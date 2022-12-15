Cafe Workers Create A Video Mocking Their Employer’s Rule Of No Chairs And It Goes Viral

Different companies have different corporate rules. There are rules that have evolved historically, and although today they have literally no practical significance, this has become a real “signature feature”, a hallmark of a big brand. An example is the world-known “all-white” clothing rule for the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

There are corporate rules that have a purely practical, utilitarian value – simply because they help the brand to function more efficiently. And there are also rather strange policies, once invented by business coaches, but strictly observed by different bosses – just because “everyone does it.” Among such rules, for example, is the so-called “no chairs policy”.

It is believed that if the employees of a cafe or restaurant are always on their feet, this emphasizes their constant readiness for work. On the other hand, cafes do not always work with a constant client load, and employees have to stand for the whole shift. Of course, workers are not happy with such decisions. For example, recently a witty video appeared on TikTok, where employees of a cafe were mocking their boss’ “no chairs policy”. A truly witty one – as of today, the video has over 143K views and nearly 29K likes.

These cafe workers made a funny video mocking their boss’ “no chairs policy”

So, what do cafe employees do when there are no chairs or customers there, and one really wants to give rest to long-suffering legs? You can squat right under the counter and scroll through social media, you can rest your back against the wall in the air (by the way, a great exercise for the leg muscles!), you can portray some kind of yoga asana. Well, or just lie down with your whole body on the table and try to take a nap…

The “no chair rule” seems to be effective on the one hand but not humane to the staff – on the other, expert claims

“From a professional point of view, the concept in which the cafe staff is always on their feet looks, of course, tempting and convenient. Employees demonstrate to the client their courtesy and readiness to serve literally on demand,” says Vlad Ostrometsky, administrator of UNIT CAFE from Odessa, Ukraine, to whom Bored Panda reached out for comment on this story. “At the same time, there are also negative aspects of such a policy. Firstly, and this is the main thing, it is simply physically difficult for the staff to stand on their feet all day.”

“I have worked in some cafes with a strict no chairs policy, but there were still special places or time intervals when employees could sit down and relax. I think this is a kind of compromise between productivity and a humane attitude towards staff,” recalls Vlad. “Moreover, if an employee does not have the right to sit down for a whole day, they are also extremely emotionally tired. What kind of customer-friendly service can we talk about in such a case?”

“Now we have a combined seating policy in our café for employees: both waiters and bartenders. There are designated areas where staff can sit, and besides, if there are currently no customers there, employees are also allowed to sit. But if clients enter, then you need to get up and meet them on your feet. I think this really justifies itself,” states Vlad Ostrometsky.

Most people in the comments admit that such policy is a quite common experience but don’t agree with it at all

We must say that people in the comments to the original video expressed their real admiration for the cafe staff’s creative approach, although they suggested that this is a universal fast food experience. In any case, commenters do believe that the idea of a “no chairs policy” is unjustified. “I’d be in the bathroom every time I got the chance,” one person in the comments simply wrote.

Commenters do not understand cafe and restaurant higher-ups’ fascination with this concept at all. “What’s with the belief we can’t be productive sitting?” one netizen remarks. By the way, the higher-ups who so enthusiastically support this rule for others often do not follow it themselves. “We had a manager that would tell us we weren’t allowed to sit and even moved the chairs away. Yet she sat in the office her whole 10 hour shift,” one commenter recalls.

If you are interested in the topic of working environments, you can always read this post of ours about an employee who, after receiving a dubious order from their boss, demanded written confirmation, and this later saved them from being fired. Or just check out this collection of behind-the-scenes work secrets revealed by professionals from various jobs. And, as always, we're definitely looking forward to your own comments on this story.