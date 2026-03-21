Someone asked “What’s the “craziest” way you caught an ex being unfaithful?” and people shared their tales. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own stories and experiences to the comments section down below.

Discovering that one’s partner is being unfaithful can feel unthinkable, but for most folks it starts with noticing off behavior or a weird text as an instigator for further investigation. But some folks have the misfortune of getting a lot clearer of a picture in the most unexpected ways possible.

#1 I came home early unexpectedly. He was out but the bedroom was a mess and there were _stains_.



He tried to convince me that it was A POLTERGEIST.





IttyBittyPeen:

Can't blame a guy, sleeping with a ghost is a once in a lifetime opportunity





Nina_of_Nowhere:

my favourite one so far. At this point the stupidity of the lie is more a reason to leave than the cheating.

RELATED:

#2 His mom told me. at thanksgiving. in front of the entire family. she looked at me across the table and said "i'm so sorry sweetheart, you deserve to know." he choked on his mashed potatoes. best thanksgiving of my life honestly. his mom and i are still friends.



freedomflower8P:

I kept my mother in law after the divorce. I see her way more than his cheating jerk. She lived with me 3 years after the divorce. She chewed him a new one too, "just like your father" he hates his dad hahahaha....





stardustocean4:

If I ever have a son and he cheats, I’m blowing his [nonsense] up every time. He will not treat anyone like that. I watch love after lockup and so many moms just cover up their sons cheating. It’s disgusting. They say oh it’s not my business blah blah blah NAH my son isn’t going to be a disrespectful jerk to women.

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#3 Not a crazy story, but your neighbours can get you sprung.



Friend got a text from his neighbour “you should go home” didn’t elaborate on why. Friend went home caught the wife in bed with someone else.



lilbec53:

Best neighbor ever...





bluecheetos:

I have a friend who got a random note on his car that said every day at 3:30 his wife (a teacher) was having a guy over who left before my friend got home from work





Johnyryal33:

My exes 8 yr old daughter told me.

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#4 She said her ex was over at her place fixing her car.



I know her ex, we were friends. I had to fix his car for him once. He doesn't know which end of a screwdriver to hold.



coolhead8112:

Probably rearranging her bumpers as well





Away-Lead-3855:

Love it when they think you’re so dense they don’t put in the effort to at least tell a researched lie. Then comes the surprised pickachu face.



is_this_funny2_u:

I called my now ex and asked where he was. He said he was fixing the alternator on his sister's friend's car. I was confused because he didn't even know how to change a tire. He couldn't even change his own oil. He would go to jiffy lube and get swindled into buying new wiper blades and air filters because his were "worn out". But now you know how to change an alternator???

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#5 Actually on here…



I discovered for months he had been posting in a local NSFW group looking for hookups.



It was completely random how I discovered it too. I was gonna take a nap one Sunday…but, I decided to scroll Reddit on my phone and get sleepy. I saw a post about a missing girl, and I clicked it and it actually was about a missing girl that had been discovered in my state very close to where I am. I decided to read some of the comments, and as I was scrolling down I saw a comment mentioning how that event happened locally to someone. I clicked on that profile bc how random was that?!





It was him. Nasty requests and propositions. My life changed that day, for the better honestly. It’s like the universe rudely showed me my escape to that relationship. I’m so much happier now….but let me tell you, that day and discovery rewired the person I was.







Don_Pickleball:

I saw a bit from a standup comedian recently that was talking about finding her boyfriends Tinder account on the tablet they shared. She basically found woman after woman turning him down. 100's of women did not want to have anything to do with him. She wondered if it would have been better to find out that he was cheating on her than to find out that the only person in the world who was willing to sleep with him was her.

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#6 Their spotify. we had a shared road trip playlist and suddenly it kept showing songs getting added at like 2am, slow acoustic love songs and stuff i definitely didn’t add. checked the profile activity and it kept saying listening with jason. Im like who is jason? turns out that wasn’t a feature, that was my ex’s side piece.





AbbreviationsOdd7728:

Their excuse: It said „Listening with JSON“ and they were just using the Spotify API.

#7 He upgraded his iPhone and left the old one still syncing to his phone number/icloud.



Every message he received pinged up on his Home Screen on the iPhone which was in my house.



mostly_kittens:

I wonder how much work iCloud has sent divorce lawyers way





Para_Regal:

Mine was sort of similar except it was an old phone he left in a drawer in our house. We were already 95% broken up at this point, but he kept dangling the prospect of reconciling and I was too broken to fight it while dealing with a major health issue making breaking up a decade long relationship really hard to deal with. Like, I was just in survival mode at that point.

Anyway, I found his old phone and fired it up. Photos and texts of everything going back years. With one of my close friends, among others.

Snapped me awake instantly. Called him and told him what I found and he wouldn’t talk to me. Just shut down. Called my friend and told her what I found. She lost it. Broke up with both of them on the spot and moved on without looking back.

Ended up realizing I was in love with my best friend as soon as the dust settled and we’ve been ridiculously happy for the last 7 years, so all that trauma was somehow worth it just to get to where I am now.

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#8 In the olden days, you’d get a paper phone bill with every cell phone call listed. I paid the bills.



I noticed a lot of calls from her cell to the same number, one I didn’t recognize. I dialed it and a guy I knew answered. That pretty much told me everything. From what I’ve seen and heard, people who cheat are by and large very stupid.





kbrymupp:

To be fair: it might just be the stupid ones getting caught. We don't know how many actually successfully pull it off.





Front_Target7908:

Too lazy to be loyal, too lazy to hide their disloyalty

#9 Ha, I worked away, 4 days on 4 days off. When I worked I stayed in a hotel and I came home. Anyway one night I was particularly toey so I sent her a few messages and she didn’t respond, which was no real big deal as neither of us were really that into mobile phones so I tried calling, no answer. I got a bit worried cause she didn’t drive and I thought maybe she missed her bus, phone was flat, etc so I took off for home, picked up some Chinese, got in, had a shower, set the table, and waited. Tried calling a bunch of times, no answer. Ate tea, went to bed at 11, got up at 7 and still not home so I wrote a note and left it on the bed.



Lunchtime she calls me. Hey, sorry, I was really tired, I got home, watched a movie and fell asleep. I said you haven’t even been home yet have you? What do you mean? I have been home all night. Oh really because I didn’t see you there at all. What do you mean?? Well, when you get home, look at the note I left on your pillow. I’ll be down tomorrow to pack.



I don’t know if she cheated, I don’t care tbh. She could have said she went out with the boss and stayed at her place to get to work the next day. She could have said she stayed at her girlfriend’s place. No big deal. She could have said she went out to a night club with some mates, no worries. But she lied.





excubitor15379:

Did she try to explain or just accept she got caught and it's done?





OP:

Nope, just said ‘oh’ and that was it.





PlattyP:

What did the note say?!!



OP:

we’re talking nearly 25yrs ago, but I think basically if I can’t trust you to be honest when I’m not here how could I trust you to build a future with or something like that. Nothing too poetic, just a pissed off scrawl at 7am after not sleeping and stressing





Full-Ear87:

I feel like I would’ve been stressing about her being in the hospital or something at that point, curious that you would jump to her being sneaky or something before learning that she lied to you.

Did you have suspicions before this?





OP:

No, no suspicions but we had moved back to an area where she had a lot of friends from her party days, so not replying to messages may have not been strange, but not answering or returning multiple calls definitely was. Initially when I went home I went by her work, which was closed and came home by the route her bus would have taken in case she was at a bus stop or whatever, and she had a brother living close to her, and I was on great terms with her parents, so if she had been in hospital they would definitely had let me know as they were her emergency contacts. Plus I spoke to her every day and night, and she never mentioned any plans or anything apart from just relaxing at home to save money for when I came down so we could do stuff together, and I was doing the same while working, instead of going out drinking which was the reason for my note saying I couldn’t trust her.

