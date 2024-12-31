Employees on Reddit have been recalling the wildest things they’ve ever gotten in trouble for at work, so we’ve gathered some of their stories below. From stealing trash to using phrases that their manager had never heard before, enjoy scrolling through these ridiculous accusations. And be sure to upvote the ones you find most amusing!

By now, we all know that it’s a red flag if an employer boasts about their staff being “their family.” But that doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to be comfortable or make friends in your workplace ! Just be careful what you share with your colleagues and what they catch you doing, or you might find yourself in a meeting with HR explaining why you have to fill up your water bottle in the office…

#1 I've posted this before but my boss thought I was goofing off in the restroom. For a few months there he wouldn't let me flush the toilet until he came in and made sure I actually used it.

#2 "Time clock thievery..." while doing volunteer work.



EDIT for details: It was a simple volunteer gig, no major organization and nobody was keeping track of hours for anything, and it was not court mandated. We were cleaning up at the end of the day and I answered a phone call... The supervisor got all pissed and "Get off the phone! That's time clock thievery!".

#3 I'm on a diet that requires me to drink a metric s**t ton of water (shout out to my friends over at r/keto!) so I carry around a 1L Nalgine bottle at all times.



I'm a mid-level manager at a 60 person company. At the end of the work day, on my way out I pass the water cooler and fill my bottle up for the commute home. Yesterday I was doing just that when our office manager walked up and said the following: "You're leaving for the day, water is for employee's to drink when they are working in the office only" I laughed it off, finished filling my bottle and headed home.



I thought she was kidding, or at the very worst having a s**tty day and lashing out, she wasn't. Today I get into the office with an email from her to myself, my boss (our CEO/founder), and our HR person saying that I am stealing from the company, that I didn't stop filling my water bottle and immediately apologize when confronted, and that she is officially reporting this behavior and asking to have it documented.



Needless to say we all had a pretty good laugh about it, my boss called me in hysterics and could barely form a sentence he was laughing so hard, and someone wrote "Is proper hydration good for the company?" on my water bottle. Our office manager, however is just walking by my office and glaring this morning.



TL/DR I'm the Daniel Ocean of our office watercooler.

#4 Last night my manager called me stupid and uneducated for not cheating a customer out of fifteen dollars due to a computer error. She thought it was obvious I should lie about the error and garner another whopping 15 dollars for the struggling hospitality industry. Today I go in for a meeting to get scolded for not lying, and I'm pretty sure I'm going to burst into tears.

#5 I went to HR to report that my team's manager was illegally shorting all of our paychecks. HR's response was to adopt a new, company-wide policy addressing the paycheck issue and back-paying most people for a certain amount, and also to frame me for work avoidance. HR and IT disabled part of my login account to a tool we used, and then fired me a few months later after failing to fix the problem and allowing me to actually do my job.



They tried to deny my unemployment claim afterward. Told the unemployment rep that they "had logs" showing that I did something to break the tool I don't even have access to break in the first place. They also didn't think to disable my email access in a timely manner, so I was able to back up all my emails with IT documenting exactly what went down. Unemployment approved my claim and hit them with a major penalty to their insurance.

#6 We got a "Confidential Employee Survey" handed to us at work. It had our employee number on the top of the page

#7 After working at Subway for 5 years, 3 of those being a manager, I was accused of turning off the cameras in the store and getting high in the cooler.



I quit shortly after. Turned out the owner was trying to set me up to fire me.

#8 Living in Boston at the time, and the city got hit with an epic Snowstorm/Nor'easter. Like the good little worker bee I am, though, I shovel out, and brave the "state of emergency" to limp up the highway to work. "State of Emergency" means that many business (and sometimes the highways) are shut down. An Adult snow day, if you will.



When I get there, I just get to work, but my Manager feels the need to castigate me for being 20 mins late. I give him a "you're an interesting specimen" look, and get back to work.



That night, I had a previous engagement planned. I had already cleared leaving early with my manager, **and** I'm a salaried employee. When the end of the day neared, I packed up to go home, a whopping 30 minutes early (knowing that I would probably be a bit late, due to the snow - but also knowing that the company is very sensitive about "clocking out early")



So I walk out and am trudging to my car, when - you guessed it - my manager comes running out again. He asks me why I am leaving early. I gently remind him about my prior engagement, and the conversation we had about it. He says "yeah, but you came in LATE this morning. "you have to make up that time or you are STEALING from the company."



I just looked at him.

Then I turned around and left anyway.

What a small person he was/is.



I don't work there anymore.



tl;dr: I left for work early, after coming in 20 mins late due to a horrific snowstorm. Manager accuses me of stealing company time.

#9 My former employer sent me to “employer-funded” therapy and then used the therapists notes to place me on indefinite stress leave because, as they put it, “employee exhibits negative views of workplace”



I was a prison guard. Of course I didn’t like being there. That doesn’t mean I’m incapable of handling it

#10 I had an employer of mine write me up for stealing trash. In reality, at the end of my shift, one of my duties was to gather all the trash. Often times, I would pick through the trash and sort all the paper, pop cans, and water bottles in our company's recycle bin. We had a special promotion with our trash company in which our company would get money based on the number of pounds we recycled. It ended up being $1500 per month AND we didn't pay our trash bill.



So long story short, I got a final write up for stealing company time for sorting our recyclables. So I stopped, the following month, our manager was pissed that she had to pay a trash bill. She called the trash company and the company told her that the past 2 years she didn't pay for trash because our company would recycle so much, we would get a $1500 check AND free trash service.



My boss thought that the checks were a bonus for her. Anyhow, the district manager was reviewing the write ups and saw I got written up for stealing trash, so he called me up and asked me what was going on. I told him the story about the trash company and their promotion. He congratulated me for a job well done.



The next day he flew in to talk to my manager. He asked my manager what happened to the $20,000 that she got from the trash company. Apparently, she tried to pin it back on me, and our district manager promptly fired her. After escorting her out, he called me into the office. He told me what happened in that meeting, and offered me a promotion to Assistant Manager.

#11 I worked in a souvenir shop at an amusement park. It was the fourth of July, one of the busiest days because of the park's fireworks show. We were also understaffed.



The shop was just inside the gate, so it would get swamped just before closing, as people bought the stuff they didn't want to walk around with all day.



I was left alone in the shop just before closing time running the cash register as people flowed in. It was utter chaos. While closing out the register that night, it was noticed that a large stuffed animal had been stolen.

The manager simply could not fathom that one person manning a swamped store can't prevent theft because not all the displays are within sight of the register. I think it must have been a team effort, with one or two people getting my attention in one area while the other walked off with the toy, but I didn't say that because I really didn't know when or how it happened. Bastard accused me of being in on it and looking the other way while a friend stole it so we could profit later. I didn't even know what to say.



I was 17, it was my first job, and I cried for days under the assumption that every job I'd ever hold would be like that one.

#12 I used to work at a retail store and I had a beard. One day my boss told me to get rid of my beard so I came back the next day with a mustache. I was then told I had an attitude problem.

#13 Back when I was in high school, I worked for my town's parks dept. One time, my boss (who was a total sleazeball who sexually harassed every girl there, and hated me mostly for not being female) calls me in to his office. While there, he accuses me of stealing a $3 check, and then says that I have to be let go. I tell him point-blank that if I was to steal from the dept, it would be something a lot more than a measly 3 dollar check (what the hell would I do with that anyway?). Later on, I find out from a friend of mine that he found the check underneath his desk, and then a month later someone finally reported him for harassment and he got fired too. Karma's a b***h yo.

#14 I once used the phrase "more than one way to skin a cat" around a manager who had never heard the phrase. She called me into her office later to ask why I was saying such disgusting things, accused me of being a sicko who k*lls animals, and then threatened to fire me if she heard anything like it ever again.

#15 I was told by the lady that I shouldn't wear jeans, meaning the "jeans" I was wearing. I was sporting brown khakis. I said as much, they were brown cotton, & total khaki construction = Not Jeans. She said that b/c other people had complained & said they were jeans, she had to say something to me.

#16 A friend of mine used to work for wellknown communications company



One day the CEO of the company visited the office. He went into the break room and counted the supplies. He then announced that he could tell from the proportion of coffee to sweetener that people were stealing the sweetener and taking it home.



He then ordered the discontinuation of coffee service for all company offices



His name was Bernie Ebbers and it wasn't too long after that he was indicted for the biggest act of corporate thievery in history.

#17 HR ordered me to downgrade my three excellent employee reviews to satisfactory because management didn’t recognize their names. I got written up for telling my employees this.



HR denied that they told me anything, even though I had the emails from them documenting it.



Totally worth it. My employees were excellent and got the raises they deserved.

#18 an anesthesiologist i worked with refused to keep his mask on at the end of a surgery, even tho it’s required to keep the room sterile in case we would need to reopen, emergently.



i asked him again to put his mask back on and he hit my arm. i got in his face about it and told him to never touch me or anyone else again.



i wrote an incident report which went ignored. and followed up with HR. HR lady replied, “well, what do you want me to do about it?” after i relayed what happened. i replied, “your job” and then silence from her.



never had a good experience from HR.



the as**ole anesthesiologist finally got fired after 5 more nurses came forward saying he hit them, as well.

#19 I was working retail at Best Buy at the time and they had me working in MP3 players/Cell Phones despite the fact that DVDs/Video Games were really more my wheelhouse. But I worked where they told me and I did my job well.



During Christmas season, it got really busy so everyone was running around helping every department. I was hanging out in my own section when a woman comes over, asks about some headphones, and I help her. She then asks me if the Dance Dance Revolution Madcatz (?) mat she bought for her daughter is any good and I ask if she has any of the games (she didn't) and showed her a slightly more expensive (but better) copy of a Konami mat with a game. She thanked me since she didn't even know it needed a game and went off.



My department manager comes up behind me, tells me to meet him in the breakroom in five minutes, and -rips- in to me. He says that the department with the best revenue gets bonuses (only true for him, not for the rest of us below him) and we shouldn't be helping customers in other sections get more expensive things. He says he'd be shocked if I made it past the winter. I just say "Yes, sir" and go back to work.



Come January, I get fired by "department manager recommendation." So, when you go to Best Buy, know that all the departments have their own agendas with you.

#20 I worked in the stock room of a Gordmans and i was accused of stealing a security cable that goes on jackets... Yeah, what would i do with one of those? Oh and it turns out, our store didn't even carry those cables. It was my phone charger i had in my hand.

#21 I worked in the bakery at a Fred Meyers for about 6 months when I was freshly 19. There was this like 45 year old guy in meat/seafood who was super creepy and all of the women in my department and even one woman who was previously in my department but was moved to another TO GET AWAY FROM HIM warned me about this man from day 1.



Somehow, any time I was on my break, he would "be on his break too" and he'd follow me into the break room and try to flirt with me the entire time. Not only did he follow me on my breaks and lunches, but if I had to walk to another part of the store to get anything he would run to catch up to me and walk with me, he followed me to my car a few times after I got off shift and the scariest time was when I was closing by myself and he came into the back of the bakery and kept following me around the long table, trying to grab me while telling me how much he liked me and how badly he wanted to be with me.



I told him no and to leave me alone CONSTANTLY while managers just shrugged and said "that's just how he is". My boyfriend threatened him when he got off work one time hell even my father came in and threatened him because NO ONE was doing ANYTHING.



The final straw for me was one night when I was closing alone again he came into the back area and followed me into the freezer and tried to kiss me and he grabbed my a*s. I pushed him and f***ing ran to the closing manager who also functioned as HR. He said he'd "watch the store footage" and talk to me the next day.



Next day comes and he pulls me into his office and says that he saw the video and saw this man stalking me inside and outside of work and that he "talked" to him about his behavior to which the man responded that it was just a "misunderstanding". I replied that this had been going on for months and I wasn't going to take it anymore and he had the f***ing NERVE to tell me that "He just does this to all the new girls. As soon as another girl gets hired he'll leave me alone." I told him he was a bastard and quit on the spot.



Turns out the creep was the brother of the stores owner who had been to jail in the past for sexual assault and R*PE but was now "cleaning his life up".



Tldr: 45 year old man stalked 19 year old me for 6 months trying to be with me. Told managers on many occasions they didn't listen. Guy finally assaults me, managers talk with him - he says it's a misunderstanding. Manager says he "just does this to all the new girls and when a new girl gets hired he'll chase her and not me". Turns out guy is a registered sex offender for sexual assault AND r*pe but he's the little brother of the stores owner so he gets a pass.

#22 Several years ago, I was working for a sporting good store as the customer service desk guy. Mostly what I did was returns and some spcial stuff with Ticketmaster and hunting/fishing licenses. While it wasn't a glamorous job, I liked it because I'm an outdoors guy, and so the clientel were fun to talk to. One day, we were informed we were getting a new general manager, as the old one (decent guy, but distant) was being transferred. The new manager was a raving harpy a*****e c*ntrash. She enjoyed making employees upset, didn't give a flying f**k about our customers, did nothing to improve anything about the store, and kept the other managers in her office with endless meetings about "improving" the store. After a few months of this b******t, and seeing some of the highschool girls hired to work in shoes crying after her ranting at them, I had enough. I wrote a rather eloquent letter to corporate about her behavior and actions, and had several employees sign it. Two days later, several regional higher-ups arrived, and proceeded to chew her out big time. She was suspended for two weeks, and told that if the store didn't improve withing the next quarter, she'd be fired.



But that's just the beginning of the story, dear reader. I thought I had won. But no, I had not. Apparently, she found out it was me who wrote the letter (probably got told by one of the other employees, I'm not sure) and wanted revenge. So she got into the computer system, and started to fake records showing I had been selling gift cards to myself, pocketing the cash difference, and then buying merchandise with those cards (mostly candy/pop/small stuff, which she was probably pocketing since our counts weren't ever off)



She then called in loss prevention, who weren't doing their jobs too well, because they didn't look closely at the files and their "last edited" dates (Yay for WinNT Office!!) because they believed it and called in the county sheriffs. Two deputies came, looked over the evidence (to their credit, they asked "Are you sure?" and "Can you explain this?" several times, and I got the feeling hey were unsure about the whole mess. Nice guys, too, they offered to take me out through the back instead o parading me past customers, let me have a cigarette before we left, and were generally courteous and respectful) and ended up arresting me on felony theft charges. Taken to jail, booked, the whole she-bang. I was in tears for pretty much three days. But I knew this was b******t, so I go my parents to help hire a lawyer for me. Told him the whole story, and said under no circumstance were we pleading out to anything. He said ok, and set up a meeting with the DA to talk about motions and such. When we arrived, the DA was all smiles and very polite. He informed me that the paperwork wasn't quite done yet, but that they were dropping all charges, and filing False Report charges against my old manager. The investigators had looked over the evidence, and found that A) the files for almost 3 months worth of "thefts" had all been edited on two days, both of which I had not been present for, but that she had, B) they had all been edited from her computer, a computer I did not have access too, and C) several of the "thefts" occured on days when I was in the system as being out of state on vacation.



I felt a lot happier after that, and felt even better when my ex-boss was found to have fled the state, and checked herself into a mental hospital for a "nervous breakdown." She was eventually brought back, charged, and convicted. Last I saw she was an assistant manager at a gas station, while I'm now a federal firefighter and in school to become a police officer (and will make damn sure I read over every bit of evidence put in front of me). It's only after I saw her pumping gas that I could claim victory over her.



**EDIT:** Bestof'd? Aww shucks guys, twernt nuthin'.

#23 I worked in retail as a cashier at a pet store for a long time, and occasionally when there was nothing going on I would just grab a couple tennis balls and juggle them to keep myself amused. I'm pretty good at it, can do 3 in all sorts of weird ways without looking at it or thinking about it so I converse with customers perfectly normally when I need to, and most of them find it funny (if I didnt think they would I'd stop before they even made it close to conversation range, and I'd done it long enough that I was a pretty good judge of that kind of thing).



Cue a day such as that, I'm bored and juggling while I watch the front door. Family comes in with little kids, they laugh at the juggling and come talk to me for a little while about reptiles (and juggling) while I try to teach one of their sons (5 or 6 years old) how to juggle because he asked me to. Good times were had by all, they walk off and do their shopping with their little son trying to juggle the mini tennis balls I gave him.



Immediately get called into the back by the assistant manager who (with another manager present as a witness I guess) decides he's going to rip me a new one for being disrespectful to the customers by juggling and not giving them my full attention. I respectfully (perhaps sarcastically, no promises) disagree, and when he looks to the other manager in the room to back him up you could just tell the guy was completely uninterested in getting involved, and he basically had nothing bad to say. Assistant manager continues to lay into me a bit more, says he's going to work with me on not being disrespectful like that and if it continued we'd have to have a talk about my employment, I leave.



Month later, new store manager gets hired, walks to the front with the assistant manager and sees me juggling. Assistant manager gets the look like he's about to rip me a new one, but the store manager laughs, compliments me on my juggling, goes and grabs his own tennis balls and starts juggling too. Ah man, the look on the assistant managers face...priceless.

#24 I was a chemist working for the govt. For density we used to use pyncometers which were defined volume vessels with a hole for a thermometer and we would perform our analysis on a old balance. We had extra money in the budget so i bought a electronic density apparatus for a new balance. Anyway my team leader who was in his 70s had no idea how it worked and forbid me from using it telling the lab director i was "making up science with the balances"

the lab director walked me into the wet lab and i showed him how this new piece of equip would save us hours from having to do prep with the pycnometers. He laughed and said this is the govt whats the hurry.

pretty sad.

#25 I work in Sweden. I had a friend recruited to an identical position as mine. I had to tutor him for a year, given that I have more work life experience for that gig. He came in earning 1000 euros a month more than I did.



