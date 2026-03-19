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Waking up for school felt unbearable, but getting up early on a Saturday for cartoons was somehow the easiest thing in the world. Summer vacation seemed endless, candy necklaces were worth risking your teeth for, and trading stickers with friends could take up an entire afternoon without anyone getting bored.

Back then, these were just ordinary parts of childhood. Now, they’re the kinds of memories that hit you right in the feels. So when one Redditor asked users to share the little things that remind them of being a kid, they came through with plenty of answers that are sure to stir up some nostalgia. Scroll down to read them and teleport yourself back to a simpler time.

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#1

Static screen on an old television, evoking childhood memories and nostalgic moments from past experiences. Remember the warm, fuzzy static left on your tv screen after it was on for a while.

Movies and video games on channel 3.

Edit- so many people commenting on the smell of the static. Is that the smell of ozone?

Edit 2- lot of comments here remembering how the picture would collapse down to a single point of light when you turned the tv off. I forgot about that

Edit 3- lot of you crazy kids WEAPONIZED the static to shock your siblings!

JK_NC , chestorm66 Report

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    #2

    Hand holding colorful sticker packs with cute characters and childhood memories that might unlock your own memories. Collecting stickers.

    zazzlekdazzle , TheOnlyAnla who is taking a break until her math t Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was recently thinking about how awesome my sticker book was back in the 80's. I loved that thing. I wonder if kids still do that? I'd love to get my 6 year old niece started with one!

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    #3

    Child watching TV with a doll nearby, evoking childhood memories and moments people often remember from youth. Waking up super early on Saturday morning before the rest of the family to watch cartoons.

    anon , dusanpetkovic Report

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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Idiots and falling anvils!

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    #4

    Those candy necklaces.

    MrSmallMedium Report

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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember candy cigarettes and licorice cigars.

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    #5

    Vintage landline phone with coiled cord on a desk, evoking childhood memories and nostalgic moments from the past. The noise when picking up the phone when someone was surfing the web.

    OhAces , Giorgio Trovato Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Screeeeeebongdabongeeeeeeee....

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    #6

    Young boy sitting on pavement holding his knee next to a skateboard, evoking childhood memories and playtime moments. The tingle of a skinned knee from drag on asphalt, and the dread of having it cleaned….

    Cultural-Parsley-408 , zulfiska Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not nostalgia for me unfortunately. I tripped and fell in a parking lot back in December. Scraped the heck out of my knee.

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    #7

    Colorful woven paper noise makers in a package, evoking nostalgic childhood memories and playful moments from the past. Chinese finger traps.

    JbunnyThumper , Mike Mozart Report

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    #8

    Man in suit standing in front of screens showing America's Funniest Home Videos, evoking childhood memories. AFV (Americas Funniest Home Videos).

    NiceGuyWillis , GamerDork620 Report

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    #9

    Colorful stickers shaped like stars, hearts, and moons on a calendar, evoking childhood memories and nostalgia. Those colourful stick on earrings shaped like stars, hearts, etc.

    mathissius , Shizzle4Rizzle Report

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    #10

    Retro video game cartridge lying on ground surrounded by plants, evoking childhood memories and nostalgia. Somewhere between blowing on some cartridges and pressing the cartridge down and up in the NES to get it to play.

    autovices , Toshiyuki IMAI Report

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    #11

    A phone made out of two cups and a string.

    Usual_Ranger8164 Report

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    #12

    When you'd watch a vhs and it would say "and now your feature presentation".

    Mickthemouse Report

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    #13

    Colorful plastic toy fruits spilling from a pink bucket, evoking childhood memories and nostalgic playtime moments. An eraser that looks and smells like a very fake strawberry.

    zazzlekdazzle , Mehaniq41 Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And fell apart when you tried to use it to erase anything.

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    #14

    TV Guide channel screen showing vintage childhood memories of classic TV programming schedules. The TV Guide channel. You had to sit through and watch as the channels slowing went by so we could see what was on. It blew getting distracted by the infomercial in the corner and then realizing you barely just missed what you were waiting for so had to wait for it to start all over.

    Groundbreaking_Oil_7 , Meredith_Vintage Report

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    #15

    Watching the Price Is Right when you were sick at home.

    anon Report

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    #16

    Eating one of those plastic wrapped ice pop things after a long day of playing outside in your backyard with your friends.

    onyourleft___ Report

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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and getting sticky

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    #17

    Sleep overs with a group of friends.

    SlippidySlappity Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of my best childhood memories! 😊

    1
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    #18

    Young man using a payphone in a waiting room, evoking nostalgic childhood memories for many people. You have a collect call from, "Mom I'm done can you come pick me up?" Would you like to accept?

    moments_ina_box , RansterGreen Enjoy Report

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    #19

    Young child gazing thoughtfully out a window, reflecting on childhood memories that might unlock your own memories. Getting up in the morning on a day it snowed to watch the list of closed schools across the bottom of the news/weather channel hoping your school was closed.

    cmokelley213 , Getty Images Report

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    #20

    Child smiling on a swing outdoors with a building background, capturing moments that unlock childhood memories. That feeling when you are going as high as you can go on the swings. Power? Freedom? Hard to describe.

    zazzlekdazzle , volodymyr-t Report

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    #21

    Waiting until after 7 p.m. to call long distance.

    librarianjenn Report

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    #22

    You knew it was gonna be a good day when you walk into PE class and see that huge colorful parachute.

    brunettemountainlion Report

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    #23

    Scooby snacks.

    anon Report

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    #24

    Putting your furby in the closet so he would shutup and d go to sleep 😴 😂.

    vegasBunny29 Report

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    #25

    Highlights magazine!!! I begged my parents for a subscription. It was the best thing ever.

    namelessnoona Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Adventures of Goofus and Gallant! 😁 They still make this magazine - I gave a subscription to my nephew a few years ago.

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    #26

    Calling the time and temperature guy.

    backupterrry Report

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    #27

    Berry flavored kool-aid in weird wax bottles.

    nicky1883 Report

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    #28

    Always loved the cartoon ‘The Jetsons’….

    civiliansound Report

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    #29

    Reading the news paper for movie times.

    anon Report

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    #30

    That feeling of limitless freedom on the first day of summer vacation.



    That feeling of dreaded anticipation on the last day of summer vacation.

    _my_poor_brain_ Report

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    #31

    Scholastic book fairs.

    zazzlekdazzle Report

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    #32

    Flintstones push pop ice creams.

    Reveries25 Report

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    #33

    Light Bright. I barely remember it myself but you’d take a charcoal-black board and poke different colored pegs through it. You plug it in to the electrical outlet and all the pegs light up creating whatever shape you made in lights.

    90sTrapperKeeper Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The black paper had dots on it that you use as a guide to make the different images. They'd fall apart after you'd poked the lights through a few times. Light Bright is digital now - I got it for my niece last year.

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    #34

    Chi-chi-chi-chia!
    I never got a Chia pet but I really wanted one.

    Nippon-Gakki Report

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    #35

    Watching Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

    There was something so special about the intro where he would sing Won't You Be My Neighbor while he changed his jacket and shoes. I loved every second of it, and would watch in utter content and fascination each time as if I'd never before seen him zip his cardigan up and back down to the right spot and change his shoes with the little toss of a shoe from one hand to the other.

    Avendaishar Report

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    #36

    Animated characters Chip and Dale with a large cartoon figure in a playful scene, evoking childhood memories and nostalgia. For those a little older, watching Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers, Duck Tales, TailSpin and Darkwing Duck.

    Galactus1701 , The Eighties Dreams Report

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    #37

    Polly Pocket.

    ella_ella_ehh Report

    3points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those were worse than Lego bricks to step on. My sister probably had 2 dozen and the accessories were scattered all over the house.

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    #38

    Ripping handfuls of grass at recess and putting them on your friend.

    boo_boo_technician Report

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    #39

    “Not the mama!!” “NOT THE MAMA!!!” From Dinosaurs!

    Damn_Canadian Report

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    #40

    Playing snake on a Nokia 3310.

    handlemybox Report

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    #41

    When I was a kid, in order to watch Dukes of Hazzard you needed to hold the antenna a certain way. Me and my brother would trade off holding the antenna between commercial breaks.

    anon Report

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    #42

    Slap bracelets were banned in school.

    ThinkIGotHacked Report

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    #43

    Lisa Frank stickers, notebooks, etc.

    Unlolly Report

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    #44

    Reading Rainbow and Sesame Street.

    toothfixingfiend Report

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    #45

    What rolls down stairs
    alone or in pairs,
    and over your neighbor's dog?
    What's great for a snack,
    And fits on your back?
    It's log, log, log.

    Gorcrow Report

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    #46

    Those crystals you could grow in a jar.

    lovelynutz Report

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd forgotten about those.

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    #47

    Purple and green ketchup.

    LaL1T0 Report

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    #48

    🎶I don't want to grow up, I'm a toys r us kid.

    perpetualmotionmachi Report

    3points
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    #49

    The Video Store.

    The smell of of the plastic cases. Walking past the Horror section and being terrified of all the awesome VHS cover art. The Games section.

    There was such a naivety to it all, whatever you rented you had to take home and watch and it made the content much more precious.

    axelfandango1989 Report

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    #50

    Sea Monkeys!

    What kid didn’t fall prey to that scam?

    JasperDyne Report

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    #51

    Glow in the dark stars.

    ella_ella_ehh Report

    3points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After I moved out for college my parents had to have the ceiling in my bedroom redone because the stick on stars messed up the paint. 😊 I think I put them up there when I was around 10 years old.

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    #52

    Setting your favorite lyrics as your MySpace name ~* wRiTen liike tHiS *~.

    Reading your friends’ new bulletin space posts, your messages and page comments.

    Talking to your crush for hours on msn messenger.

    Mellopiex Report

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    #53

    Knowing it’s time to go to bed when Adult Swim came on after Cartoon Network.

    Intelligent_Lies Report

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    #54

    The fancy S all of us knew how to draw but none of us knew the origin of

    also The Game.

    hnstbp Report

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    #55

    That sound of a door opening and shutting on AIM when your friend logs on.

    Consistent-Candy6277 Report

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    #56

    BRING IN THE DANCING LOBSTERS!

    aslan9lion Report

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    #57

    Dad reminding everyone in the car that he isn't stopping again, while the sibling next to you draws an invisible line that your elbow may not cross.

    who_said_I_am_an_emu Report

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    #58

    When your whole friend group talked
    some sitting on the curb
    some on bikes
    and 1 or 2 stood.

    anon Report

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    #59

    Recording over and over on the same vhs tape.

    boyvsfood2 Report

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    #60

    Racing back home when the street lights came on.

    Potential_System_229 Report

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    #61

    Listening to distant thunder out your window late at night as you smell the rain in the air.

    sh4w5h4nk Report

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    #62

    NOT SO FAST!

    MOJO!

    JOJO!

    GNTB3996 Report

    2points
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    #63

    BILLY MAYS HERE!

    anyone else watch infomercials on your parents tv after waking up from nightmares as a kid??

    cassie_moon_ Report

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    #64

    Staying up so late the test pattern showed on the tv screen after the national anthem.

    555666444777 Report

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    #65

    Sitting in class at your giant box desk that opens with all your things inside of it scattered around. Loose papers, dirty as hell pencil box, staring at the chalk board while the teacher messes with a projector placing those colored plastic small pieces to highlight certain things. Also, standing for the pledge every morning.

    ZyklonicEpisode Report

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    #66

    Tube socks pulled all the way up.

    conwaylemmon Report

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    #67

    I had to go to bed when Dallas came on and I swear to Pavlov's dog you can play that theme song and I'll yawn and head upstairs.

    larapu2000 Report

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    #68

    Who did you pick: Bulbasaur, squirtle or charmander?

    TwoLaysea Report

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    #69

    Do you have a quarter for the pay phone?

    Ocean_waves726 Report

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    #70

    Hanging up the phone, y’know cause it’s corded and attached to the wall 👀.

    anatomy-nerd Report

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    #71

    School field days and yo-yos.

    227743 Report

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    #72

    Hot wheels.

    JbunnyThumper Report

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    #73

    Nick nick nick nick na nick nick nick nickelodeon.

    purpleblackgreen Report

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    #74

    "What's the neat round spaghetti you can eat with a spoon?"

    "Uh-oh, spaghettios!".

    mikemason1965 Report

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    #75

    There's 104 days of summer vacation and school comes along just to end it.

    PowerGamer310 Report

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    #76

    Using the light add on for your Gameboy to play in the dark.

    Da_BIG-E_118 Report

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    #77

    I'll call tomorrow.

    You'll call today.

    I'll call today.

    doggrimoire Report

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    #78

    Well excuuuuuuuuse me, princess!

    EverythingEbony Report

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    #79

    Recees puffs,recees puffs, WHAT penutbutter chocolate great when separate but when they combine they make the morning time epic! Recees PUFFS.

    undercover_crackhead Report

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