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#10 Not my story but I heard of someone getting a notifcation that someone 140pounds stepped on their “smart scale” at 3am.



They were away on a business trip! That’s how they found out their husband was having an affair.



generic-puff:

I'm always side-eyeing those appliances that seem to come with wi-fi for no reason other than to be "new and modern", but I guess this is one of those few times where it actually did something useful LMAO





Falonefal:

Personally Ive used the scale to check for the weight of something, like my luggage before a flight, so that would be a terrible way to try and catch me cheating xd

#11 She was working part time as a server at an Applebee's and one day she told me she was moving to another location due to her and a coworker getting into several arguments. Whatever, not a huge deal.





The night that she worked her first shift at that new location my cousin texts me and asks me to call her. She had just met my girlfriend and told me she wasn't moved due to her and someone else having disagreements, it was because she was having an affair with her manager.







I didn't know my cousin worked there so obviously my girlfriend didn't know so she decided to begin telling her new coworker all about why she moved stores, how her boyfriend didn't know, that she knew it was a mistake and she loved her boyfriend so much. One thing led to another and she asked my cousin her last name and of course, it's the same as mine. My cousin asks what her boyfriend's name is and she says it's my name and my cousin just left it at that and when she got a second she contacted me.





I waited until my soon to be ex girlfriend got out of work before I called her and asked her if she met my cousin who worked there and she immediately began denying it, that my cousin was lying and more. I just hung up on her and later that week took the stuff she had at my house over to her parent's house.



Heapifying:

I wonder about the reaction from her parents.



OP:

Since we had a few mutual friends due to us meeting at a job we worked at together (I was still there, she had left obviously), they were not happy about it. I saw her dad about three months later and he asked me how I was doing and apologized for her.

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#12 He went on a work trip and left his old phone at home, messages popped up that his female coworker was coming over to cuddle and watch a movie. I saw these while on the phone with him and heard a knock and he says "oh, thats probably Dan. I gotta go." He also cheated on me with his long time best friend's girlfriend and I found out while I was at warped tour because I was logged into his skype.



Vegetable-Okra-9987:

Did he have any red flags before all this?



OP:

Not at all. He was very sweet and loving. Like, he was so perfect and then i moved in with him and he flipped a switch.

#13 He had her living in a tent behind our house (public park). I thought we had a hobo and I kept telling my kid not to put the ladder by the wall and to stay away. I never saw the person but even called the city. (The ladder kept moving, I thought my kid was spying on the hobo). He told me he wasn’t touching the ladder and I got suspicious. Finally. After working 12 hour days and being so tired all the time I opened my eyes. Found her bathroom stuff in a backpack in our walk in closet (I have too much stuff so hadn’t noticed) and spread out amongst empty shoe boxes stacked in the closet. Diabolical.



shamalyguy:

This is actually the worst one here, because that's probably exploiting someone who's desperate + bringing them into your personal space + putting your children at risk.





DoctorsAdvocate:

I would have trust issues for the rest of my life. Ladders and tents? Absolutely immature behavior, this reads like junior high camp. Is cheating really that appealing you would embarrass yourself like that…

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#14 When I was a freshman in college I went out to eat with my dad and brother at applebees when they came to visit and my new bf showed up on a date with someone else at the same time I was there with my dad. My brother instantly noticed something was up with me.



Sufficient_Dig9548:

As a dad, you should have told him what was happening. I would have walked over to the table and introduced myself as your dad just to see him melt into that greasy Applebee's booth.





OP:

My dad is pretty worthless and wouldn't have done anything. The only reason he even came to visit is because he was feeling guilty because my other brother had just passed. I can't count on him for anything ever in life.

#15 Found out my ex was cheating on me with his coworker. So I watched her stories every day and dressed identically to her, every day. I watched him come home from work with a puzzled look on his face, every day.



DoctorsAdvocate:

This is a diabolical psychology play on your end.

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#16 Her “friend” that was driving us somewhere reached over to hold her hand, when I was in the back seat able to see.





redtruck2024:

I caught two friends this way. Went to a movie as a platonic group. We sit down, he forgot and put his hand on her thigh.



