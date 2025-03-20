This list is inspired by that sentiment and talks about all the things that the working class has in their homes that definitely mark them as middle-class folks. Some stuff mentioned on this list might be surprising because they’re subtle enough to pass under peoples’ radar.

Everyone aims to improve their lives and live in the best and most comfortable way possible. These aspirations push people, especially the middle class, to work harder and reward themselves with the things that remind them they’ve come a long way.

#1 Stuff gets fixed when broken .

#2 The door bell that goes bing bong bong bing. Bong bong bing bong.

#3 They own it.

Right from books and television shows to pop culture references, it seems like most people strive to be a part of the middle-class. Although the number of people in this category is on the rise, there is still a big disparity in wealth and income across the globe. Many folks still struggle to get basic necessities like food, water, and a roof over their heads. The largest population of middle-class people seems to be in China, whereas in places like the United States, with the rich only getting richer, this middle category seems to be ‘disappearing.’ That’s why many folks aspire to reach that level of comfort where they are able to take care of their basic needs and also live with small luxuries. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Books, shelves full of books. That was what hit me as a kid going to my posher friends houses. Now my parents didn't read much when I was young, but I was massively into books so seeing walls of shelves with books around my friends houses made me think they were super clever and mega rich. I know, not necessarily true especially these days, but while I have never become rich myself, I guess I became middle class through education and life experiences, so my flat is filled with books I've read or will read one day. So, I guess I always thought that being middle class was associated with having a library of books :).

#5 The big pantries behind an actual door that are just full of food.

#6 Kids having their own room.

As you can probably see from this list, there are many subtle things that can indicate that someone is in the middle class. Things like owning matching cutlery or being able to fix what’s broken all show that a person has enough money to afford what they want. Apart from that, folks in this class also seem to aspire toward owning their own things. Right from real estate to their cars, middle-class people want to have the luxury and convenience of ownership. This signals to them that they have achieved their goals in life and no longer have to scrimp and save just to get by. Completing their education, saving up for retirement, taking vacations, and having health insurance are some of the other indicators of it as well.

#7 The good toilet paper. I grew up with a single mom that always bought the cheapest TP she could find. I still distinctly remember when I visited a middle class friends house and saw triple ply for the first time. My brain told me it was some sort of towel material and I was super f*****g confused for a second.

#8 Kids having cute bedding. The couple of dollars difference between plain sheets and blankets and the cute stuff with dinosaurs and unicorns is a giant gulf when you’re poor.

#9 A family room. Like a whole separate room from the living room with a tv and huge couches.

Hard work is often the best predictor of success, but birth and family circumstances can also be strong predictors of whether someone will reach middle-class status. Studies show that children who are born underweight or who have a mother who is poor, a dropout, or unmarried only have a 17% chance of bettering their financial circumstances. On the flip side, nearly 24% of people who go off-track earlier in their lives manage to achieve middle-class status. This shows that although birth circumstances can affect a person’s success, their determination can play a big role in the final outcome.

#10 A couch that’s not up against the wall.

#11 Kids being allowed to take whatever they want out of the refrigerator.

#12 I once had a speaker tell the group that the “lower class is surviving, they don’t have money to fix things or to have things fixed, the middle class have tools and are DIYers, while upper class have no tools because they hire the work out”.



So yeah, tools.

Most of the folks on this list are in awe of and appreciative of the things that middle-class people seem to have in their houses. There may be some people who struggle with this class disparity and envy what they don’t have. Dealing with such feelings can be overwhelming and frustrating but they also help give an insight into the things we feel we’re lacking in ourselves. The best way to deal with envy is to notice the emotions and try to have trust in the fact that regardless of where you are right now in your life, you have the capacity to better yourself and your circumstances. Although the road may be long, eventually, you will be able to reach your goals. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Garage or basement fridge where the drinks are stored.

#14 Food that there isn’t a plan for. Like you can eat it whenever. I remember my rich (read: middle class) friends casually offering me a bowl of cereal or chips after school as a snack. I was floored at the luxury of this. At home everything was rationed, or spread thin enough to get us to next paycheck or at least as close as we could get to it. Every bit of food had a plan. We couldn’t just eat whatever, whenever because we felt like it.



Also, matching furniture sets and getting your hair done *professionally,* in a salon. These were rich people things to me.

#15 Garage, bonus for a paved driveway in rural areas.

Hopefully, everyone who reads this list will be able to enjoy all the little and big luxuries mentioned in it. It just goes to show that some of the small things we take for granted in our own lives might be an aspiration for another person. ADVERTISEMENT What are some of the things you’ve noticed in peoples’ houses that you think signal luxury? Let us know in the comments.

#16 First thought that popped in my head was matching cutlery, cups, and dishes.

#17 I finally felt like I had "made it" when I moved into a house and found I had a room I had no idea what to do with. It's been months and it's still empty.

#18 Those fridges with the water dispenser.

#19 Actually, growing up in the 80's-90's I will tell you what I remember most about the middle class houses was the amount of fresh fruit and veggies they always had. Large bowl on the counter, plenty in the fridge and pantry. Not just cheap factory food.

#20 Matching furniture, matching appliances, dishwasher and ice maker.

#21 No noticeable damage/repairs needed… cracks/chips in walls, damage to floors or furniture, old windows, etc. (it can be clean but need repair)

Having a house and being able to afford to upkeep the house are two separate things.

#22 I remember when I was around 9 or 10 I went to my first sleepover. It hit me when we pulled up; absolutely no trash in the yard or weird scraggly trees growing through the fence, no peeling paint, no cracks in the windows at all, and there were no bare patches on their lawn from a fire.

#23 Their houses are way brighter. Maybe it’s just me, it seems like they have more lights and newer brighter ones. And not a bunch of burnt out bulbs.

#24 Having counterspace.



Everyone having a room.

#25 Name brand snacks. Never had handi snacks, gushers, hi-c, lunchables, etc. as a kid. I love that I can afford them now that I'm 38.

#26 I remember back to school shopping in middle school. Think J C Penney and K-Mart. Mom budgeted and paid cash for everything. I would get a few new things but not much. Most of my clothes were hand me downs from relatives.



My best friend picked out all her own clothes in a nice department store and put them on hold. Her dad went by the store after work and paid for it all and brought it home to her. No dickering, no pleading or figuring out what to buy and what to put back.



Forty five years later I contributed to her go-fund-me so she wouldn't get evicted from her apartment. I hate that for her, the childhood and teenage years were the best years of her life.

#27 Flooring.



As a kid our apartment had very old and worn linoleum glued to the concrete floor. Slippery, hard, and so thin you could feel imperfections in the floor. Everything echoed off the hard surfaces, especially in the kitchen.



Even modern vinyl floors with a built-in layer of padding feels better even though it's pretty similar.



Going to a friend's house who had new padded carpet was magic.. it not only felt better it made the room quiet.

#28 Multiple flavors of breakfast cereal.

#29 Having tissue boxes vs using toilet paper to blow your nose. .

#30 Central air conditioning.

#31 Mattresses not on the floor.