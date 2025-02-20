ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when common courtesy wasn't just a nice surprise but an everyday expectation? These days, it seems like basic social graces have gone the way of rotary phones and Sunday drives. Some equally annoyed people on the internet shared the most important social rules that folks just aren't following anymore, and boy, did they have something to say!

From people treating restaurants like their living room (complete with speaker phone conversations!) to the lost art of proper queuing, these overlooked social niceties will have you nodding in agreement. Whether it's the person bathed in enough perfume to clear a room or those who think surprise puppies make great gifts, we've compiled 35 basic manners that really shouldn't need explaining, but apparently do. Get ready to reminisce about the good old days when people actually knew how to behave in public!

#1

Don't criticize someone's smile or laugh. It will make them feel self-conscious every time they're happy.

23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I recently heard someone say that Graham Norton's laugh sounds like a toddler being throttled.

    #2

    Don't play music out loud on your phone in public.

    #3

    Always return your cart to the cart corral.

    #4

    Do not ask friends, colleagues, strangers when they are "finally" going to get married or "finally" have kids.

    #5

    If someone is reading a book on the bus they don't want to be bothered so don't try to make small talk with them.

    #6

    do not stand still right at the entrance or exit of a door. let people pass.

    #7

    You let the people stepping out of the vehicle get out FIRST before you try to get in.

    #8

    Don't make people feel self-conscious in group settings. And yes, that includes asking someone why they're so quiet...

    #9

    If you can’t make it, give a little common courtesy and let them know ahead of time.

    #10

    Don’t make it obvious you’re not interested in something someone is telling you especially if they seem really excited to tell you. It can be kinda shattering.

    #11

    Don’t take pictures of anyone without asking first. Especially someone else’s kids and pets. Family included. Put that phone away grandma.

    #12

    You should offer to pay someone for gas if they drive you a lot of places.

    #13

    Punctuality. If I say meet me at 9, it means meet me at 9, not leave at 9. Thanks for wasting my time.

    #14

    If someone gives you their phone to look at one picture, do not swipe left or right.

    #15

    When you talk to me, don’t get close to my face. If I can see your pores and you can see mine you’re too close. Breathing other peoples air makes me have to repress a gag and I’m already trying not to be rude.

    #16

    Do not give pets, especially to kids, as a present. Owning a pet should be discussed and preparations should be made. You don't give it to others as a ''surprise''.

    #17

    Having a bad day doesn't mean that you have to ruin other peoples day.

    #18

    If someone says no to alcohol, donuts, a second serving, just say OK, do not say, awww come on... or ask them why. Such unnecessary pressure.

    #19

    Perfume/cologne is meant to be discovered, not announced.

    #20

    Queuing. People need to learn how to queue. If you’re in a queue don’t stand so close to the stranger in front of you. You don’t need to be touching them. If you see a queue, join the back of the queue, don’t randomly stand next to a stranger, don’t stand facing a different direction, don’t keep stepping out of the queue and expect to get your place back, don’t let friends join you in the queue. Don’t queue jump. If you are the person serving the queue and someone jumps the queue, please don’t serve them, don’t give in to that behaviour, just say “I’m sorry, you’ll have to join the queue.” Ok rant over.

    Come to Britain; we're born knowing the rules for queuing.

    #21

    please stop talking on speaker phone/FT in public - it's disruptive and rude, especially when they do it at a checkout counter. or funeral.

    #22

    Only because it’s someones job doesn’t mean you shouldn’t say thank you.

    #23

    DON’T touch other people’s baby (atleast not without their permission) regardless of how cute the baby is! Also never kiss a baby if you aren’t one of the parents.

    #24

    People holding doors for each other. Although there's always someone ready to baffle me with their social ineptitude.

    #25

    "Good Morning" - It's like saying "I acknowledge that you're here and I wish you a pleasant day".

    #26

    When luggage is coming off the plane onto the conveyor belt, if you crowd the belt you are a massive d**k. Stand 10 feet back, and when you have a visual on your luggage, then you approach.

    #27

    if i'm pulling out of a parking space and you plan on parking in that space give me enough room to actually reverse out of that space without hitting your car.

    #28

    If you’re walking slowly with your friends and notice someone slightly impatient behind you then please move to the f*****g side.

    #29

    If someone is having a conversation with you, don’t stare at your fu king phone the entire time!!

    #30

    Please acknowledge new people in your life properly. You brother brings a girl home? Your bestie is bringing a friend to the bar? Introduce yourself, give a handshake, acknowledge the new human in front of you. What happened to manners? This keeps happening and it makes me feel invisible.

    #31

    If you are entering someone's home and you see shoes near the front door, take your shoes off at the front door. Don't care what you do in your own home but you do not wear shoes in someone else home if they don't wear shoes in their home. And if you're going to complain about having to remove shoes in someone else's house, you don't get to b***h about getting kicked out when you refuse to comply.

    #32

    KNOCK and actually wait for the ok to enter a room that is not yours.

    #33

    just because it's their job to clean up the theatre after the movie ends, doesn't mean you should dump your trash wherever you please. don't be an animal.

    #34

    If you open something, close it again. I can't stand it when people open a bottle and don't put the cap on all the way, or "shutting" a drawer only to leave it and inch or so still open. Open a cabinet? Close it.

    If it's closed when you go to use it, put it back the way you found it.

    #35

    If you're eating and other people are within earshot, chew with your mouth Closed. Nobody wants to listen to your crunching and lip smacking.

