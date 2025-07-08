“Size Doesn’t Matter”: Folks Urge BF To Propose With Ring He Got, GF’s Sisters Say It’s Too Small

A proposal can sometimes be the best experience ever or a complete letdown. Usually, the second situation happens because both partners haven’t discussed their expectations about the experience, and either the ring or the location isn’t what they wanted.

This is what a man realized only after he bought an engagement ring for his girlfriend. He couldn’t afford expensive jewellery, and his partner’s sisters told him she wouldn’t like the ring he bought. This put him in a negative spiral, and he didn’t know what to do.

Sometimes people place more importance on the ring than on the fact that they are getting proposed to

The poster had been dating his girlfriend for four years and was ready to propose, but since he didn’t have enough money, he couldn’t afford an expensive ring

He mentioned that he had gotten her a 2.12 carat ring for $2800 that had lab-grown diamonds, since he could afford that

Share icon

When he talked to his girlfriend’s sisters about his purchase, they said that she’d like something bigger, preferably costing $4400, which was out of his budget

Due to their input, the man began overthinking his purchase, even though his parents told him to just go ahead with the proposal

A great proposal is a wonderful way to kickstart a lifelong love story. The problem is that a person’s finances, preferences, and expectations can all come in the way of that. In this case, even though the guy loved his girlfriend a lot, he felt held back by money. He could only afford to get her a lab-grown diamond and wondered if that would be okay.

According to experts, lab diamonds are a popular choice now because they usually cost 30-40% less than natural stones. They also look exactly the same as a regular diamond, and only professionals can tell the difference between the two. This makes it a great choice for people who want to wow their partner without breaking the bank.

Even though the man was hesitant about buying a different kind of ring for his girlfriend, he went ahead and got one anyway. It cost him a lot of money, and he had to finance more than half of it. Despite the struggle he had to get the jewellery, his partner’s sisters didn’t appreciate it at all. They felt that she would not like it because it was too small.

People tend to believe in many different rules about engagement rings. The most popular one is to spend at least two months’ salary on the ring. In 2025, the average amount spent on engagement jewellery is around $6,000, which might be incredibly expensive for some people. That’s why it’s important to only spend what you can afford and buy a ring that your partner would like.

When the girl’s sisters started chiming in with their opinions, the man got tense. He began to worry whether his girlfriend would actually like the ring he bought. He knew that she was materialistic and wondered if she would find the piece of jewellery too small or not to her taste.

It might feel like the end of the world if you can’t get an expensive engagement ring for your partner, but research says that more than the money, it’s the thought that counts. Nobody else can set the standard of value except you and your partner. So, if you both are happy with the things you’ve bought, that matters the most.

The poster’s parents advised him to just propose to her instead of holding off because of the ring. He understood their point of view but wondered if his girlfriend was too materialistic and capable of rejecting him just because she wasn’t satisfied with the size of the engagement jewelry.

As many netizens pointed out, if the woman was more concerned about the size of the ring than the fact that her long-term partner was proposing to her, then maybe it was a red flag. Hopefully, it gives the poster a better perspective on his relationship.

Do you think the size or cost of the ring truly matters? Do share your honest thoughts down below.

Most folks felt that the ring itself didn’t matter that much and that the man should go ahead with the proposal