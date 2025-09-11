“We’re Not Doing This Today”: Woman Shuts Down Brother’s Proposal At Her Baby Shower

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby showers are and really should be a celebration of a person’s impending childbirth, a time for friends and family to gather and mark this joyous occasion. However, a certain kind of person will look at a gathering like this and think “how can I hijack this attention and direct it onto myself?”

A woman asked if she was wrong to send part of the bill of her baby shower to her brother, after she had to shut down his attempt at proposing in the middle of her event. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

Proposing at an event celebrating someone else is just selfish

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

But that’s exactly what one man was planning to do, before his sister shut him down at her own baby shower

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: fu zhichao/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: George Milton/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mysterious-Desk1346

Stealing the spotlight is tacky and rude

Share icon

Image credits: Nicole Michalou/Pexels (not the actual photo)

There are few more audacious social crimes than showing up at your sister’s baby shower and deciding it’s the ideal location to pop the question. It’s the event-planning version of wearing a wedding dress to someone’s wedding and declaring yourself pregnant. A baby shower should be about toasting sore ankles, baby clothes so small they resemble doll clothes, and a stroller-shaped cake. It is not the time to whip out a ring and tell everyone, “As a matter of fact, today is all about me now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Proposing at a baby shower is tacky because it hijacks the attention with the subtlety of a marching band in a library. The woman is actually carrying around a human inside her, and someone somehow feels that isn’t sufficient drama for the day. Rather than the day being marked for sappy presents and tearful advice, it becomes legendary as “the time the baby shower was spontaneously converted into an off-the-cuff engagement bash.” That’s not creating memories, it’s stealing them.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also inexcusably arrogant. Imagine taking all the work that goes into the decorations, the diaper cupcakes, the goofy games where people smell diapers with melted chocolate in them, and saying, “Yes, this is the perfect place for my personal success.” It’s like cutting in front at a parade because you would prefer everyone to cheer for you. No one asked for a rerun, and lo and behold, here you are, waving your engagement ring like the grand finale.

Setting aside the entitlement, a baby shower is a horrible place to propose

Share icon

Image credits: Kampus Production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s the matter of timing. A proposal is supposed to feel romantic and unique, but a baby shower is not exactly fertile ground for romance. You’re surrounded by gift bags full of burp cloths, strangers debating diaper brands, and someone’s aunt talking about the joys of breastfeeding. Nothing says “lifelong commitment” quite like proposing in front of a mountain of onesies and a rubber duck centerpiece.

And to add insult to injury is the manner in which it changes the entire ambiance of the occasion. Suddenly, instead of “oohs” and “aahs” about baby booties, everyone’s gaze is fixed on the sparkling ring and the embracing couple in the background. The expectant woman, who was otherwise feeling like the star of the show, now has to content herself as the supporting actress in her own bash. Her pampering special day turns into a double feature for which she never signed up.

The reality is, there are a million other ways to propose, restaurants, parks, even a simple night in at home, that don’t entail tromping all over someone else’s meticulously organized event. Selecting a baby shower is more about laziness and less about romance, such as standing up and saying, “Hey, everyone’s already here, and there’s cake. Let’s just do this here.” That isn’t love, that’s laziness masquerading as sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, asking your sister’s baby shower isn’t just bad taste, it’s comedy, tragedy, and cringe combined. It guarantees that every family gathering for the next few decades will include someone saying to you, “Remember when you rocked the baby shower?” And as babies grow up and leave home, stories of unexpected proposals stick. Perhaps still asking him to foot the bill at the end was a bit much, but the text gives the impression that this had already been agreed upon, unlike his untimely proposal.

Most thought she did the right thing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some did think the bill was too much

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT