24YO Gets Handsy With GF’s 15YO Sis, She’s Shocked That She Has To Prove It Actually Happened

Telling the truth doesn’t always go down well, as sometimes people only hear what they want to hear. It doesn’t matter how close your relationship might be; if you tell them a fact that makes them uncomfortable, you might have to deal with an unexpected fallout.

This is what a teen faced when she told her sister the truth about her boyfriend. Instead of confronting her partner about being a predator, she turned on her younger sister and attacked her character. That’s when the teen decided to get petty with her sibling.

Very often, people get so blinded by love that they forget the people who are actually important to them

The 15-year-old poster shared that her elder sister had been in a relationship for a year with a 24-year-old man and that they were going steady

At a family barbecue, the boyfriend got very touchy with the teen and went to grab her, which made her uncomfortable, and she decided to tell her sibling about it

When she revealed the man’s predatory nature, her elder sister accused her of wanting attention and stated that her boyfriend would never hit on someone like her

The teen was shocked by her sister’s behavior and purposely got the boyfriend to text her to give her sibling evidence of his bad nature

The poster was only 15 years old when her sister got into a serious relationship. Since they had been together for a year, he was also invited to their family barbecue. That’s when he began getting very touchy with the OP and even went to grab her inappropriately. She wasn’t able to confront him, but thought of telling her sister about the incident.

When a person faces something like this, they may often go into shock or feel afraid to act out against the perpetrator. This inaction is also why victims feel afraid of speaking up about what they faced, for fear that they’ll be criticized. Experts say that it’s important to at least share what happened with people you trust, so that some action can be taken.

It’s good that the OP decided to open up to her sibling about her boyfriend’s behavior, but she didn’t realize that her sister wouldn’t take her side. Instead of comforting the poster, the sibling accused her of being jealous and making up fake stories to try to get attention. She also insulted the teen and said that her boyfriend would never go for someone like her.

It might seem shocking that the poster’s own sister would turn on her like that and blame her for something that wasn’t even in her control. This kind of victim-blaming sometimes happens because people want to distance themselves from the situation and don’t want to believe that it’s true.

When the OP realized that her sister wasn’t going to help her or even take her side, she decided to get petty and find proof of what had happened. So, she texted the 24-year-old man and asked him if he’d want to hang out. His eager text back and response about keeping it a secret from his girlfriend was enough evidence of his character.

After getting the texts back from the man, the poster showed them to her sister, who was left dumbfounded. She must have then realized that her younger sibling had been telling the truth all along and had actually been hit on by her boyfriend. Even though she didn’t bring up the incident later, she broke up with the man immediately.

Nobody wants to believe that their family will disown them or get angry if they share their traumatic experience, but it often happens because the topic makes people feel uncomfortable. They also might want to protect their reputations, and such incidents may even threaten their identity and sense of self in a big way.

The poster did a very brave thing by exposing her sister’s boyfriend and collecting proof without anyone even believing her. Hopefully, the siblings are able to talk through this and repair their damaged relationship. The elder sister certainly owes the OP an apology.

What do you think of the teen’s petty revenge plan? Do share your thoughts down below.

Netizens were livid at the older man and were glad that the poster exposed his terrible behavior