S0uvlakiSpaceStati0n:

Yeah same, my sister and I made plans to meet up with my friend at a local outdoor event. She asked if she could bring a friend, turned out to be a guy she worked with. Her boyfriend didn't join us. Her friend was being weird and touchy with her and at first I thought whatever, my friend is very popular with men and they all try to be friends with her thinking they'll get in her pants. I figure she's just used to this behavior from her male friends at this point, and I didn't really see her reciprocating or anything. The campus for this event is huge and we kept getting separated because my friend was drunk and her friend was high. Again, whatever, it's normal for groups to split up to browse at different booths at this event. Until my sister and I saw them from far away a few times, holding hands, linking arms, etc. At one point his hand was on her waist. Just so disappointing. The guy seemed like a loser too. He didn't talk to me or my sister the whole time, just mumbled little private conversations with my friend. If she was going to cheat, at least do it with someone more worth it? I didn't confront her and haven't talked to her since then. Not out of spite but just because we already weren't really close anymore for the last several years, and if she's going to be inappropriate like that in front of me without addressing the elephant in the room, I don't really know how to interact with her anymore.

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#17 I’d had a sneaking suspicion for a while, but couldn’t specifically accuse her or him. One day I was with her dad and he accidentally called me the other guys name. Like the exact person I’d been suspecting. That’s how I discovered that for the last 6 months or so, they hadn’t been hearing about me at all, only him.





MoonLight4323:

Cool dad, BUT mind that some parents do this without thinking. My mum is a bit out of it and sometimes calls my partner my exes name (very similar names) and it's so embarassing for everyone involved.

#18 My boyfriend went out drinking with friends. Came home late, three sheets to the wind. He wanted Taco Bell and was going to doordash it. He was drunk enough he couldn't get into his own phone. I offered to place the door dash order from his phone. While I was holding it, he got a notification from Grindr.



I'm a woman, he was a "straight" man, or so I thought. We had been together for 7 years.



We're no longer together.



wilyquixote:

What an awful way to find out your partner is into Taco Bell.

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#19 She was so absolutely, utterly shamelessly having an affair with her roommate while in a 5+ year long distance relationship with me. It happend for more than a year and was so bad her best friend basically straight up told me when I asked.

For the whole year I planned to move to her city which I did just before finding out.



I found out literally hours ago, didn't get any sleep tonight and am currently waiting for her to wake up / go online on Whatsapp so I can pick up my stuff and never see her again



Edit: Since this comment blew up, I'm pretty sure she also read this. The coworker I headed out for drinks with definitely did lmao.

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#20 This probably isn’t that unique but my ex was such a moron that he used our joint bank card to take his female coworker out one night & every time he used it (to the tune of A THOUSAND dollar night) I would get a notification from our bank.

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#21 Told him that if he ever cheated I wouldn’t tell him straight away but that I would put laxatives in his food. One night, randomly he got really sick, he sat on the edge of the bed and confessed. When he realised that I didn’t actually poison his food he was speechless, he was *sure* I had caught him.

#22 Her name was logged in on a game on his Playstation😂.





Kiwi1234567:

I found out via gaming too. She ended up sleeping with a mutual friend and I was looking at the gifts my friend was sending me on pokemon go and was like why are all these gifts coming from the stop outside my girlfriends house





Dr_Dust:

That happened to me! There was a PS2 snowboarding game and he left his name in the high scores. PS2 was in our apartment. Pretty sure he knew what would happen.

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#23 My ex took a trip over to Washington to go get clean off of substances, he was gone for weeks and stopped answering my phone calls.

When he finally DID decided to reply to one of my many texts, all he did was send me a picture of his girlfriend in the hospital holding his new baby, he had nothing else to say besides he was sorry, he was polyamorous, and I can join them if I was interested in continuing the relationship.

#24 We were driving through town (she had just moved here) and near the train station she points at a pub. She asks me "is that place a hotel? Like, can you stay there? It's pretty close to the train station" And I'm like "yeah, it's a pub with a hotel attached" and thought nothing more of it for about a week.



Then all of a sudden the conversation just popped into my head a week later, why the hell was she asking about a hotel? And specifically mentioning the train station? I couldn't shake it even though I had never suspected her cheating.



Then one day while she's at work, I use my computer and she's logged into her emails. I had never snooped before but I just needed to know (this was years ago when emails for a good way to communicate).



There was nothing in her inbox to suggest anything, but when I clicked her sent items there were tonnes of emails from her to some guy.



Turns out she met a guy in the city one night on a girls night. They had been talking about meeting up, and he asked her where a close place to the train station was.



I printed off the email and left it on the bed for her to find. When she got home, I purposefully left the room and let her read it.



Every excuse under the sun why it wasn't her fault, and that they had never actually met, but that was enough for me to kick her to the curb.



B_Addie:

Always trust your gut. Although I don’t like snooping either, you gotta trust your gut.





TheRealReapz:

Yeah I'm not a fan of snooping, but I have since come to terms with it because it was good I found out sooner rather than later. If she had nothing to hide and I was just being a jerk, I absolutely would still feel bad to this day.

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#25 True story: at the dinner table my brother says "who here thinks they are dating [name of my gf] raise their hand". I raise my hand and he says "not so fast" and then shows me a recent text message where she [my gf] is saying she is dating her ex (she had told me that they had broken up).



literally the very day prior we had had a conversation about when we were going to get engaged and I had said that I needed to save up for a ring.



Version_1:

I was hoping the dinner was you and like ten people and they all raised their hands.

#26 Olden days. Late 80’s no internet or social media. A girl I was dating had a father that would go hunting every weekend, I was a hunter myself and when he came home one Sunday night after being elk hunting all weekend I teased him about “not being dirty” and that “it was no wonder he never got anything, he looked like he’d just showered and shaved”. Her mom over heard me and laid a trap for him the next weekend. When he returned from his next hunting trip he complained to her that she hadn’t packed him any socks. She said “well if you’d opened your rifle case you would have found your socks, now where were you this weekend”. BUSTED. He folded in about 1 min and admitted the whole thing. His daughter was a lovely girl that was my first. He was a jerk and lost his shirt in the divorce.

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#27 He was in the merchant navy and was meant to be on his ship. Then a guy turned up to collect his hire car. 🙄



He was on a weekend pass with her but the hire car needed to be replaced unbeknownst to him.



She was my sister. He was my husband. We were childhood sweethearts and had 2 kids



Edit to add that this was in the 90s and my kids are parents now. My wider family didn't stand up for me so I moved away and lived a much happier life without them.





tiptoptattie:

I also had a ship-based partner who lied about his whereabouts and events. He was a serial cheater and hid it really well for a while. I started noticing he was adding certain women to Instagram (you could see the most “recently followed”) in the locations he was docked. I eventually messaged some of them, and they all admitted sleeping with him - met on various dating apps. I also started getting really horrendous infections (I was negative for STDs) which have affected me to this day years later

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#28 Overhearing her friend gas her up about infidelity, over working on our marriage. I had some suspicions, but was still holding out that she was innocent and just had these guys throwing themselves at her.



Guy she cheated on me with, I'd met several times. He cried talking with me at the bar she was working, thanking me for being there for him. The whole time he had been hitting on my wife and testing her boundaries.



He did call it right tho!



Loverboy_91:

Worked at a bar in the summers when I was home from college just to make some extra money for when I went back to school. Saw a lot of this.

One bartender was a chick. Her boyfriend would always pick her up at the end of her shift. One night a patron who was spending a lot of time with her asked her when she got off work. She texted her boyfriend that she wouldn’t need a ride home that night, she was going to crash at a (female) coworker’s place. Went home with the patron. Came in the next day bragging to all of us about how she cheated on her boyfriend. She was trash.

