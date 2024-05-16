What are the strangest rules your parents had in your house growing up? Let us know in the comments, and don't forget to upvote your favorite entries!

Like when parents don't let their kids watch TV while lying in bed. Why is there a TV in the bedroom, then?!? It's true: not all the rules we heard from our parents make sense, but some might be extra silly. Like many from this thread, where a person asked : "What's a rule your parents had that you thought was silly at the time and still can't quite understand?"

Parents set rules for kids so that they know which behaviors are acceptable and which are not. As the CDC writes, children will have to be in public places when they grow up, places that might have certain rules. So they must get used to adhering to rules. But what if those rules don't always make sense?

#1 My mother arbitrarily declared that I couldn’t wear shorts unless it was 75°F (24C) outside. Still makes me mad when I think about it.

#2 My father installed a tetherball game in our back yard. We weren't allowed to play it because we would ruin the grass. It hung there for years and we just stared at it from the porch.

#3 If you asked to do something the answer was always no. if you didnt ask it was 95% of the time allowed with maybe a few questions.

#4 Not me but my friend’s parents didn’t allow Adidas because they were told it stands for “all day I dream about sex”.

#5 I wasn't allowed to wear headphones/listen to music in the house.

Edit: my mother's reasoning was that it was a sign of depression and she "didn't want to see it".

#6 My dad wouldn't let me wear studded belts because "that's what strippers wear"

I've never heard of a stripper wearing a belt but whatever.

#7 Why I couldn't shave or wear deodorant until after I graduated high school. Seriously, wtf?

#8 I wasn't allowed to have any Ken dolls because my dad didn't want me to make my Kens and Barbies kiss. He said if I had one, I would become boy crazy and turn into a whore.



Jokes on him, I just made my Barbies kiss each other.

#9 When I was 11 I wasn’t allowed to buy a black bathing suit. No reason given. When I was 12 and bathing suit shopping, Mother suggested this black one. I said I’d try it but asked when the “no black bathing suit” rule changed, and she denied there had ever been such a rule. So I guess she couldn‘t understand the rule either even though it was her rule.

#10 My mom prohibited using the washing machine between Christmas and New Years, she believed it would bring death in the family in the following year. Never made sense in any way, just a superstition. When I finally moved out it was a really big deal for me to finally be able to wash my clothes in that time period. And as expected, my family was fine the year after.

#11 I wasn’t allowed to watch any type of TV. I’m talking no movies even Disney movies, cable, anything etc. I had to secretly watch x files with my dad on the weekend when she didn’t know. Yet my mum let me play video games? I still don’t get that one.

#12 9pm bedtime... Always. Figured out in middle school, it was so they could have 'no kids' time, so as long as I stayed quiet in my room, I didn't have to go to sleep. This is how I acquired a love of reading late into the night.

#13 My mom was extremely wary of anything related to magic. She wouldn’t allow us to have cats because she thought they were evil. One time my cousin got me a history of magic book for Christmas-confiscated and never seen again. I tried to sneak and play DnD in high school, she found out and banned me from the after school club. She’s not religious or anything, she just doesn’t think it’s a good idea to mess with magic.

#14 I wasn't allowed to shower until my homework was done. But I also wasn't allowed to shower past 7pm. So between getting home from school, homework, eating dinner etc...

#15 My grandma didn't like me watching TV while I was on my bed. Why did you put a TV in my bedroom then.

#16 "When we have guests over you either sit down quietly or go upstairs. Adults aren't here for you. Don't talk to them."



I still can't comprehend not allowing your children to have a conversation with your friends.

#17 Any birthday gifts I received from friends or family needed to be split up evenly between me and my siblings because I was the oldest. While still wrapped my mom would evenly distribute them between the three of us.

#18 "Yuck" was a bad word. Like, swear word bad, and I wasn't allowed to say it.



Not because it was insulting to say about food someone had worked hard to prepare. No, it was bad because it rhymed with an actual swear word.

#19 My father was a doctor, I had to answer the phone “Doctor XYZ residence u/Jesture4 speaking.” I can’t tell you how many times people would just talking about all their medical problems and I’d have to remind them, “this is his residence”.

#20 Don't sing at the dinner table. You could sing "Happy Birthday" if it was actually someone's birthday and a cake with lit candles was present. Any other time, NO SINGING AT THE TABLE!

#21 I was born in 1993 and my younger brother in 1998. Neither of us were allowed to eat beef when we were growing up, until I’d say 2004/2005? My parents were super strict about this rule too, I live in the UK so most birthday parties around that time were hosted in the party bus at McDonald’s (still miss that bus!), and my parents would always tell the birthday child’s parents that we were not allowed to order a hamburger for our happy meal!



I remember one birthday party at McDonald’s I actually swapped my happy meal with another child who had a burger and on this particular occasion I had to leave early as we had some sort of family event right after it. My parents walked in whilst we were all eating and saw me eating this burger, and boy was I in trouble! I was told if it happened again I’d be banned from going to anymore birthday parties!



What made this rule silly is the fact that both of my parents ate beef!

#22 I wasn't allowed to take our dog for a walk outside of his scheduled walk time.

#23 I never understood why I couldn't say the word " lie" parents are deceased and I still don't get it.

#24 We were allowed to wear shoes in the bathroom but no where else in the house. To get to the bathroom you had to walk in through the front door, through the kitchen, through the living room and then through my bedroom (all of which were off limit areas for shoes, which I do understand and still implement in my house unless you're a guest that's leaving quickly). I can't count the number of times I'd be standing in front of the bathroom mirror getting ready to leave with shoes on and the second I walked into my bedroom, she'd yell at me to take my shoes off. Really f*****g weird and makes her sound crazy lol. I guess she kind of was but normally in a fun way.

#25 No drinking soda from a can, get a glass and pour it into that. My Mum would mysteriously say it was something "only common people do". Years later I asked her and she just replied "It *is* common". I *think* she is figuring it's like people drinking from beer cans and in her mind that is socially unacceptable.

#26 When we went away for a week for a holiday my parents used to cover every mirror in the house in case lightening would be attracted to the mirror and come in through the closed window and strike it.



No amount of me telling them this was rubbish would change their minds.

#27 My mom regularly shot down my "can I do XYZ with friends" plans because "family time". Like I pretty much NEVER got to hang out with friends after school or on weekends because "family time". Except my parents couldn't stand being in the same room so said "family time" was either me silently watching tv with one parent or just hiding out in my room.



And relatives still ask why I'm so introverted and anti-social.

#28 My mom refuses to use the dishwasher or let anyone use it till this day because she believes it uses up significantly more water than traditionally cleaning dishes in the sink. I'm pretty sure she's wrong but she swears by it. She's pretty old school though.

#29 No backwards caps unless we were camping.

#30 I wasn't allowed to have a hula hoop. It still baffles me.