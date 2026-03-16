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Guy Throws A Fit As GF’s 16YO Son Won’t Call Him “Dad,” Then Accuses Him Of “Ruining Something Good”
Man with glasses holding a glass of water in kitchen, reflecting on stepdad and stepson relationship conflict.
Family, Relationships

Guy Throws A Fit As GF’s 16YO Son Won’t Call Him “Dad,” Then Accuses Him Of “Ruining Something Good”

ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
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Family relationships can become complicated, especially when new partners enter the picture and expectations around roles and boundaries aren’t clearly defined. What may seem like a small moment, like what someone chooses to call a stepparent, can carry deep emotional meaning and quickly turn into a serious conflict.

When today’s Original Poster (OP) refused to call his mom’s boyfriend “dad”, he didn’t think it would cause such a strong reaction. However, after a particular incident, he was then left wondering if he was to blame for ruining something good.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Expecting a teenager who has experienced profound loss to suddenly call someone “dad” on demand is both absurd and unrealistic

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author shared that he lives full-time with his mom and her long-term boyfriend, after moving far from their hometown for his job

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    Image credits: baranovaeuropa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    During a family dinner, he called the boyfriend by his first name instead of prompting him to ask why he wasn’t referred to as “dad”

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    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author explained that he already had a father, but the boyfriend got angry and ended up storming out of the house

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    Image credits: ToastOnTheCoast27

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    While the boyfriend was gone, the mom rearranged the home to protect the author, eventually blocking the boyfriend and arranging to move back to their hometown

    The OP explained that he lives full-time with his mom, who was dating a man for about four years. Eventually, they moved to another hometown with the boyfriend because of his job. One evening, the three of them sat down for dinner like usual, and midway through the meal, the OP asked his mom’s boyfriend to pass the salt, using his first name, the same way he always had.

    However, the room went quiet, and after a tense pause, the OP’s mom handed him the salt instead. Later, while cleaning up, the boyfriend confronted the OP and asked why he didn’t call him “dad”. He responded quite honestly and reminded the boyfriend that he wasn’t his father. According to the OP, another man who wasn’t even his biological father had earned that title years prior.

    Instead of letting the issue go, the boyfriend became upset and stormed off into the bedroom he shared with the OP’s mom. Soon afterward, shouting could be heard from behind the door as he argued with her about the situation. He ended up leaving the house for a few days.

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    In an update, the OP shared that his mom had already installed a lock on the bedroom door so he would feel safe, and had also moved the boyfriend’s belongings into the guest room. When the man returned and realized that his things had been moved, another explosive argument followed.

    This time, the OP’s mom didn’t back down and shortly afterward, he packed up his belongings and began loading them into his truck. Before leaving, the boyfriend outrightly blamed the OP for ruining his relationship with his mother, but his mom didn’t regret anything. In fact, she blocked him on everything and began arranging a move back to their hometown with help from family and friends.

    Image credits: gstockstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Research on blended families shows that teenagers generally take longer than younger children to adjust to stepparents or new parental figures. Families highlights that teens often keep a certain emotional distance as they work through feelings of loyalty to their biological parents and adjust to changes in family identity.

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    Unclear roles for stepparents can further complicate these dynamics. Research from Psychology Today notes that when stepparents try to establish authority quickly, while biological parents focus on nurturing, teens may become confused about who sets the rules. Adolescents naturally seek independence and can view stepparents as outsiders, resisting guidance or discipline.

    Experts then recommend strategies to ease these challenges. According to Smart Stepfamilies, successful blended families discuss roles upfront, allowing stepparents to first build connections through shared activities before taking on discipline, while biological parents lead initially. Household rules should be set collaboratively, with a united front and clear communication.

    Netizens praised the OP’s mother for standing up for the OP and prioritizing his safety over her relationship. They pointed out that it’s not always common to see parents react this decisively, especially in complicated family situations.

    What do you think about this situation? Was the mom right to immediately defend her son and end the relationship, or should she have tried to mediate first? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens largely sided with the OP and his mom, expressing relief that they were able to leave the situation and return to their support system

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    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for mom! Any person who reacts this way to a minor disappointment is not worth sticking around to see what they will do at the next inconvenience. Clearly mom has learned from her past and didn't wait for the inevitable violence to start.

    3
    3points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP + his mom are well-rid of John.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    User avatar
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    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for mom! Any person who reacts this way to a minor disappointment is not worth sticking around to see what they will do at the next inconvenience. Clearly mom has learned from her past and didn't wait for the inevitable violence to start.

    3
    3points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP + his mom are well-rid of John.

    1
    1point
    reply
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