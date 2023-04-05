Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Make Ooak Dolls, And Here Are Some Of The Newest Ones (18 Pics)
Art, Design

Katerina Zagustina
Community member

Hello everyone,

I have been making dolls for several years. It all started suddenly when I felt like I was missing something while being a digital illustrator. I bought a piece of “no-name” oven-bake clay and put all my efforts into making it look like a doll head. It was far from perfect, and the “2D vision” was clearly visible. Yet, I felt like I could actually hold something I made in my hands, and it helped me deal with depression and emptiness.

It has actually become my biggest passion ever since that first attempt. I learned to make heads quite well soon, but felt awkward about the bodies and especially hands for a long time afterwards. Looking back, I remember feeling like doll makers used some “magic” substances, tools, and paints when watching dolls in handmade shops before reading some basics and trying myself.

I hope to make another post with some of my best works later, but so far, I would like to show you some of my latest works. The last year has been tough, as after Covid, I started having panic attacks and felt afraid to go out for fear of fainting (still fighting to cure it, even feeling able to go for a walk in some close-to-home places). It so happened that my family and I live near the war zone, and the fear of night bombings has become something I experience personally, however negative and terrible my attitude to wars has ever been. Then, finally, my grandfather died. The whole world was going upside down again and again, and my style started to change rather often – from complex conceptual stories to light “pop”, fluffy, or dark dolls, giant and small dolls, fast sketches, and really long and detailed works I cannot finish yet. Nevertheless, it is still something I put all my soul into, trying to go on with their ideal imaginary world with no cruelty and sorrow.

More info: inspireuplift.com

Li and the Fox Selling Stars

Li and the Fox Selling Stars 2

Lily and The Giant UFO Cat

Lily and The Giant UFO Cat 2

Mira

Mira 2

Master and Margarita

Master and Margarita 2

Masha

Masha 2

Lyra and Snowflake

Jewelry Tree “The Connection”

Jewelry Tree 2

Jewelry Tree 2

Black Maine Coon Pincushion

Fluffy Pincushion

Pinkie The Pincushion

Pinkie The Pincushion 2

Katerina Zagustina
Katerina Zagustina
Author, Community member

My name is Katerina Zagustina and mostly I make polymer clay + textile OOAK art dolls. They are hand sculpted and painted, my main goal is to create whole fantasy worlds, paying attention to the smallest details that can create unique characters having their own stories, wishes and feelings. I keep to human realism a lot, but still try to leave space for cartoon-style too.

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

