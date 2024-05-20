Woman Gets Petty Revenge On Stranger Who’s Been Using Her Email Address For Years
Email is one of our key digital tools. Not only does it help us keep in touch with our loved ones and receive important updates from the bank, but it also serves as a primary identifier for accessing various online platforms and services.
Redditor -Blundertaker- has had hers since forever, but at some point, she noticed that someone was trying to use it. Luckily, the security of her inbox wasn’t breached, but as the woman explained on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge,’ the whole ordeal did lead to a few funny stories.
Image credits: Stephen Phillips – Hostreviews.co.uk / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ajtp92 / reddit (not the actual photo)
Image credits: -blundertaker-
As her story went viral, the woman joined the discussion in the comments
I think something you should definitely check if the person keeps using your account is the recovery address. Odds are they know they're messing with you and whenever you change the password, what they do is have a code sent to the recovery address which is most likely theirs. Google has an option to get the code to login to that address without changing the password. And all they have to do is delete that email that says a new device logged in from both the inbox and trash. Google is stupid. If this ever happens to you, check the recovery email and phone number. Make sure they're yours. Enable 2fa as Google authenticator or any other authenticator that lets you back up your data to the cloud in case you lose the device with the authenticator. Phone number is no safe. There are no convenient ways of reporting such cases to google coz they make sure the don't have to hear from you. Google's entire customer sabbort is a very stupid ai.
I think something you should definitely check if the person keeps using your account is the recovery address. Odds are they know they're messing with you and whenever you change the password, what they do is have a code sent to the recovery address which is most likely theirs. Google has an option to get the code to login to that address without changing the password. And all they have to do is delete that email that says a new device logged in from both the inbox and trash. Google is stupid. If this ever happens to you, check the recovery email and phone number. Make sure they're yours. Enable 2fa as Google authenticator or any other authenticator that lets you back up your data to the cloud in case you lose the device with the authenticator. Phone number is no safe. There are no convenient ways of reporting such cases to google coz they make sure the don't have to hear from you. Google's entire customer sabbort is a very stupid ai.
28
1