Arrogant Guy Ruthlessly Compares His Devoted GF To Another Man’s Wife, GF Feels Like Second Best

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Relationships are built on trust, respect, and the ability to feel valued by your partner. But sometimes, subtle behaviors, like constant comparisons or admiration for someone else, can quietly erode those foundations. Even when there’s no physical betrayal, emotional patterns can leave a partner feeling insecure, overlooked, or like they’re never quite enough.

And this was the position today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself when her boyfriend began repeatedly comparing her to his best friend’s wife. This then left her questioning her worth and the stability of their relationship.

More info: Reddit

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Feeling inadequate in a relationship can be one of the most quietly painful experiences a person goes through

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s boyfriend encouraged her to take up gardening and canning, connecting her with his best friend’s wife, for guidance

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Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Over time, he repeatedly compared his girlfriend to the friend’s wife, praising her skills and highlighting her qualities, which made the author feel inadequate

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Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He also reached out to the friend’s wife for advice during a rough patch and made hurtful comments implying he had to “settle” for the author

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Image credits: Agitated-Song-7048

Additional incidents, like excessive attention in group chats, gym interactions, and his reaction to social media posts, also left her questioning her place in the relationship

At the start of the relationship, the OP’s boyfriend enthusiastically encouraged her to take up gardening and canning, inspired by his dream of living off the land. Wanting to support him, she dove in, and he connected her with his friend’s wife who was an experienced gardener. The garden was successful, however, the OP noticed something.

Instead of encouragement, her boyfriend began constantly comparing her to the friend’s wife. He repeatedly praised the wife’s gardening skills and time management, leaving the OP feeling inadequate. When she finally decided she’d had enough, she told her boyfriend that it bothered her that she was constantly compared to the friend’s wife.

Thankfully, the comparisons stopped, but the OP still had a feeling of unease. When she eventually met the friend’s wife in person, she noted that she was socially effortless, which was a contrast to her own inability to set boundaries. The OP also noticed that in their shared group chat, her boyfriend seemed especially engaged with the friend’s wife, laughing the most at her messages and frequently praising her blunt honesty.

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Early in their relationship, during a period when the OP was struggling with anger issues, the boyfriend reached out to the friend’s wife for advice. In those conversations, he allegedly remarked that because of his past, he might never find a “real woman” implying he had to settle for the OP. This left her deeply hurt and feeling like he had indirectly compared her again.

When she asked her boyfriend directly whether he was attracted to his friend’s wife, he didn’t deny it, rather he only emphasized loyalty to his best friend. Naturally, this left her worried about the fact that he was attracted to the wife, and that the only thing stopping him from making a move on her was because she was married to his friend.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Research shows that the experiences in this story are not uncommon in romantic relationships. According to Psych Central, constantly comparing a partner to others, especially to seemingly “better” people, can seriously harm a relationship. Such comparisons undermine self-esteem, cause feelings of unworthiness, and reduce overall satisfaction, particularly for partners who already struggle with low self-esteem.

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Psychology Today adds that idealizing others can be just as damaging, even without direct comparisons. By emphasizing another person’s strengths while overlooking their flaws, the partner may feel measured against an unrealistic standard. This creates pressure and feelings of inadequacy, as the idealizer projects unmet emotional needs onto someone else.

Furthermore, Act Right Now notes that while attraction to others is normal, becoming preoccupied with one individual can indicate deeper relational issues. Such fixation often reflects unmet emotional needs or softened boundaries, and even without acting on it, this focus can quietly undermine the primary relationship and trigger tension, insecurity, and a sense of emotional distance.

Netizens expressed frustration and disbelief at the boyfriend’s behavior and criticized him for pushing hobbies and constantly comparing the OP. They insisted that her efforts were undervalued and that the comparisons were simply unfair.

What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you stay in a relationship if your partner openly admired someone else, even without acting on it? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens urged the author to recognize her own worth, stop seeking his approval, and consider stepping back from a relationship where she felt second best

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