“Short And Stupid”: Fans Slam ‘The Hunger Games’ Star For Trying To Stop “Silly” Scene

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Josh Hutcherson is receiving heat from The Hunger Games fans over his recent comments about one of the franchise’s most infamous scenes.

The 33-year-old actor starred in the first three installments of the young-adult dystopian film series based on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling books.

Despite his well-received performance, Hutcherson drew the ire of diehard fans after calling one scene “silly” and revealing he asked for it to be cut. His remarks sparked roasting on social media.

Highlights Josh Hutcherson called a viral Hunger Games scene “silly” and was surprised it wasn't cut.

Fans slammed the actor, arguing he misunderstood Peeta’s skills from the books.

Despite the online backlash, Hutcherson has praised the franchise for its themes.

“He’s too short to get the book off the top shelf to read it,” one fan wrote on X.

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Josh Hutcherson reacted to his most memed scene in The Hunger Games

Image credits: Lionsgate

Josh Hutcherson played Peeta Mellark, the male tribute representing District 12, in The Hunger Games franchise.

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In the first installment, Peeta is partnered with Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) for the 74th Hunger Games. After he is wounded and poisoned, he camouflages himself against a riverbank, surviving for days before Katniss finds him and nurses him back to health.

However, Peeta’s camouflage became a viral meme due to its unrealistic and visually absurd appearance.

Image credits: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

During an interview with GQ, Hutcherson reflected on the now-infamous scene, calling it “silly” and admitting he wanted it scrapped.

“Why didn’t someone stop it? There are so many people who could have stopped it. They let it happen to me. I just lay there,” he jokingly said.

While the actor acknowledged Peeta’s background as a baker, he said the character’s painting skills felt inexplicable.

“Baking sourdough is not painting. How the fu*k did he do that?” he added.

Fans brutally roasted Josh Hutcherson’s take on Peeta’s camouflage

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Image credits: Lionsgate

Hutcherson’s comments quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons, with fans accusing him of not understanding the source material.

Some users called his take misinformed, noting that Peeta is portrayed as both a baker and an artist in the books, which explains the elaborate camouflage.

On X, fans urged the actor to reread the books, while others claimed he had never read them.

Image credits: Lionsgate

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“He’s acting like he didn’t read the book to sound cool, and it’s pi*sing me off,” one person said.

A second commented, “Hasn’t read The Hunger Games in his life, nor has he researched his character.”

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“Short and stupid,” a third person wrote.

Other fans were more sympathetic and blamed the makeup department for the goofy final result.

Despite the criticism, Josh Hutcherson still loves The Hunger Games

Image credits: Lionsgate

Despite disliking the highly memed scene, Hutcherson said he still has a lot of love for The Hunger Games.

He described the books as “amazing” and the films as “fantastic,” while highlighting the importance of their themes.

“They stand for something important and real, especially in today’s world. The themes of authoritarianism and overpowering violent governments are very present,” he said.

Image credits: Lionsgate

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While the actor neither confirmed nor denied his involvement in the upcoming prequel Sunrise on the Reaping, reports suggest he and Lawrence may reprise their roles.

In the same interview, Hutcherson also addressed his comments about Taylor Swift, which drew threats from the singer’s fanbase. As a result, he decided to distance himself from social media.

“I don’t need that energy,” Hutcherson said.

The Hunger Games films are streaming on Hulu.