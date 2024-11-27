“Submissive Wife” Insults Brother For Being A SAHD, Shocked When He Refuses To Babysit For Her

ADVERTISEMENT

When a trad wife meets a stay-at-home dad, things are bound to go from zero to messy faster than you can say “gender roles.” It’s a culture clash made for reality TV, especially if it happens in the same family.

If you thought your family reunions were awkward, imagine being in the middle of a parenting philosophy war with a side of unsolicited babysitting requests. That’s exactly where this Redditor found himself when his “trad wife” sis asked him to babysit her many kids, after repeatedly making fun of his parenting choices.

More info: Reddit

When a trad wife and stay-at-home dad clash, things get interesting fast

Share icon

Image credits: Emma Bauso / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One dad found himself at the center of a parenting showdown with his “trad wife” sister when he refused to babysit her kids after she insulted his parenting choices

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man’s sister keeps mocking her brother for being a stay-at-home dad, while his wife is the breadwinner of the family

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Monstera Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Despite insulting her brother for his parenting choices, the sister has asked him to babysit her many kids, trying to guilt trip him into accepting

Image credits: SelectionOne5946

The man refuses to babysit his sister’s kids, saying he doesn’t want her negativity around his family

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP (original poster), a 31-year-old stay-at-home dad, is living his best life raising two kids with his wife, the breadwinner of the family. His sis, on the other hand, is a 33-year-old self-proclaimed “traditional wife” and stay-at-home-mom, who believes that women belong in the kitchen and men should bring home the bacon. Clearly, she’s not a fan of her brother’s setup and hasn’t been shy about expressing it.

Things got spicy when she started throwing shade, calling her brother out for allowing his wife to bring home the cash, since she earns more than him, while he stays at home with the kids. She even went so far as to tell the OP he “wanted a husband, not a wife,” since he’s not the one working, and mocked his role as a dad, like being a parent is not already a full-time job. Too far, sis, too far!

You can imagine our dad didn’t take his sister’s comments too well and it took a toll on their relationship, as the OP decided cutting contact with her (not all the way, though) would be the best for him and his family.

But, what do you know? This “trad wife” is suddenly interested in the OP’s childcare skills, but only because she wants free babysitting for her clan. And when he refused? Well, Momzilla showed her true face, armed with guilt trips and the argument that “family sticks together.” Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sis dearest even ran to mommy to tell on her brother. This might be just me, but I don’t think that’s how adults in their 30s normally act. Or is it?

Mom stepped in, of course, also playing with the OP’s emotions, trying to manipulate him into spending time with his sister’s kids as he “could be a positive influence on them.” Mom’s argument that the cousins need to bond tugs at the heartstrings, but let’s be real: forcing relationships out of obligation rarely works. Kids thrive in environments filled with love and positivity, not ones where tension and judgment are the norm.

Plus, this shady guilt tripping tactic doesn’t work on everyone, and our dad is the best example for this. Guilt tripping is when someone tries to make you feel bad to get their way, often by weaponizing phrases like, “After all I’ve done for you!” or, “I’m so disappointed in you.” Psychologists call it a form of emotional manipulation, and it’s as effective as it is frustrating.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But let’s not forget the real elephant in the room: the vastly different parenting styles. Our OP is all about an open-minded, judgment-free environment where boys can play with dolls, and kids are free to explore without strict gender roles. His sister, on the other hand, subscribes to rigid traditional values that might clash with his family’s way of life.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with being a trad wife. We all have free will to decide what we want to do with our lives. But that doesn’t give anyone the right to make fun of someone else for their choices and expect favors from them later.

The term “trad wife“, short for traditional wife, has been making waves on social media lately, and honestly, it feels like a phrase ripped straight out of my grandma’s old etiquette manual. But nope, it’s alive and kicking, with a shiny Instagram filter to match. Being a “trad wife” is all about channeling your inner 1950s homemaker – think cooking, cleaning, and raising kids, all while looking like you stepped off the set of Leave It to Beaver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, the idea isn’t exactly groundbreaking (it’s basically post-war domesticity with a rebrand), but thanks to influencers rocking pearls, aprons, and hashtags like #TradLife and #WifeGoals, the trend has found a whole new audience.

And let’s just say, people have mixed feelings about it. Some see it as an empowering throwback, while others are rolling their eyes hard. Love it or hate it, one thing’s certain—trad wives are stirring the pot, whether it’s with a wooden spoon or a spicy online debate.

What are your thoughts on this story? Let us know in the comment section!

Netizens side with the man, saying he’s not a jerk for refusing to watch his sister’s kids after she made fun of him and his wife for their parenting choices

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT