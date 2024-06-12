Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, Should I Leave My Husband For His Happiness?
Couples

Hey Pandas, Should I Leave My Husband For His Happiness?

Sunflower Nesbitt
Moderator's note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I (47F) am wondering if I should leave my husband (47) so that he can be with someone better. I don’t believe he is physically attracted to me anymore, as he has been searching for nudes on the internet. I have also noticed him looking at other women and flirting when we are out in public. I don’t blame him for looking, as I am not attractive (short, overweight, small breasts).

If he wants to be with someone better and would be happier, then I would leave. I want him to be happy

Hey Pandas, Should I Leave My Husband For His Happiness?

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual photo)

So, should I leave and not tell him that I know I’m not good enough for him? Should I leave and tell him I know that I don’t make him happy? Should I stay and tell him I know that I don’t make him happy? Should I stay but not say anything?

Knowing I don’t please him and that he would rather be with someone else, I’m not sure I would be able to enjoy intimacy

Hey Pandas, Should I Leave My Husband For His Happiness?

Image credits: M. (not the actual photo)

Especially since I know that his internet exploring is just before we are together.

I have really low self-esteem, and knowing all this makes me feel even worse about myself

Hey Pandas, Should I Leave My Husband For His Happiness?

Image credits: Hannah Xu (not the actual photo)

Additional info: married for 23 years, 2 older teenagers. I don’t think he has cheated on me. I won’t do an open marriage.

Moderator's note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

Gabrielė Malukaitė

Gabrielė Malukaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

Read less »
4 hours ago

Sweetheart... TALK to him!!! Sounds like y'all need some communication!!! And if you can't get y'all in some therapy!!!!

4 hours ago

As Nichole said talk to him. ASK him how he feels, don't put words in his mouth. He may well find other women attractive but it doesn't have to mean he loves you any less.