Second one was the male bar manager. His girlfriend would always come in to work and hang around, mostly because she didn’t trust him and wanted to make sure he wasn’t cheating. A lot of people would make her feel like she was being overly untrusting, she shouldn’t be showing up at his work, etc. etc. just shaming her for being overly untrusting and clingy. So eventually she stopped coming. She decided everyone was right, and she should just trust her partner. Every single night she didn’t show up, he cheated. Without fail.



No-Count3834:

I have an ex that does this. She did it before becoming a bartender as well. But I went to my friends house to play music one night. His roommate found out I was in a relationship with this now bartender like 8 years ago. He got all weird and asked if I slept with her, I said yeah a long time ago we were a couple.

Dude told me she leaves the bar to cheat weekly after shifts, her new fiancé was picking her up from the guys houses and believed she was just drunk after her shift sleeping on a friends couch. Funny thing is when I met her, she told me she had a BF 6 weeks in! Then kept telling me he was toxic and leaving him but stuck and was leaving..she dragged me with that for a bit.

The guy telling me all this said, it’s been her thing for years and the entire town knew about it. I had since moved away but wondered if she was still doing all that. 5 kids by 27, a husband several fiancés post divorce that ended up in cheating and she still complains online about being single. Some people aren’t meant to be in relationships.

It was funny to me because 8 years had passed. She was still doing the sleeping at guys houses, telling them she’s single and having the bf pick her up. She pretty much pulled the same on me! It was her way of bouncing to the next guy and getting settled in months before leaving the last guy. Only on a wide scale habitually. She grew up poor and didn’t have housing a lot, so she used that as well to eat and have a house over her head.

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#29 Back information: ex was a sailor who would go out of town to catch his boat.



Was booking a hotel for us to meet my family in the summer and found a hotel reservation for six months prior, booked on the day that he was going to aforementioned town for work. I asked him about it and he said he was drunk that night and had no memory of making a reservation. I remember he was very drunk that night, called me at 3am to tell me he fell asleep on the boat, etc etc etc. anyways, I go into uber and I find the receipts going straight from the train station to the hotel, and then another receipt leaving the hotel at 2:30 in the morning and going to his ship’s dock at 3am, the exact time he called me to tell me he had fallen asleep.



Best if you don’t leave a paper trail on shared accounts.

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#30 We shared our locations on our phones for years. When things started sharply going downhill I started looking at his location more often. Saw that he was at the same unknown place every Friday night while I was at work (I’m a bartender). I was too afraid to confront him about it at the time bc I was scared/tired of being blown up at over every little thing, and didn’t have DIRECT evidence (also in denial). We broke up without that being mentioned in the breakup. But the night of our split, my close friend looked up voter registration records for that street he was going to and sent me the names of people on that block. Figured out who it was immediately (she was a friend of his I met through him years before). It was very satisfying confronting him about it and calling him a coward.

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#31 His calculator app has notifications 🤪🤪.

#32 This was about 2006 when Lips of an Angel by Hinder came out. Era of Myspace. My boyfriend made that song his profile song and my best friend, who he cheated on me with, made "lips of an Angel" her profile name. Honestly it's hilarious to think about now.

#33 Went to bed as she was on the sofa doing a work call. 2am she wasn’t there. Text said ‘gone for midnight snack’. Well 4am she still wasn’t there. 6am I got the kids up, ran them to school, called in sick and followed her on find my iPhone.



Followed it to our car, with some dude sleeping in the front. She was in the back covered in puke. They’d gone for dinner and she’d gotten drunk.



Rookie error.

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#34 Both police.





She used her personal device (work phone as ancient) to record audio at a crime scene. Needed help syncing her phone to work laptop. All her photos immediately backed up while syncing. We both sat there in silence.

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#35 My fiancée’s side piece logged into her world of Warcraft account and was farming for her while she was at work. I’m in a different Timezone so I messaged to ask why is she online. Side piece replies that he’s her boyfriend and just farming for her. Told him I was her fiancé. That got awkward quick.

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#36 He put pics on social media on vacation with his *other* girlfriend!



