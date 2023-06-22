Bride Doesn’t Want Brother’s Husband “Ruining The Aesthetic” Of Family Pictures, He Leaves And Gets Blamed For Causing Drama

A wedding is one of the most special and unforgettable experiences in someone’s life. You know, you get to start a whole new chapter of the book we call “life” with the love of your life. Of course, as books tend to go, most people want the first page to go according to their vision which sometimes does not match with how things are in real life.

Recently, u/ThrowAway5690123 shared one such scenario. It was his sister’s wedding and it “was an amazing evening,” as he tells it. But as soon as the time came for family photos, the bride decided to cut out the author’s husband because he was “ruining the aesthetic.” Walking out of the wedding only added more fuel to the night, splitting the family in two. Unsure if he made the right call, the bride’s brother turned to the Am I The [Jerk] community for some objective perspective.

Usually, weddings celebrate love in all its forms and unite families

However, seeing that the bride wasn’t very inclusive of his husband, the OP decided to leave his sister’s wedding early, causing some ruffled feathers

Unanimously, everyone came to the conclusion that the bride was being homophobic and called the drama on herself