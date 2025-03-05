ADVERTISEMENT

The human mind is one of the most complicated things on Earth. Just think that basically everything we have and know, whether it's a product, an explanation for a phenomenon, or something else, once was just an idea in someone's head that they felt brave enough to express and develop.

Yet, that doesn't mean that every single thought that pops up in your head can reach such success. Some ideas might theoretically have some potential but don't have enough going for them to be realized. Just like these, let's say, theories in today's list that various netizens had, but have no proof for. Interested? Make sure to check them out!

More info: Reddit

#1

Rear view of a white BMW parked in a park, related to wild theories people believe without proof. Environmental factors like exhaust, products in our homes, etc. is causing more health problems than we realize or are willing to acknowledge.

Feral_doves , Mike Bird Report

    #2

    Earbuds resting on sheet music, exploring wild theories in music interpretation. Apple made their wired headphones longer when they released AirPods so that the wires caught on more things, thus demonstrating the need for wireless headphones.

    no1scumbag , Pixabay Report

    #3

    People smiling and using smartphones, possibly sharing wild theories in a casual setting. That our phones hear everything. I,ll mention something ramdom like “I kinda want a kayak,” and boom—suddenly, I’m getting ads for paddles and life jackets. Coincidence? I think not.

    SoftWhisperingCharm , Wendy Wei Report

    Throughout our lives, we've all probably had some ideas that could have easily been turned into some kind of theory, maybe even a conspiracy one. Yet, to prove something like that you need evidence. 

    After all, that’s how everything gets proven (or disproven) in life – through the scientific method. Depending on the field, the procedure itself can vary, but the essence of the process is rather similar. Basically, it is coming up with an idea or hypothesis and testing it through experiments and analysis, which later serve to confirm or refute the evidence. 

    #4

    Person in jeans and heels sitting on ledge with pink handbag, suggesting wild theories of style choices. Women's clothing having no pockets is a conspiracy to sell more handbags.

    rowenaravenclaw0 , Karen Laårk Boshoff Report

    #5

    Close-up of a curious dog with expressive eyes, often inspiring wild theories about pet emotions. My dog's actual English vocabulary and literacy level is at least ten times my estimate from two years ago. She's hiding it from me, that much is certain.

    Far_Dragonfruit_1829 , RK Jajoria Report

    #6

    Silhouette of a person standing in a dark room, symbolizing mystery surrounding various wild theories. A lot of people are in jail for crimes they did not commit when the actual culprit roams free. My suspect is that the percentage of this is much higher than people think specially in developing countries.

    sleepyhead_420 , Donald Tong Report

    Technically, evidence is proof of something being true or false. Yet, some argue that strictly speaking, science doesn’t provide proof, only evidence. Sound confusing? Bear with us. 

    As this article claims, proof implies there’s no room for error, and that something is 100% for sure. With the proper amount of evidence, we can make educated guesses, but it can never be 100%. There’s always a risk some new evidence can come in and destroy (or at least damage) everything we knew up to that point. 

    Still, it doesn’t negate the fact that some form of evidence is important when trying to prove something. Yet, in some cases, the hypothesis can seem rather likely (at least in someone’s mind) and doesn’t have that much confirmation behind it. 
    #7

    People examining furniture in a store; discussing theories or ideas. The Mattress Firm conspiracy.

    AgitatedPatience5729 , prostooleh Report

    #8

    Performer standing on a car during a dramatic concert, capturing a moment rich with wild theories atmosphere. That the audio quality for the Kendrick Lamar halftime show broadcast was intentionally poorer than it should have been so FOX could get audiences at home to whine about the woke black guy.

    The recorded version I heard on Spotify yesterday completely changed my entire perspective on the show. It was phenomenal.

    obi-jawn-kenblomi , NFL Report

    #9

    A person in a clown costume holding an axe, sitting in a window frame, evokes eerie wild theories. That most people in general are nuts.

    Rosanna44 Report

    Today’s list is made exactly of such ideas. All of them were generated and shared by netizens in an online thread under the question "What's something you suspect but can't prove?" which, within 21 days on the internet, gathered over 1.7K responses. 

    Of course, we picked out the most intriguing ones for you to enjoy. For instance, someone believes, but has no way to prove, that our phones listen to everything we say. Probably quite many of us have thought a similar thing after we said something and eerily soon saw an ad about it. 
    #10

    People sitting in a courtroom discussing wild theories enthusiastically. Luigi is innocent. And I don't mean Luigi did a public service and should be free on that basis, I just don't believe he did it.

    sikkerhet , BBC World Service Report

    #11

    A jar of sugar cubes on a wooden table, next to a ceramic cup, related to wild theories people swear by. All or most of the health problems that blame salt for are actually caused by sugar.

    LionNo3221 , Nikolaos Dimou Report

    #12

    A woman with red nails covers her face, possibly overwhelmed by thoughts of wild theories. That many humans are suffering from collective zoochosis, especially in urban environments.

    _fremy , Julia Taubitz Report

    While our phones have the capability to listen, they do not do that constantly. They are only activated by turning on the microphone in certain apps while using them or by triggering voice-activated features with wake words or buttons. 

    Then, how to explain those ads that seem to be just about what you discussed near your phone? Well, apparently it has more to do with advanced data collection and algorithms instead of eavesdropping. Usually, we don’t even realize how much tech companies collect data and how it tells so much about us that algorithms can be eerily predictive and convincing. 
    #13

    Reddit app icon with notification, a platform where users discuss wild theories. A huge amount of instigating comments on Reddit are not from real people but from paid actors with an agenda.

    Didntlikedefaultname , Brett Jordan Report

    #14

    Smartphone apps glowing on screen, symbolizing wild theories in digital media. The screen is more sensitive for ads on Reddit than for posts. I'm not a programmer and I don't even know if this is possible, but it seems like anything I accidentally open on Reddit is always an ad.

    Orcapa , Mikhail Pushkarev Report

    #15

    A group in a discussion circle, gesturing passionately, sharing wild theories in a casual setting. That people simply do not want to be argued with.

    Sure sure, everyone will say "Oh no, I like people who challenge me" but I actuality everyone just wants to be agreed with and nothing more.

    King_Of_BlackMarsh , Antoni Shkraba Report

    Well, who knows, maybe in the future someone will prove this explanation wrong and it will turn out that this person was right all along. And even if they don’t, knowing how much our phones know about us even without listening is quite scary, isn’t it? Well, that’s the price we pay for most free stuff online – as the saying goes, “If it’s free, you’re the product.” 

    Do you have your own theories you have no proof for? Share them in the comments!
    #16

    Man in a suit on a talk show set, smiling while discussing wild theories. Tom Cruise doesn't do his own stunts. I don't believe that he's an amazing helicopter pilot, climber, can fly a jet, blah blah blah. He belongs to a cult which encourages lying, it's not that much of a stretch.

    AcademicCounty , Jimmy Kimmel Live Report

    #17

    Smartphone screen displaying a message, illustrating one of the wild theories people swear by. Nobody read the end users license agreement.

    Pandore0 , Rahul Shah Report

    #18

    Colorful rocks painted with words and patterns, one prominently with "Hope," representing wild creativity and beliefs. Rocks are soft until we touch them.

    PocketSandOfTime-69 , Nick Fewings Report

    #19

    Plastic bottles and packaging on a table, related to wild theories about environmental impacts. That high use of plastics are damaging human eggs/sperm leading to declining birth rates in highly developed countries.

    Ulfric4PREZ , stux Report

    #20

    Animated characters intensely discussing wild theories, with one character wearing a jacket labeled "Reagan". The TV show Inside Job was cancelled because one of the conspiracy theories was secretly true.

    Ok, "suspect" is a strong word, but the idea amuses me and I certainly can't prove it.

    ringo24601 Report

    #21

    Bed with black headboard, laptop, notebook, pencil, and coffee cup; cozy setting evokes wild theories. There is some *thing* that follows me from place to place that I've lived in. It hides my things. I've learned through the years to ask out loud if I can please have them back. Once I leave the room for a little while, when I go back in, I instantly find it usually in a place I already looked before or just sitting in a very obvious place like on my bed. I don't mention this to anyone irl because it makes me look crazy as f**k lmao.

    eredria , Letícia Alvares Report

    #22

    Scientist examining a vial skeptically, reflecting wild theories people believe without proof. Every single time a product is "New and Improved" the quality goes down and the price goes up.

    Elly_Fant628 , freepik Report

    #23

    Scientists in a modern lab, exploring theories with high-tech equipment and microscopes. Dark matter is merely a mathematical convenience and does not in fact exist in any appreciable amount.

    KratChick , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #24

    Person in VR headset gestures, embodying wild theories concept, with futuristic background. That we are all currently living a simulation. Everything is just so weird. It used to be so normal. No way to prove it… but I’m pretty sure that’s where we are.

    arseniclunch , Darlene Alderson Report

    #25

    Hands handling contact lens materials on a white table, with glasses nearby, illustrating personal care and vision theories. The free contact lens cases that come with the contact solution have gotten much larger in the last 30 years, encouraging you to use the solution up faster.

    shawntitanNJ , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

