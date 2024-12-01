Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sister Refuses To Attend Wedding After Shouting Match Over “Wedding Tax”
Occasions, Wedding

Sister Refuses To Attend Wedding After Shouting Match Over “Wedding Tax”

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings can be a pricey affair. While the costs vary based on a bunch of factors, research puts the average cost of an American wedding at $33,000 in 2024. But some lavish ceremonies can set you back thousands more. Back in the day, it was a tradition for the bride’s family to cover the costs. Recently, more and more couples are choosing to foot the bill themselves. Or at least contribute to some of the expenses.

It’s unusual for a couple to expect guests to pay for their wedding, but that’s exactly what one bride did. Her sibling shared that they were asked to pay a “wedding tax,” along with all the other guests. When they raised the issue, a massive fight ensued. And the sibling announced that they would no longer be attending. Now, they’re wondering if they took it a bit too far.

One bride turned her back on etiquette when she decided to impose a “wedding tax” that would see her guests funding her big day

Image credits: bristekjegor (not the actual image)

When her sibling questioned her decision, the bride simply told them to “chip in or don’t bother coming”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: namii9 (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual image)

Image credits: HeavyWolverine8706

Historically, the bride’s family would foot the bill for a wedding, because of an old tradition known as the “dowry”

ADVERTISEMENT

The dowry custom dates back to the ancient Roman Empire and was a gesture from the bride’s family to offset her future living costs. Britannica defines a dowry as “the money, goods, or estate that a woman brings to her husband or his family in marriage.” The site further explains that a dowry is a “conditional” gift, meant to protect the bride against any possible future ill-treatment by her husband and his family. In the case of divorce or the death of the husband, the dowry would be returned to the wife and her family.

Over the years, the tradition evolved, with the bride’s family footing the wedding bill instead of handing over cash, goods, or property. Under this agreement, the groom’s family would sometimes be responsible for covering the bar tab, the honeymoon, and a few other expenses.

But as is the case with many things in life, that tradition has further evolved. “As couples modernize wedding planning and are getting married later after establishing careers, more of them are paying all—or a substantial portion—of the costs of their own weddings,” explained certified financial planner, Cynthia Meyer. “Who pays for what is more flexible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

Experts advise couples to start saving early, and never to assume that someone else will foot the wedding bill

“Budget conversations should begin at the same time that guest list and venue discussions begin. If you are setting a budget, then set the budget,” advises wedding planner Alicia Fritz. “Don’t try and skimp on things that you know you are going to spend more on later.”

“My suggestion for engaged couples is to communicate early and discuss the details,” said financial coach Christian Stewart. “Don’t assume that anyone will pay for anything, even if they promised you something.”

Pink Book Weddings adds that, while you’ll likely have to dig deep, there is an upside to covering all of your own costs. “One great thing about this as an option is that you will be able to call all of the shots. You won’t feel pressured into anything if it is your own money that you are spending,” reads their site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: dapor2560 (not the actual image)

The sibling did not end up attending the wedding but received several phone calls to say it had descended into chaos

If you, like us, were wondering how much the “wedding tax” was, the sibling later revealed that friends were expected to “donate” $50-$100 each, while the family was asked to give anywhere between $250 and $1000.

They also revealed that they chose not to go, but were inundated with phone calls and texts from family and friends. The wedding had turned into a circus. And the entire ordeal had become “a rollercoaster ride of emotions, sibling rivalry, and unexpected twists.”

It turned out the wedding wasn’t the only bill the bride expected friends and family to foot. In the comments section, it later emerged that the couple had also asked people to contribute to a “money fund for their house” two years before the wedding.

Image credits: user25451090 (not the actual image)

“I see this marriage ending in six months”: many netizens felt the bride was being totally unreasonable

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Some felt the sibling should have paid the “wedding tax” as a gift

The sibling posted an update after the wedding, warning people to “buckle up” for the events that followed

Image credits: Jomkwan (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: X L (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: HeavyWolverine8706

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

5

Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Read less »
Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
beth38 avatar
Beth Wheeler
Beth Wheeler
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't charge guests at your wedding they are your GUESTS and that is in extremely poor taste Emily made a stupid decision and she paid for it in the end. I don't understand how anybody can blame the sister since she had the good sense to not go.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
aerotica69 avatar
sweet emotion
sweet emotion
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think Emily deserved every moment of frustration, humiliation and embarrassment she got. Hopefully by her third or fourth wedding she will have learned her lesson.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
beth38 avatar
Beth Wheeler
Beth Wheeler
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't charge guests at your wedding they are your GUESTS and that is in extremely poor taste Emily made a stupid decision and she paid for it in the end. I don't understand how anybody can blame the sister since she had the good sense to not go.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
aerotica69 avatar
sweet emotion
sweet emotion
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think Emily deserved every moment of frustration, humiliation and embarrassment she got. Hopefully by her third or fourth wedding she will have learned her lesson.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda