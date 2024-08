ADVERTISEMENT

Simone Biles gave fans a peek into the lesser-known side of her Olympic life in Paris, France, which includes dining alone without the company of her friends.

Instead of mingling with other athletes in the bustling cafeteria of the Olympic village, the 27-year-old gymnast said she found solace in having solo meals to manage her anxiety.

The gymnast said she stopped visiting the Olympic Village cafeteria as people were asking her for photos “nonstop."

She also said she would stock up on food and eat in her room to avoid being overwhelmed.

The 27-year-old gymnast collected three gold medals and one silver at the Paris Olympics.

The Olympic icon shared the details while filming a “get ready with me” video last week ahead of her all-around finals, in which she wound up bagging a gold medal.

Image credits: Simone Biles / Instagram

Image credits: Simone Biles / TikTok

In the viral clip that garnered millions of views, the gymnastics legend said she stopped visiting the Olympic Village’s cafeteria because it gave her immense anxiety.

“I’m really nervous, but that’s to be expected. I did have therapy this morning, so I feel a little bit better,” she told viewers in the candid GRWM. “I’ve just worked so hard, mentally, to get to this moment.”

She said people were asking her for photos “nonstop,” and it left her “shaking” with anxiety.

Image credits: Simone Biles / Instagram

“I have not done much around the Olympic Village,” she said.

“It’s because the first day we got here, and I got to the cafeteria, and a lot of people were asking me for photos, like, nonstop,” she explained. “And whenever I sat down to eat, my anxiety was so bad. I was shaking.”

“Overwhelmed” by the attention, the Olympic champion said she hadn’t returned to the cafeteria in five days and would instead stock up on food, which she would then eat in her room.

“I just go to the store, stock up on food, and just, like, stay here because it gets me so anxious,” she added.

The phenomenal gymnast collected three gold medals and one silver from the Paris Olympics this year, taking her tally to 11 Olympic medals in total.

She lost the chance to round the number off to a dozen medals after an unexpected slip during the balance beam final on Monday, August 5.

Nevertheless, she said she is happy and proud of how things played out at the Paris Olympics.

“I’m not upset about my performance. I’m actually happy, proud, and even more excited that it’s over, the stress of it,” she said at a news conference.

“I’ve accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, not just at this Olympics but in the sport, so I can’t be mad at my performances,” she continued. “I’m pretty proud of myself, and it’s always so exciting to compete.”

