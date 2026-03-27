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There are surprises in life that feel delightful, like finding money in an old jacket, getting upgraded to business class, or discovering your fries bag has way more fries than legally required. And then there are surprises that feel like stepping on a Lego at 3 a.m. barefoot.

Relationship curveballs fall squarely into that second category, especially when they come from the one person you thought you’d grow old with. Today’s Original Poster (OP) who practically grew up alongside his girlfriend suddenly found himself blindsided by a request that challenged everything he believed about their love.

More info: Reddit

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There are few moments in a relationship that hit as unexpectedly as hearing your partner suggest opening things up, especially when you’ve been picturing a future that ends in marriage

Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author shared that his now-girlfriend’s family was very close with his, and that was how they grew into a long-term romantic relationship and even traveled together during a gap year

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Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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They began living apart for college, with him moving to campus while she stayed local, seeing each other mostly on weekends

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

During a visit, she revealed she wanted an open relationship and admitted having someone in mind, which shocked him and led to an argument and him leaving

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Afterward, both families got involved, urging him to talk it out, leaving him conflicted about whether to hear her out or stand by his decision

The OP shared that the relationship with his girlfriend started with their parents being college friends who decided to live near each other. They ended up growing side by side, seeing each other almost daily, including weekends. By high school, he officially asked her out, and things went so well that they even took a gap year to travel together.

Things started shifting when university life began. He moved to campus to avoid a brutal two-hour commute, while se stayed home and attended a local college just minutes away. Despite the distance, he made an effort to visit most weekends unless exams or studying got in the way. One day, when he was visiting her, he noticed that she looked a bit off, and after probing, he was stunned at her response.

The girlfriend admitted that she wanted to try an open relationship. For the OP, though, intimacy equals exclusivity, so hearing the woman he imagined marrying say she wanted to sleep with other people hit hard. When he asked whether she already had someone in mind, she admitted she did, and that was when he snapped.

He shouted, called her unfaithful, and stormed out while she cried and begged him not to leave like that. He returned to his campus that night, exhausted, furious, and not remotely ready to process what had happened. However, by the next day, the fallout had spread to their families. His mother called, he lashed out again, and the situation only worsened.

Since then, his mother and usually uninvolved father, have urged him to at least hear her out. They mentioned she hasn’t been eating well or attending classes, which he suspects is emotional manipulation rather than pure concern. Now he’s stuck in a mental tug-of-war. On one hand, he feels hurt and betrayed, and on the other, the sheer fact that his dad reached out makes him wonder if there’s more to the story.

Image credits: eugeneshemyakin9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Research sheds light on why this situation is so emotionally charged. According to Rolling Out, relationships that grow out of long-term friendships often enjoy higher satisfaction because partners already share trust, a shared history, and established communication patterns.

However, Mind Voyage points out that even strong, friendship-based relationships can experience strain when physical distance enters the picture. Long-distance dynamics make it harder to pick up on nonverbal cues, and messages, especially texts, are more easily misread.

Finally, the intense emotional reaction described in this story aligns with research from Love Heal Grow, which explains that anger is a natural response when a partner suggests an open relationship, particularly when the relationship was assumed to be monogamous. Such a proposal can feel like a sudden violation of expectations, triggering feelings of hurt, fear, or betrayal.

Netizens expressed strong support for the OP standing firm and criticized his parents’ interference. Many also felt the girlfriend’s suggestion of an open relationship was a dealbreaker. What do you think about this situation? Would you give a second chance to a partner who surprised you with an idea that goes against your values? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens encouraged the author to protect his emotional well-being and avoid a situation that could compromise honesty, fidelity, and respect in the long term