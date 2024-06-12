Hey Pandas, Should I Leave My Husband For His Happiness?

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I (47F) am wondering if I should leave my husband (47) so that he can be with someone better. I don’t believe he is physically attracted to me anymore, as he has been searching for nudes on the internet. I have also noticed him looking at other women and flirting when we are out in public. I don’t blame him for looking, as I am not attractive (short, overweight, small breasts).

If he wants to be with someone better and would be happier, then I would leave. I want him to be happy

Share icon

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual photo)

So, should I leave and not tell him that I know I’m not good enough for him? Should I leave and tell him I know that I don’t make him happy? Should I stay and tell him I know that I don’t make him happy? Should I stay but not say anything?

Knowing I don’t please him and that he would rather be with someone else, I’m not sure I would be able to enjoy intimacy

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: M. (not the actual photo)

Especially since I know that his internet exploring is just before we are together.

I have really low self-esteem, and knowing all this makes me feel even worse about myself

Share icon

Image credits: Hannah Xu (not the actual photo)

Additional info: married for 23 years, 2 older teenagers. I don’t think he has cheated on me. I won’t do an open marriage.

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.