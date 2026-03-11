Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Vegan Woman Chooses Lifestyle Over Boyfriend And Kids, Refuses To Live With Him If He Eats Meat
Stressed man wrapped in a striped blanket, holding phone and rubbing eyes, reflecting vegan girlfriend refuses live boyfriend eat meat conflict.
Couples, Relationships

Vegan Woman Chooses Lifestyle Over Boyfriend And Kids, Refuses To Live With Him If He Eats Meat

For a relationship to have legs, the people in it really need to agree on most big picture things, marriage, kids, religion. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that major dietary changes, like veganism, will also be something that has to be negotiated.

A man asked the internet for advice on what to do with his girlfriend’s newfound veganism. She told him that she could not live with a person who eats meat and that he’d have to move out. He then took some time later to go through how he responded to her and their conversations on the question.

    Every relationship has some amount of compromise, but there are limits

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A man’s newly vegan GF told him he’d have to move out

    He later shared an update

    Image credits: Alex Green/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Karl Solano/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Omgthrowawayvegan

    Many thought she was being unreasonable and he answered some comments

    Others thought he didn’t handle the situation well

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    What do you think ?
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Children should NOT be raked vegan ,it is extremly bad for them, the gf here appears to be that kinda vegan everyone loaths ,the pushy entitled selfish kind, her way or the highway, if I was op I'd be dumping her n taking the kids for their own safety !! NTA at min but if he stays n leave the kids with her he will be YTA

    0
    0points
    reply