He just put it right out there, as if I wouldn’t notice or care? It was crazy, cruel, you name it… So he ghosted me, put pics up with his girlfriend on their vacation, then tried telling me they were only friends. I blocked that narcissistic sociopath from all forms of communication and went no contact. What an utter jerk. Our entire relationship was a big lie.

#37 Had their 'lovechild' contact our daughter via Facebook late one evening, she'd taken a photo of his car outside their house asking my daughter 'is this your dad's car, because if it is, he's my dad too'. It was his car.

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#38 My exe came home from work as I was getting ready to take the trash out. Before I tied up the bag, she pulled out a paper from her purse & stuffed it deep into the trash...



Naturally, when I walked out to place it in the dumpster, I pulled out the paper (duh). Who wouldn't?



She had written a rough-draft letter to a guy she had been sleeping with for at least the last six months, declaring how guilty she felt, etc.



Can you believe she had the nerve to get upset at ME for violating her trust by reading a letter she had thrown out?



Wow.



We had been together since high-school & this was six years later.

#39 We had been burgled and I was trying to call him at work. It was a Saturday morning. I was a regular at a library about 200 yards from his work so I called the library and asked if someone would be kind enough to nip down there and pass on a message for me.





Someone called me back and said they had been to his work but there wasn't a soul there. No lights on, all doors locked, no cars in the car park. It was definitely closed.





I waited for him to get home 'from work' and asked where he'd been. He said he'd been at work. I told him what I had asked the library to do. He knew what I was getting at, he knew I'd caught him! He said he didn't have time for this nonsense because he had to go back to work, he had only called in to pick something up. I told him if he left now I wouldn't be there when he got back, and he told me he loved me but had to go. He left, so I moved out that night.





I found the truth out by accident about 2 weeks later. He wasn't just cheating on me, he was cheating WITH me. I was a sidepiece. He had never left his wife officially, his wife was pregnant with his son (we'd lived together for over a year at this point) and the girl that he said was his cousins girlfriend was also one of his bits on the side. I was absolutely crushed.





I walked to the house I was told he lived in and left a note on his car saying I knew what he had done...then had a sad walk home and was picked up by a taxi driver that felt sorry for me. I also found out he had been lying to me from day one. I was 17 when we got together, he said he was 26. Turned out he was 30 when we met.





Then I found out he had been defrauding my family and even 13 years after we had split up, my parents were still getting debt collection letters to their address. He forged my dad's signature on a HP car purchase, stopped paying for the car then sold it. I won't tell you everything he did but he is the sole reason why my little brothers body rotted in a morgue for 3 months after he took his own life! .

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#40 He was adopted. Said he managed to get in contact with his half sister. They messaged all the time (she was out of state).



Turns out that was his side piece/long term fling. Found out back to back he also slept with two of my “friends”.



Anyways, he ended up getting tased by the cops and went to jail.

#41 I was working out of town, she decided this was a good time to hook up with one of her ex’s. We just started living together but she still was on here previous lease. Her roommate, a mutual friend, created an anonymous FB account and told me what was going on. I was positive who was telling me but never said anything to either of them about the anonymous tip. I just pressed my girlfriend until she came clean, basically by saying, “I can tell something is off and you need to tell me what it is.”.



DigNitty:

This pisses me off because I had an ex do this to me AND I DIDNT DO ANYTHING

For months id find my phone in a different position when I came back from the shower. For months she’d ask pointed narrow questions about who I was with and where when I was out with friends. She tell me something is off and to just tell her. Over and over. It was exhausting.

Well guess who was cheating? And it wasn’t me!

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#42 The women reached out to me by text. Directly asked if I was seeing dude. I was hesitant and knew I didn’t want to converse with her about details about me or my relationship with dude. She openly spoke about them. I only asked what did he cook for you? Some items lined up. Timeframe? Did he go a trip with family? Yes, the destination matched what he told me. Have you met family? She, no. I have. She then says I wish I didn’t give him a set of pans. And that’s was all the confirmation I needed becuase I used those pans two weeks before she reached out. I remember asking him how he got the pans and he said off marketplace. I asked casually, the way he answered felt off then (2 weeks before). Thanked her and never contacted her again. Broke up with him by text. I don’t think he knew the pans was the evidence unless she told him.

