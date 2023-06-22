Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Doesn't Want Brother's Husband "Ruining The Aesthetic" Of Family Pictures, He Leaves And Gets Blamed For Causing Drama
Bride Doesn’t Want Brother’s Husband “Ruining The Aesthetic” Of Family Pictures, He Leaves And Gets Blamed For Causing Drama

Ignas Vieversys
Kotryna Brašiškytė

A wedding is one of the most special and unforgettable experiences in someone’s life. You know, you get to start a whole new chapter of the book we call “life” with the love of your life. Of course, as books tend to go, most people want the first page to go according to their vision which sometimes does not match with how things are in real life.

Recently, u/ThrowAway5690123 shared one such scenario. It was his sister’s wedding and it “was an amazing evening,” as he tells it. But as soon as the time came for family photos, the bride decided to cut out the author’s husband because he was “ruining the aesthetic.” Walking out of the wedding only added more fuel to the night, splitting the family in two. Unsure if he made the right call, the bride’s brother turned to the Am I The [Jerk] community for some objective perspective.

Usually, weddings celebrate love in all its forms and unite families

Image credits:  crystalsing (not the actual photo)

However, seeing that the bride wasn’t very inclusive of his husband, the OP decided to leave his sister’s wedding early, causing some ruffled feathers

Image credits: HelloMikee (not the actual photo)

Image credits: EMPPhotography / istockphoto (not the actual photo)

Image source: ThrowAway5690123

Unanimously, everyone came to the conclusion that the bride was being homophobic and called the drama on herself

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I find it funny how people always claim that OTHERS were making a fuss about 'one tiny little thing ' after THEY refused to let that 'tiny little thing' go. My answer is always the same: if it's such an unimportant thing, how can me refusing to participate be the thing that ruins everything? If it's such a tiny little thing, why are you insisting on it?

Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was asked to be a +1 to a wedding, I am a wheelchair user and guess the couple didn't know that (it wasn't a relationship but my friend as she only knew the bride so the bride said being a friend). We rock up to the venue and I'm just getting into my wheelchair when the bride comes over. She's all smiles until she sees my chair and goes "oh, anyway you can leave that in the car, it's just it'll ruin the videos and photos of the ceremony and reception" before my friend has a chance to reply i go "sure, of course. But I'll be also staying in the car" the bride goes "oh no, you can come in, just leave that here" I can't stand, let alone walk, so this is not going to work. My friend just says to me to get back into the car, we're leaving. She's never spoken to her friend since who couldn't see why effectively asking me to leave my legs behind was offensive. The bride had apparently been told I was a wheelchair user but assumed I could pick and choose when I used it

