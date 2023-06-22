Bride Doesn’t Want Brother’s Husband “Ruining The Aesthetic” Of Family Pictures, He Leaves And Gets Blamed For Causing Drama
A wedding is one of the most special and unforgettable experiences in someone’s life. You know, you get to start a whole new chapter of the book we call “life” with the love of your life. Of course, as books tend to go, most people want the first page to go according to their vision which sometimes does not match with how things are in real life.
Recently, u/ThrowAway5690123 shared one such scenario. It was his sister’s wedding and it “was an amazing evening,” as he tells it. But as soon as the time came for family photos, the bride decided to cut out the author’s husband because he was “ruining the aesthetic.” Walking out of the wedding only added more fuel to the night, splitting the family in two. Unsure if he made the right call, the bride’s brother turned to the Am I The [Jerk] community for some objective perspective.
Usually, weddings celebrate love in all its forms and unite families
Image credits: crystalsing (not the actual photo)
However, seeing that the bride wasn’t very inclusive of his husband, the OP decided to leave his sister’s wedding early, causing some ruffled feathers
Image credits: HelloMikee (not the actual photo)
Image credits: EMPPhotography / istockphoto (not the actual photo)
Image source: ThrowAway5690123
I find it funny how people always claim that OTHERS were making a fuss about 'one tiny little thing ' after THEY refused to let that 'tiny little thing' go. My answer is always the same: if it's such an unimportant thing, how can me refusing to participate be the thing that ruins everything? If it's such a tiny little thing, why are you insisting on it?
Anne is an a$$hole !
I was asked to be a +1 to a wedding, I am a wheelchair user and guess the couple didn't know that (it wasn't a relationship but my friend as she only knew the bride so the bride said being a friend). We rock up to the venue and I'm just getting into my wheelchair when the bride comes over. She's all smiles until she sees my chair and goes "oh, anyway you can leave that in the car, it's just it'll ruin the videos and photos of the ceremony and reception" before my friend has a chance to reply i go "sure, of course. But I'll be also staying in the car" the bride goes "oh no, you can come in, just leave that here" I can't stand, let alone walk, so this is not going to work. My friend just says to me to get back into the car, we're leaving. She's never spoken to her friend since who couldn't see why effectively asking me to leave my legs behind was offensive. The bride had apparently been told I was a wheelchair user but assumed I could pick and choose when I used it
I find it funny how people always claim that OTHERS were making a fuss about 'one tiny little thing ' after THEY refused to let that 'tiny little thing' go. My answer is always the same: if it's such an unimportant thing, how can me refusing to participate be the thing that ruins everything? If it's such a tiny little thing, why are you insisting on it?
Anne is an a$$hole !
I was asked to be a +1 to a wedding, I am a wheelchair user and guess the couple didn't know that (it wasn't a relationship but my friend as she only knew the bride so the bride said being a friend). We rock up to the venue and I'm just getting into my wheelchair when the bride comes over. She's all smiles until she sees my chair and goes "oh, anyway you can leave that in the car, it's just it'll ruin the videos and photos of the ceremony and reception" before my friend has a chance to reply i go "sure, of course. But I'll be also staying in the car" the bride goes "oh no, you can come in, just leave that here" I can't stand, let alone walk, so this is not going to work. My friend just says to me to get back into the car, we're leaving. She's never spoken to her friend since who couldn't see why effectively asking me to leave my legs behind was offensive. The bride had apparently been told I was a wheelchair user but assumed I could pick and choose when I used it