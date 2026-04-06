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Woman Asks Poly Sister To Limit PDA With Girlfriend Around Kids, She Calls It Unacceptable
Three friends smiling outdoors, showcasing polyamorous open affection with both partners in a supportive relationship setting
Family, Relationships

Woman Asks Poly Sister To Limit PDA With Girlfriend Around Kids, She Calls It Unacceptable

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Navigating family dynamics is rarely simple, especially when personal relationships don’t fit traditional molds. At the end of the day, something that feels like a reasonable compromise to one person can feel restrictive or unfair to another, leaving everyone unsure how to move forward.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) shared that their sister who was is in a polyamorous relationship wanted to bring her girlfriend to their family trip. While the rest of the family requested discretion around the kids, it didn’t sit well with her.

More info: Reddit

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    Non-traditional relationships are increasingly visible in today’s world, but acceptance within families hasn’t always kept pace

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author’s family planned a group vacation, including parents, siblings, and young children, with the author and their husband being in charge of organizing it

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    Image credits: tdyuvbanova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The sister, in a polyamorous relationship, insisted her girlfriend be included in the trip, even though she wasn’t initially invited

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    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    The family agreed to let the girlfriend come but requested no public displays of affection and that she be referred to as a “family friend” around the kids

    Image credits: bbthrowawaysx

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    The sister rejected this compromise and threatened to skip the trip, leaving the family torn between accommodating her and maintaining comfort for everyone else

    Planning a vacation for one household is already a puzzle, but this situation involves multiple families coming together under one roof. The OP shared that their family was going on vacation this summer and to make things easier financially, everyone agreed to pool resources and rent a beach property for a week.

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    The group included their parents, their husband and kids, their brother, his wife and their their kids. Their sister and her husband were also invited, however, things shifted when the sister asked to include her girlfriend in the trip. Now, it is important to note that the sister is in a polyamorous relationship, something the family doesn’t fully understand but has tried to respect.

    Wanting to be inclusive, they agreed to invite the girlfriend on the trip on condition that there would be no public displays of affection in front of the young children. They also planned to introduce the girlfriend as a “family friend” to avoid complicated explanations. While intended as a middle ground, this suggestion didn’t sit well with the sister as she felt it invalidated her relationship and made it seem like something to hide.

    The sister threatened not to attend the trip under those conditions, and at that point, the rest of the family were emotionally drained and ready to move forward without her. Meanwhile, the OP was stuck in the middle as they were torn between supporting their sister and respecting everyone’s boundaries.

    Image credits: Jose Calsina / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Planning group trips, especially with family, can be surprisingly stressful, as Squad Trip notes. Conflicts often emerge when people bring different expectations, personalities, and priorities, turning small disagreements into bigger tensions. Logistics like dividing costs, coordinating schedules, and planning activities can create friction, particularly when contributions are uneven.

    According to licensed marriage and family therapist Kaycie Crossley, families often struggle to accept polyamorous or non-traditional relationships, even as these become more visible. Traditional norms around monogamy can make relatives see these relationships as inappropriate or unstable, leading to tension, disapproval, or pressure to keep partners hidden.

    Experts cited by Romper reinforce this point, noting that children thrive in diverse or non-traditional family structures when adults communicate respectfully. Very young children, however, can be confused by public displays of adult intimacy, struggling to differentiate between general affection and romantic behavior.

    Netizens sided with the OP who set boundaries around the kids, emphasizing that it’s reasonable to limit public displays of affection to avoid confusion. Others disagreed strongly, arguing that asking the sister to hide her relationship was unfair and unnecessary. Would you ask a family member to limit public displays of affection around your kids, or is that crossing a line? We would love to know your thoughts!

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    Netizens were divided on the situation with some saying that the family’s condition was reasonable, while others insisted asking the sister to hide her relationship was unfair and unnecessary

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    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

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    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

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    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

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    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

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    What do you think ?
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    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about no PDAs for anyone? No one wants to see that anyway!

    0
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    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, there is no positive solution to this problem, is there?

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the comments like "I'm very liberal but I would not be OK with this". No, you are not liberal, you're closed-minded and homophobic, just like the OP.

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    sparkyhughes avatar
    Sparky Hughes
    Sparky Hughes
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s not homophobic to be against pda. My uncle liked to get a rise out of others and he had a new BF. We had a gathering and he kept trying to fondle his boyfriend. His BF was very uncomfortable with it and I helped him explain to my uncle that you don’t see any of us draped all over their partners. My cousin and her wife don’t act like this. My niece and her GF don’t act like this. And some people have young kids who don’t understand and parents may not be ready to explain. It’s not common like gay relationships are.

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    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about no PDAs for anyone? No one wants to see that anyway!

    0
    0points
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, there is no positive solution to this problem, is there?

    0
    0points
    reply
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the comments like "I'm very liberal but I would not be OK with this". No, you are not liberal, you're closed-minded and homophobic, just like the OP.

    0
    0points
    reply
    sparkyhughes avatar
    Sparky Hughes
    Sparky Hughes
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s not homophobic to be against pda. My uncle liked to get a rise out of others and he had a new BF. We had a gathering and he kept trying to fondle his boyfriend. His BF was very uncomfortable with it and I helped him explain to my uncle that you don’t see any of us draped all over their partners. My cousin and her wife don’t act like this. My niece and her GF don’t act like this. And some people have young kids who don’t understand and parents may not be ready to explain. It’s not common like gay relationships are.

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    reply
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