When time came for salary discussions for me, I used this example and my manager tried to pass that along to at least align my salary. The HR partner responded that they didn’t want to make that drastic raise because, and I quote, “there might come a time where he (me) wouldn’t do the same things as now, and if that happens, we can’t downgrade his pay, and he would therefore be overpaid”. This is because two other team members has been demoted and now make manager pay for less work. We share job description, but they make double of what I do.



I got a minor raise that year due to my boss asking other the team members to give up a small share of their annual raises to be able to align my salary. Quite insane that they actually did that. Still not anywhere close to being aligned. On Monday comes this years salary discussion. Madness to be continued.



(Delivery-wise I perform better than they do. They are 10 and 20 years older. The friend I mentioned is one year younger than me)

#26 In one of my darker life periods, I was doing part time tech support for a dinky computer shop here in town. The owner was a pill-popping nutjob that kept a loaded gun in a drawer in the front desk, and regularly cheated his customers.



Anyway, I'm working one day, and one of the other techs who had been there forever and a half tells me to go install a modem in some guy's computer. I'm shaking my head, because this is in 2009 and I can't believe anyone would be requesting a modem. I ask him if he's sure before I go out there. He said he was. So, I go out, and sure enough he doesn't need a modem at all. He needs a wireless card or adapter. I call, go back to the store, get the card, head back to the customers', install it, head back, and yell at the guy for being a dumba*s, as common sense would tell anyone reasonably competent that he didn't need a modem.



Long story short, next week the boss comes in and fires me because the other guy made up some absolute c**p about me drilling a hole in a motherboard to fix a PC, which made no sense whatsoever. On my way out, I rolled my eyes and said "Fine, whatever.", grabbed my stuff, and left. The owner freaks out and follows me into the parking lot yelling and screaming and ranting and raving and trying to pick a fight. I just calmly walked to my car, went home, and had a beer.



I found out later that shortly thereafter the other guy was busted for fraud and the owner went bankrupt, shortly before popping a ton of pills and blowing his brains out.

#27 Money. An old manager before I ended up working in government accused me of stealing from a till at a little convenience store I worked at as a supervisor. I ended up suspended and paraded through the store by my boss and his boss as a criminal when they “Escorted me off the premises” and told me they’d be in touch. So I was on suspension with pay (thank f**k) until they decided to investigate this fully. I happily had quite a few beers as it was a Friday night when they suspended me and though “F**k you!” and started searching for new jobs…



My manager called me up on Saturday morning (eurgh, hangover) and called me in… he then slated at me ‘bullying’ charges from other members of staff, his boss no-where to be seen and told me “I can send these charges up the chain of command…” (Yes he used those words) “… or you can hand your notice in and leave now.” I was 19… pissed off at my treatment by this f****r of a manager since he’d taken over so I thought “to hell with you and your company” went home, wrote my notice and handed it in with the understanding of “All your holiday will be paid and you won’t need to work the notice period” (D******d me never got it in writing). (In hindsight I should have asked to look at those charges and f****d him from there but it takes a long winded part here. I left the company and expected my last month’s pay-packet as agreed with my boss when I handed the notice in…



…behold the pay-packet of £910 short-fined for “Not working notice”. I go back to see my old boss who rapidly avoids me… and hides in the office. I speak to the assistant manager who lets me into the back store to have a chat with the manager, he tells me to leave or he’ll call the police. Old assistant manager gets involved and lets me in the back-door (shut it Reddit) when he isn’t there to have a look at some records. F****r never had charges there, f****r never put my notice in and got it classified as AWOL. F****r. The charge he got me with originally? A till that was £32.12 down…



War. I went in all guns blazing with this back-up and a letter from my third-cousin (She works in law) that basically he gives me the cash or he’s f****d. This is after a long drawn out “You give me the cash and this goes no further ultimatum from me” AFTER I’ve started work at my new place making nice dosh… it’s the principle. He avoids it and thinks I’ve got nothing until I give him this letter from my cousin. He s**ts bricks and hands me £750 out of the secure safe… Yep, the money had been going walk about somewhere and into someone’s pocket … but it certainly wasn’t mine. It was his. I made sure that he gave me the cash in the store-room with my back to the camera in there. Said thank you and was on my merry way home… but a quick call to HR made sure they’d view that footage just now…



Two months later I pop in as I need some beers for a party and my old assistant manager pulls me to the side to have a quiet word. Turns out the manager had stolen £28K worth of goods and money from the company. He got taken to court, prosecuted and lost everything. Funny thing is two years later where I’m working his name comes up on the unemployment benefit register over here and I sit there with a smug grin knowing that f****r got caught and lost everything all because of his lack of integrity.



Tl;dr – worst thing a manager did was steal money and blame me. Justice prevailed and that f****r got caught and I now make enough to make a lot of people at 23 jealous.

#28 I worked at a paintball park and I typically did the register. I had my best friend helping me that day because it was very busy (she typically worked in another department). At the end of the day, my supervisor counted out the drawer and claimed I was $50 short. Immediately, fingers were pointed and we were both to blame. Apparently we stole it and were going to use their measly fifty dollars to take us out for a nice dinner or some b******t. (My supervisor was not very fond of me, whatever, she was a c**t dragon and I hated her anyways). My friend and I both started an uproar and had a "f**k this place" attitude about it, but of course, they eventually found the money.

This story wasn't that great, but I just recently left that s****y job, and I just wanted to reminisce on the b******t. Thank you.

#29 I work in sales and my co-worker, who is quite paranoid, accused me of going in and making returns on his sales and the transferring the sales to my name.. Which is complete b******t. He was just trying to save face when he realized that most of his customers were actually returning their product because he had done a horrible job of getting them the right sizes, colors, ect... He was fired shortly afterward for incompetence.





Edit: Should have said "former co-worker.".

#30 I got accused of stealing a salad. I worked as a cashier at a grocery store while in high school. Because they had scheduled me 6 1/2 hours, I only qualified for a 15 minute break, not a 30 minute. So I spend the first 8 or so minutes of my break on the phone with a mechanic working out issues with my car. I then run back to the little cafe near the back of the store that has a salad bar and make a quick salad, which you weigh and price there. By this time I had about 5 minutes left on break, and the manager was very strict about not going over your 15 minutes.



So I stand at the cafe register for a good minute, and no one is to be found. I quickly eat my salad, and then take the sticker up to the front registers to pay for the $1.99 salad. I go back on the clock, and about 20 minutes later I am called into the office. They say a situation has occurred, but don't tell me what. They said they are sending me home for the day.



So I come back in the next day for my shift, and they call me into the office again. In the office is the store manager, the assistant manager, the office manager, the cafe manager, and my shift supervisor. Mind you I am a 16 year old kid at their first job who had never been in any sort of trouble. They accuse me of stealing the salad because "despite purchasing the salad, as our records do indicate, you consumed the salad before the purchase." I explained to them how the cashier at the cafe was nowhere to be found, and how if I wanted to eat during my break at that point, I would have had to eat it back in the cafe and then pay for it up front. They tell me to go home, and that they will contact me tomorrow regarding if I keep my job or not. I left in tears, but then got really angry at the severe overreaction, so I came back in an hour later and told them I quit.

#31 I was fired for being late to work. They would schedule me a 12 hour shift during the holidays, Only to have me come back to work 5 hours later. it was a 30 min drive to and from work. So at most, I'd be able to get 3 hours of sleep, and that was if I was lucky to fall asleep immediately.



They did this several times. I tried to make it back on time, but I would be anywhere from a half hour to an hour late. I would always get the work done that needed to be done as well.

#32 I recently got written up for reasons that are unclear to me. Apparently I have become the IT department's supervisor despite never being told this or getting a raise.



I got written up for the department not meeting an impossible roll out schedule, 450 computers in a month with two people and no overtime allowed, all with dealing with tickets that come in for the existing systems.



To top it off, they went straight to a final written. I had never even got a verbal before this.

#33 I briefly worked at a cooking school, doing some admin work during the days and helping out with the classes in the evening. The owner was an old-fashioned stubborn old goat who refused to modernize in anyway (unimportant except for background on character). I was in working, on a bank holiday, so nobody was phoning in to book classes because everybody thought we were closed. So i'm sorting dishes and putting them away when my boss says, from across the room, that he's going out for lunch and that I could go home when I was finished. Great, I think, I'm bored out of my mind. I finish my stuff and go home.



I run into him on the stairs on the way out and cheerfully say that I'm finished everything and that I'm going home now. He looks vaguely puzzled and says ok.



The next morning I get a phone call where he asks me 'what happened yesterday?' I'm running through every phone call I made the day before wondering if there was some sort of a problem with a customer that I forgot to mention. I can't think of anything and ask what he means. He says 'why did you leave?' I reply it's because he said that I could go home when I was done my work. He says, no he didn't say that. I apologize for mishearing him.



And here's where it gets really, unbelievably stupid. He just keeps repeating over and over how he never said that and that I was making it up and that he had more work for me to do in the afternoon. He tells me to come into the office later.



