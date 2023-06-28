Person Is Annoyed By Neighbor Who Called Bylaw On Them Because Of Their Lawn, Builds An 8ft Fence In Response Blocking Their Window View

We have probably all been there when various responsibilities add up or certain unexpected “surprises” strike us all at once, and there we are trying to figure out how to get back on track in the least time and effort-consuming way, or, simply put, ASAP. It is here that we often get to see the “true” faces of people around us. And while some people are just doing their jobs, occasionally we run into those with whom it is “strictly personal” when they refuse to show just a little understanding and kick us even more instead, as if trying to make sure we stay exactly where we are. And then we have learned our lesson – to stay the hell away – as did this Redditor.

More info: Reddit

A neighbor’s call about long grass was the last straw for a man to “change the scenery” for his neighbor completely

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

The man’s neighbor has always had nitpicks in his backyard as he was using it as his “virtual” backyard

Image credits: u/ultrasuperman1001

Image credits: Magic K (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/ultrasuperman1001

For the past few weeks the backyard had declined a bit as the man was sick

Image credits: Center for Ageing Better (not the actual photo)

When the neighbor came complaining about it, the owner told her she was more than welcome to do the work

A man told his story that started when he moved into his late grandpa’s house. As the man’s and his neighbor’s properties are L shaped, the neighbor’s windows are facing the man’s backyard and the neighbor was using it as her “virtual” backyard.

After his grandfather passed away, the grass was maintained, but the trees were overgrown and the pond and patio were dirty, so for the past 2 years, the man has been trying his best to maintain the backyard, while also working and dealing with his grandfather’s stuff.

While his neighbor has always had nitpicks, recently, the situation escalated. As stress from work crept in and the man was sick, for a few weeks the backyard declined a bit. For the man’s neighbor, it was more than she could take as she came over to complain about the mess in the backyard. Unfortunately, at that point, the man had nothing else to offer than telling his neighbor she was “more than welcome to do the work if it bugs her that much.”

The neighbor didn’t like the suggestion, though, and called the bylaw instead. The bylaw representatives who came over to the man’s house were very understanding and gave the man more than enough time to mow the lawn. The whole incident with his neighbor, however, really got on the man’s nerves.

As he was about to get a typical white-picket fence, he suddenly changed his mind and built the largest fence he could, simultaneously changing the scenery for his neighbor from the view of his backyard to an 8-foot wooden wall.

Following that, the neighbor called the bylaw and despite them being very understanding, the man was upset

Image credits: Randy Fath (not the actual photo)

While he had initially thought of getting a typical white picket fence, the man changed his mind and built an 8-foot wooden wall, blocking his neighbor’s windows completely

Alicia Fannin listed being friendly among seven things on her list of things that might help to improve one’s relationship with their neighbors and noted that this, however, does not necessarily mean becoming friends. She also pointed out a similar quality of being neighborly, for those wishing to have a pleasant interaction with their neighbors, which might mean simple things in one’s daily life – like walking over the mail that should have gone next door or helping to carry something upstairs when needed.

While Fannin suggests keeping one’s yard neat – mowing the yard regularly and picking up rubbish – she also emphasized the need to let some things go. For determining which things to let go of, Fannin suggests asking oneself whether it is really worth causing a fuss over. Similarly, Lifevif advises not being “that person” who complains about everything and makes everyone as uncomfortable as possible. Promutuel Insurance adds to this point, noting that being tolerant and diplomatic with one’s neighbors is crucial for enjoying a good relationship with fellow residents.

Redditors shared their takes on the situation