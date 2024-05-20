ADVERTISEMENT

Email is one of our key digital tools. Not only does it help us keep in touch with our loved ones and receive important updates from the bank, but it also serves as a primary identifier for accessing various online platforms and services.

Redditor -Blundertaker- has had hers since forever, but at some point, she noticed that someone was trying to use it. Luckily, the security of her inbox wasn’t breached, but as the woman explained on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge,’ the whole ordeal did lead to a few funny stories.

Share icon

Image credits: Stephen Phillips – Hostreviews.co.uk / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: ajtp92 / reddit (not the actual photo)

Image credits: -blundertaker-

As her story went viral, the woman joined the discussion in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT