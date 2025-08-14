SIL Lounges On The Couch While BIL Runs Around After Her Kid, He’s Ready To End The Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Babies are ridiculously cute – those tiny hands, chubby cheeks, and little smiles that make everyone go “aww.” But let’s be honest, the cuteness comes with surprises. Spit-up on your shirt, shrieks that could rival a rock concert, and the mysterious way they always manage to get stuck somewhere impossible.

And when family gets involved, what should be a fun, snack-filled gossip sesh can turn into an unwanted babysitting gig for that one person who can’t say no. But one Redditor is officially done handling sippy cup runs and emergency diaper changes for his sister-in-law’s kid, who is perfectly capable of managing it herself.

Some people see family gatherings as a chance to catch up over good food, while others see them as a free babysitting service

One man is fed up with his sister-in-law after she constantly asks him to do things for her kid while she and her husband relax

The man and his wife have 3 kids, and his sister-in-law and her husband have a 2-year-old

The sister-in-law always asks the man to do things for her kid, like change diapers, despite being capable of doing it herself

Image credits: DominicDonkey88

The man is fed up and wonders if he would be a jerk if he told his sister-in-law he prefers to look after his own kids, not hers

The OP (original poster) and his wife have their hands full with 3 kids, a crew that needs constant wrangling, snack refills, and the occasional emergency diaper change. They’ve got their system down: one parent always keeps an eye out, swooping in to handle spills, tantrums, or suspicious toddler silence like seasoned pros.

But the in-laws? Different story entirely. Their approach to parenting could be described as “delegating enthusiastically.” Need a sippy cup from upstairs? Ask the OP. Poopy diaper during dinner? OP’s problem now. I don’t know about you, but I would be quite annoyed at this point. And so is the OP.

Because even when both his sister-in-law and her husband are sitting right there, they’ll pass the task over to the OP like it’s some family bonding opportunity. At this point, he is half-expecting to be asked to read bedtime stories, pay for college, and maybe even claim the kid as a dependent on his taxes.

But the OP is fed up – he’s dealing more with his sister-in-law’s kid than his own. So, he’s stuck. Does he risk sounding petty by pointing out the obvious – that her kid is her job? Or does he keep playing fetch, silently tallying up the number of diapers he’s logged for a child that isn’t his?

I get it—parenting isn’t one-size-fits-all. Some parents hover like helicopters, others set rules like drill sergeants, and some just let kids roam free. Authoritative parents are warm and structured, raising little humans who can think for themselves. Permissive parents are laid-back, and kids might treat rules like suggestions, while with neglectful folks, kids figure out life the hard way.

Each style shapes kids differently. Basically, your approach shapes future humans, so don’t wing it blindly. Know your style and own it; don’t ask someone else to do the parenting for you. Because there’s a difference between asking someone for help when you feel overwhelmed and basically expecting someone else to do the parenting.

If your “favor radar” starts blinking red, it’s time to set some boundaries. Because setting boundaries with family isn’t about being cold or mean -they’re about keeping relationships healthy and your sanity intact. Without them, resentment brews like a pot of coffee in the morning.

Boundaries teach people how to treat you, so be clear about what you will and won’t do, whether it’s childcare, favors, or even what topics are up for discussion. Stick to what you say, and don’t cave just because Auntie Linda gives you the puppy eyes. Bonus points if you can sprinkle in a little humor or sass when saying no.

What do you think of this story? Would the poster be a jerk if he told his sister-in-law to look after her own kids? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the man, saying he is not a jerk for not wanting to take care of his sister-in-law’s child