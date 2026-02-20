Man Promotes Sister’s Despicable Ex Who Had An Affair, She’s Hurt He Chose Business Over Family

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the ages, people have struggled to prioritize either their work or their family, and, more often than not, they end up having to choose between the two. The problem is that, regardless of what they pick, someone might always end up getting hurt.

This is what happened to a man who employed his sister’s unfaithful ex-boyfriend and also promoted him, which left her enraged. The man tried to tell his sister that it wasn’t personal and that it was just a business decision, but she felt extremely betrayed.

More info: Reddit

When people are more loyal to their company than to their family, it can cause relationships to fall apart

Two men having a serious conversation in a hallway, illustrating sister relationship cheater work drama concept.

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that he had hired his sister’s partner, Josh, to work in his business, and decided to keep him on even after he cheated on her and they broke up

Text post about sister relationship drama involving a cheater and work, seeking advice without judgment.

Text excerpt about sister-relationship cheater work drama involving a small business and unexpected betrayal.

Text describing sister relationship cheater work drama with personal and professional conflicts discussed.

A couple in an intense conversation, highlighting sister relationship and work drama with signs of cheating tension.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the poster also promoted Josh because of his work ethic, but this hurt his sister, who got to know the news from one of their mutual friends

Text excerpt discussing an employee stepping up at work amid sister-relationship-cheater-work-drama.

Text about sister relationship cheater work drama, expressing conflict over mixing personal and professional issues.

Couple having a heated discussion on couch, highlighting sister relationship cheater tension in a home setting.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man explained that he didn’t want to fire Josh, since he hadn’t done anything wrong, and also because it was such a specialized position

Text image showing an edit clarifying no marriage, engagement, or children in a sister relationship cheater work drama context.

Text message discussing work drama and refusing to fire an employee amid sister relationship cheater issues.

Text explaining worker shortage in specialized roles and challenges hiring qualified candidates for sister relationship cheater work drama.

Man in blue plaid shirt working on laptop at desk, reflecting on sister relationship cheater work drama situation.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster tried to justify his business decision by saying that other employees had also urged him to promote Josh because of his efforts

Timeline text describing work drama with an employee named Josh related to sister relationship and cheater issues.

Screenshot of text describing workplace drama involving a sister-relationship cheater and employee promotion updates.

Text excerpt showing a decision about promotion and a discovery causing sister relationship cheater work drama.

Text about sister relationship cheater at work causing drama, highlighting struggle to separate personal and professional issues.

Woman in a sweater sitting on a couch, looking stressed and upset, reflecting sister relationship cheater work drama emotions.

Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man tried to tell his sister that his decision wasn’t personal — it was just business—but eventually he realized why she was so hurt by his actions

Update note about sister relationship cheater work drama, sharing feedback and additional context in plain text format.

Text passage describing a tense family dinner highlighting sister-relationship cheater work drama with noticeable conflict.

Text about a sister relationship cheater work drama with an apology and explanation of misunderstood business actions.

Text excerpt showing a sister relationship cheater dealing with work and personal drama and anxiety about the future.

Text excerpt about helping with work connections and favor exchange in a sister relationship cheater work drama context.

Text about a sister relationship cheater work drama involving a new full-time job and family day at amusement park.

Text excerpt discussing sister relationship struggles, cheater issues, and personal drama impacting their work and living situation.

Text about sister relationship cheater work drama sharing a hopeful update on new job and future dating plans.

Text on a white background stating resolving sister relationship cheater work drama by talking and helping find a new job.

Image credits: BigONerd

The poster put his ego aside and helped his sister find a new job, took her for a family outing, and also encouraged her to build up her life the way she wanted it to be

As the OP shared, his sister, Sarah, had been dating a man called Josh for three years, and they had seemed to be happy together. Sarah even asked her brother to hire her boyfriend as a favor, and luckily, things seemed to work out then, but all this changed after Josh cheated on her with her best friend.

It can be heartbreaking to learn that your partner has had an affair, and psychologists also state that it can cause a lot of emotional turmoil. The victim of a cheater might also feel angry, sad, confused, and betrayed by their partner’s actions, and not know how to trust people again after that.

The problem is that, even though the poster knew how much Josh had hurt his sister, he continued to employ the man, and he also decided to give him a promotion because of his work ethic. He didn’t think to inform his sister about this, and she unfortunately found out about it from one of her friends.

It might seem heartless of the man to have chosen to boost his business over catering to his sibling’s feelings, but experts explain that sometimes this might be the right choice for a person. Folks might find themselves having to pick between whether to prioritize their work or their family, and they must do what makes the most sense to them in the moment.

Young man and woman sharing ice cream cones at a colorful amusement park, hinting at sister relationship cheater work drama.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After the man got to know that he had hurt his sister’s feelings, he tried to explain to her that he had only made a business decision, and that it shouldn’t impact their relationship. Unfortunately, she didn’t seem to understand his point of view and even got their parents involved in calling him out.

Eventually, the OP decided to have an honest conversation with Sarah about the issue, and he got to know that she had actually been feeling bad about where her life was going. Since she was single again, hated her job, and had lost her best friend because of Josh’s actions, all of it was weighing heavily on her.

It’s clear that the poster had caused his sister more pain while she had been going through the most vulnerable time of her life. That’s why professionals explain that in such situations, it’s best to accept responsibility for the hurt you caused someone else, and to ask them what they’d like you to do to make things right.

That’s exactly what the OP did after talking to Sarah, and he helped her find another job in no time. He also spent more time with her and encouraged her to move into a place of her own. Although he didn’t fire Josh from his company, the man clearly seemed to find a way to balance his family life and his business responsibilities.

What do you think about the poster’s decision to promote his sister’s cheating ex? We’d love to hear your honest opinion on this.

People understood the man’s side, but also felt that he should put himself in his sister’s shoes and have more empathy for her

Comment discussing consequences of cheating involving a sister in a work drama and employer legal issues.

Comment discussing sister relationship and cheater issues impacting work and personal drama in a text post.

Screenshot of an online discussion about sister relationship cheater work drama and workplace firing legality.

User comment about sister relationship cheater work drama on an online forum thread discussing generational views.

Text post discussing sister relationship cheater work drama involving betrayal and workplace tension over personal conduct.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying those comments are funny and calling Reddit stupid, related to sister relationship cheater work drama.

Screenshot of social media comment highlighting nepotism with reference to sister relationship cheater work drama.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing sister relationship drama involving a cheater at work and family business issues.

Comment about sister relationship cheater work drama involving dad hiring sister's ex-husband and business success despite divorce.