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#43 I had a fairly elaborate dream about her cheating on me with her ex. When I was a little short with her, she asked me what was wrong. I told her about the dream and she stood there shocked. Then she said "it happened last week...".

#44 I was watching TV with him when someone called. I could hear their tone, but not the words. The tone told me they were stressed and feeling insecure. He answered by saying 'hey, hold on a mo' and then muted his phone, said 'i'm at my girlfriends house' unmuted. Did that like three times while the girl on the line was like huh? And I, sitting right next to him was like what.



He got off the line, when I asked him about it he was adamant it was nothing. He even said I could call back if I wanted. I wish I hadn't. I call her back, tell her I was just checking what's going on, I'm his girlfriend. She freaks out. He freaks out. I spend the whole night comforting his fake tears while he fields calls from her.



Never again..

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#45 He made a new secret Snapchat account to message girls…except he used his phone number and I got notified that somebody on my phone contact list had made a new account and Snapchat wanted to know if I’d like to add them 🤣.

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#46 A friend’s boyfriend of 6 years moved abroad to play hockey for a season, but never broke up with her as he was “coming back”, which we sincerely believed because he left his MacBook and some other items with her. One day she is on the MacBook and a whole lot of photos sync from his iPhone.… all of which are him making out with a girl he’d clearly met abroad.

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#47 He came with me to pick up his “friend” at a train station. She got in my car and said what a good friend I was to pick her up for their date.



I told her I was actually his girlfriend, dropped them off, informed him that his head was shaped like a lightbulb, and drove home. Never spoke to him again.



Thankfully that was a short lived relationship anyway, so not only did I dodge a bullet, I wasn’t even that upset about it.



This was about 22 years ago.. Hope they had many bulbous-headed children.



(I’ve been with my husband now for almost 18 years, we have one kid, and honestly hope that dude grew out of being an idiot.).

#48 We were checking some emails together in his phone. His email search history had 'hinge' on it. I didn't prod on it much (shock ig), but he knew I saw it and came clean.

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#49 The girl he cheated on me with bragged about it to me. She was my classmate during my grad and his supposed stalker (as he put it).

#50 I tried to sneak my underage friend (I was legal drinking age, she was like 5 months away from legal drinking age) into a bar, we got turned away but came across a wedding party, we figured “why not” so we crashed it. Saw a guy i knew from high school there, he invited us to a “hotel party” ended up being his hotel room and there was 4 of us sitting around with no booze and nothing in common.



His friend started hitting on me and I told him I had a boyfriend. High school friend jumped in and said “you’re still dating him? I saw him like 3 nights ago with some chick”



Turns out my adult boyfriend was sleeping with a 16 year old behind my back. I ended things with him of course. This wasn’t the first time he cheated on me but it was certainly the last time. He then got his friends to follow me on social media, would walk by my work often, ask mutuals about me..lol



The craziest part is I went to a psychic a couple of weeks before this and one of the first things she said was “you need to take that necklace off, it has a very bad energy attached and I can’t concentrate” he gave me that necklace for my birthday and it was tucked into my hoodie at the time, not really visible.

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#51 I always suspected he was cheating but couldn’t find evidence. I was at work one morning (at a call center for a utility company) and got a call through my headset. I froze when I saw his number pop up on the screen. So I go through my run down, “ thanks for calling blah blah this is …. How can I help you? A girl responds asking for an extension on her bill. She tells me her name and it was the girl I suspected he was cheating with. Weeks before my Mom told me to sit back and wait for the proof to come and stop looking for it and it definitely did. We had 3 call centers in different areas of the state and somehow she happened to come through to me. It was fate. Of course he denied it and said she was just a friend and needed to use his phone, but best friend had already told on him. Lol. He ended up having a baby with my cousin who was originally underage when she first met him. He waited until she turned 18. Now has about 12 kids with 8-9 different women. Glad I got out of there.

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