Choosing the next guardian for one’s baby if something happens to the couple is a very important step. Of course, it’s hard to think about it and it may seem not right that somebody else may raise your baby, but unfortunately, life is very unpredictable. However, it is clear that the most important thing that every parent wants is for their kid to be in the best hands.

Speaking about that, this woman shared a story after her sister insisted on being the next guardian for her baby despite not being able to take care of her own kids or finances. Well, to say the least – it caused quite the family drama.

Woman shares that she and her husband have a business and insurance and her parents are the beneficiaries if something ever happened

However, one Sunday during family lunch, her sister said that it’s weird as they are old and retired

She adds that her sister is struggling, has 5 kids, refuses to work, has gotten into trouble legally and allows her kids to rampage

Image credits: u/PrestigiousCar851

But she still insisted on being the next guardian, which ended in the woman listing reasons why not and that led to a lot of family drama

A Reddit user took her story to one of the most judgmental communities asking if she was in fact being a jerk for bluntly telling her sister why she is not the next guardian for their baby if something happens to her and her husband. The post received a lot of attention and collected 12.5K upvotes and almost 1K comments.

OP starts that recently, she and her husband had a baby, which is a blessing. They also have a business and insurance, and the beneficiaries if something ever happens are OP’s parents. Moreover, her family, parents, and sisters with their partners and kids gather every Sunday for lunch. So one day this topic came up, and the woman’s sister suddenly said that it’s weird as their parents are retired while she is struggling to pay her bills.

OP’s mom then mentioned that if something happens, they will adopt the baby and the business, and her sister snapped. However, it’s important to note that OP shares that her sister has 5 kids, refuses to work, gets evicted yearly, has been in trouble legally and basically doesn’t take good care of her kids.

So after her sister’s demand that she should be the next in line to raise her baby as an ‘experienced mother’, OP listed quite a lot of reasons why not. This led to her sister’s departure from the family gathering and OP was encouraged to apologize, which she refuses to do – enough is enough.

The author received the ‘Not the A-hole’ badge and support that she did the right thing. “Your sister shouldn’t ask questions she doesn’t want the answer to. She clearly was ready to argue about it before you even said anything,” one user wrote. “I’m pretty sure the sister just wanted the money. She is seeing dollar signs,” another agreed.

Moreover, Bored Panda got in touch with Hanan Parvez, who has a Master’s in Psychology, is the founder of PsychMechanics and an author. He kindly agreed to share his insights regarding how families can heal trust after heated arguments, conflict’s impact on family members and how families can create safe space for open discussions.

“When you say something hurtful, the first thing to do is acknowledge it,” Hanan says. He adds that it’s important to not twist your words or blame the other person for being sensitive. After you have admitted it, genuinely apologize. He also notes that ‘I’m sorry if I hurt you’ is not the right apology.

“When you apologize, you re-open the doors of communication. Communicate assertively and hear their perspective as well. Finally, reach a compromise to rebuild trust,” he emphasizes.

Moreover, our relationships have a massive impact on our mental health. Hanan highlights that we are genetically programmed to cooperate with people who carry our genes, thus unresolved conflicts have a detrimental effect on our mental health. “They put our minds into an ‘emergency mode’ in which our career can also get deprioritized. They can result in overthinking, sadness, and even depression,” he adds.

And finally, speaking about how families can create a safe and inclusive space for open dialogue especially when discussing sensitive topics, Hanan states that assertiveness is key. Anyone can become aggressive or passive in the conflict, but socially skilled people deal with conflicts assertively. “If you feel you’ve been wronged, you can feel your anger. But you don’t have to express it in a hurtful manner,” he says.

So assertiveness allows you to express your concerns without putting another person on the defensive. Long story short, assertiveness naturally leads to open and safe communication.

So guys, what do you think about this story? Was the author being a jerk or you think she went over the line and now should apologize? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