I'm confused and pissed at this point because, has he never heard of a misunderstanding before? And if he had more work for me to do, why in the hell didn't he say anything when I ran into him in the stairway on the way out?



I get there and he says very somberly that he had thought about it and had to let me go because I was a liar and he couldn't have untrustworthy people working for him. I said that's fine because I didn't want to work for anyone so rigid, who couldn't fathom that his words could be misheard.



I couldn't even report him to the labour bureau or anything because I was working in the UK illegally.



TL;DR I got fired for being an untrustworthy liar after miss-hearing something my boss said across a room.

#34 Work as an editor in television. Did a series for a production company and was told many times by the big bosses how wonderful my storytelling was. After the show ended they asked me to stay and help edit some shows they had been doing for years.



Day one of the new gig the show's producer asks me what I think about the new show.



"Honest opinion?" I ask.

"Of course" she says.

"It's too slow, every episode feels the same and I learn nothing about the subject matter. With a little massaging we could make it a much more interesting show," I reply.



Fired two weeks later because my "editorial pacing" is off. I can't prove it but I know that b***h producer whined about me bagging on her precious show. One of the heads of the company actually had tears in her eyes when she let me go because I was giving her a WTF look the whole time.



Silver lining: next gig doubled my salary and got me an Emmy for editing! Suck it b***h!

#35 When I worked at circuit city, I had an 80 GB iPod that my dad had given me because he no longer needed it (it was practically brand new). Even when I first plugged it into my computer, it came up as "Richard's iPod". Well, one day it's in my purse that I kept under my counter while I was working. It goes missing. I couldn't undestand how it had gotten stolen, it had been one of the slowest days ever. Nonetheless, I was pretty freaking bummed out about it. This happened during a time where the case we kept iPods in was broken and it was terribly easy to to steal them, and many had gone missing.



Fast-toward a few weeks later, my coworker tells me my recently-left for another job dept manager thought I was the one stealing iPods and that he got into my purse when I wasn't looking and took it to check the serial number, but never gave it back because I was flipping out and causing a bit of scene walking around asking everyone if they'd seen anyone take it.



I was so f*****g pissed.

#36 The HR/Payroll manager at a small hospital I worked at had a bad habit of not paying out the sign on bonus that was paid out incrementally in three payments through the course of a year and sign on bonuses for picking up extra shifts. After repeated request to be belatedly compensated, I took it to corporate who addressed my issue immediately.



A couple weeks later I was terminated on what amounted to a technicality where I forget my badge one shift and my relief was late to take over sitting with a patient, causing me to receive more points against me than if I had called out for that shift.



When I was called in to receive my notification, the director of nursing was shocked but ultimately not much she could do.

#37 Overall I've been able to get along with HR departments with one exception. I was working a help desk job for a company during college and the head of HR called in for help. He was making an Excel spreadsheet and couldn't figure out how to make a formula do what he wanted. I offered to come take a look as we were in the same building and he told me I couldn't because the spreadsheet was full of confidential information. So I asked then if he could describe what exactly he was trying to do without giving away any specific info, and he told me that what he was trying to do was confidential. So I clarified that he wanted me to tell him how to do something but I couldn't see it and he wouldn't even tell me what it was he was trying to do. At that point he agreed that I wouldn't be able to assist him since he couldn't divulge anything. As soon as we hung up he called my boss to complain that I was useless.

#38 HR hired consultants to run morale building employee input sessions. Basically saying "We're not from the company. You can tell us all the things you don't like about working here and would like to see changed and we'll put it all into a report for management. Don't worry, everything is anonymous, we just need material for our report and you guys get to have your say in improving things around here."



Turns out HR and the consultants recorded all the sessions and played the highlights for management. People were disciplined for criticising the company or their immediate superiors and any shred of faith or trust in management that the employees may have had was instantly incinerated.



Managers now complain that they don't know what's going on in their teams because nobody tells them anything. I wonder why.

#39 Our HR always abuses the company budget. They have the nicest ergonomic keyboards, a fancy coffee machine in their office, and are the first to receive gifts from vendors.



One time they did the food tasting for the company year-end party (that they were organising). Catering company allowed 2 people for food tasting, and will charge $100 for additional people. The ENTIRE HR department went in the afternoon (and charged the company for the tasting fee, of course).

#40 I reported sexual harassment to HR at a large international company when I was 21. They notified my harasser (an older VP) before I even made it back to my desk. I was fired a few days later, despite an excellent performance review the week before he propositioned me.

#41 My first job with the state was awful. My supervisor was an idiot in every sense of the word. I remember once, I was called into a meeting with our bureau chief. He asked us some questions about office matters, and my supervisor flat out made up lies about me that were completely against my character. I couldn't hold in my frustration and blew up at her, told my bureau chief I wasn't there to play childish games, and then walked out of the meeting. I ended up winning that one, and got a promotion that paid twice as much as that terrible supervisor. It was one of those awesome revenge moments where nobody got hurt.

#42 I was accused of selling pictures of the Tiger Woods accident to TMZ all because I bought a new car a month later; I was the first person on scene.



Edit: Using better judgement to wait on AMA until a child sex r*pe case is closed. I would hate for me to ruin anything there...

#43 I've worked as a city worker before. I was constantly told that working too hard.



These old guys don't want to look bad as they sit around all day making lewd comments about girls that are too young for them, so they get mad at me for actually doing stuff.



I almost got fired a few times because of it. Just made the days take forever, pissed me off.

#44 I was a counselor at a teen summer camp where the campground was shared by different camps. A 14 year old girl from the ballet camp flashed the boys at our camp (much cheering was had by them). I reported it to our director, and he accused me of making it up because "ballerinas aren't sluts."



It wasn't until one of the 15 year old boys was bragging about seeing boobs to a boy who wasn't there within earshot of the director that he believed me.

#45 I was called a racist because I didn't really talk to or interact with one of my fellow employees beyond what was needed.



I had to explain to my boss, who was also black, that I wasn't a racist I just didn't talk to this girl because she was incredibly annoying.

#46 I worked at this expensive little supermarket in an uppity part of fairfield county, ct. i got called to the service desk/floor management office and it turns out exactly $50 dollars was missing from my till. i didn't take it and a low level manager whom everyone disliked actually rationalized, in my defense, the loss by saying that it's possible that some bills could have stuck together. that in itself is unlikely, because bills over $20 go in the part of the tray with the checks.



flash forward a few weeks and i'm starting to know how things typically work in that supermarket. at closing all our till trays go in a large safe and when the last tray is in it gets locked right after that. but that one generally disliked manager seemed to take her time at the end of the night when locking up the safe and closing the store down. and every time she would do this, within the next few days another person would get pulled aside for discrepancies. i get called in the office again because now $80 went missing, i get a talking to and a warning.



i quite some time later, but it turns out this manager would dip into the tills at the end of the night and pinch a few bills. i don't know if it was exactly what it appeared she was doing. but i know she did get caught stealing none the less, in the same manner.



apparently this manager would, every few weeks, shop at the place she worked and barely paid a thing. she would hand in dozens of receipts for bottle returns each time and coupons. the coupons weren't suspicious in itself. it was the bottle return receipts. nearly every one of them from different times of the day, different days of the week. i even recognized a few. she eventually got caught stealing by reusing bottle return receipts from the tills.



TL;DR market floor manager steals from tills occasionally and blames cashiers. apparently got caught using stolen bottle return receipts from tills to pay for her groceries.

#47 I worked at a bank for a while and was yelled at for being 10 cents short one day. I was literally asked to return the 10 cents. 10 f*****g cents to a bank. That is 10 pennies, or 2 nickels, maybe even one dime. 10.. cents...



I still laugh about it to this day.



Edit: I got a lot of responses to this and would like to just mention that it was my first day. I probably became short because a lady asked me for about 5 dollars in small change for her kids. I quit a little bit later because, as you can tell, my boss was an a*****e. Thanks for all the responses!

#48 I'm pretty sure that, any day now, my boss is going to have our HR manager send out a memo about breathing up air that is company property.

#49 I worked at Sears, and I gave someone 0% financing for a 6 months(might have been a year, I honestly don't remember) on their Sears card on a purchase. I thought we were running a promotion, turned out we were not. Later, they threatened to fire me for stealing, saying I had stolen the money they might have made on the interest if the person had not made payments.

#50 I worked a pizza place for about two months before quitting. I was pretty bad at the job, but to top it off, the owners found the most random things to blame on me.



We write a "K" or "Q" for King or Queen sized pizzas on the order ticket. These customers wanted a King but the cooks made a Queen on accident. The owner told everyone it was my fault for "using the wrong pen" on the ticket.



I ended up quitting because the cooks moved a ticket to the 'in the oven' spot before they made it. Honest mistake. However, my family was in the restaurant that day and overheard the owners telling the customers that it was my fault for putting the ticket in the wrong spot. When I asked the owner if she said that, she said no. I quit right then.



Made a lot of money, but it was a terrible experience.