely more disturbing if otherwise you're perfectly groomed.
I'm sure I looked like I needed a strait jacket to my neighbors the other day when I was out scrubbing our deck with soap in the rain. I just really wanted to take advantage of the rain and not use hose water.
Ketchup on lasagna.
Standing the wrong way in an elevator.
Eating mayonnaise straight from the jar In public.
Just sitting and thinking. People are so used to being glued to a device or some other type of escapism, I've lost count of the number of times I've been asked in public if I'm OK, when I'm just trying to chill out and enjoy a moment. (Thinking also of the guy who was arrested because he was sat enjoying a sunset).
Those people who mix cereal into 1 container.
Starting religious conversations with strangers in public.
Melting snow off your driveway with a flamethrower.
Buying duct tape,a ski mask, and a baseball bat.
Eating a whole block of cheese like it’s a candy bar. Not plate. No knife. Just vibes and lactose denial.
Driving circles in a roundabout.
Pouring the milk before the cereal.
Going out by yourself. It feels like everyone is looking at you because you are breaking the law.
Firing someone right before their benefits kick in. Legal, but so messed up.
I saw a guy on TikTok that collects human spines.
60 year old men dating girls who just turned 18.