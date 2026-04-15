5 Biggest Easter Eggs In ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Trailer You Probably Missed

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The Hunger Games franchise returns with Sunrise on the Reaping, and the newly released trailer is already sparking intense fan reactions.

Set during the 50th Hunger Games, the film centers on Haymitch Abernathy’s brutal origin story, promising one of the darkest chapters yet. As anticipation builds for the prequel’s theatrical release later this year, viewers quickly dissected the footage for hidden details.

Social media lit up with fans spotting clever callbacks to the original trilogy. From subtle visual nods to potential plot hints, here’s a breakdown of the biggest Easter eggs from the Sunrise on the Reaping trailer.

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Louella’s resemblance to Katniss

Image credits: Lionsgate

Aside from Joseph Zada’s Haymitch, the trailer also showcased other District 12 tributes participating in the 50th Games.

In the trailer, she is briefly seen at the reaping with her mother, wearing a gingham dress. The moment is reminiscent of Katniss Everdeen’s outfit at the 74th reaping. Louella also bears a strong physical resemblance to Katniss.

haymitch did not drink enough pic.twitter.com/3RuFP3omLI — leo 🍉 SOTR ERA (@hozyluvr_) April 13, 2026

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Fans who have read Suzanne Collins’ books will know that the parallel is more than just a visual motif. Instead, Haymitch is frequently reminded of Louella during his interactions with Katniss, and the epilogue of Sunrise on the Reaping reveals more about their friendship.

The Newcomers and the Careers

Image credits: Lionsgate

In the Hunger Games universe, there are two types of tributes: Newcomers like Haymitch and Katniss, with practically no combat experience, and Careers, who have trained all their lives for the Games.

In one scene from the trailer, the Newcomers and Careers come face-to-face during the pre-game training. Fans noticed that the Newcomers stood shoulder-to-shoulder while the Careers hid behind their leader.

my friend pointed out this detail abt how they have the tributes positioned like haymitch is standing side to side WITH the other tributes while the careers has panache front and centered like the leader pic.twitter.com/5jt496Lfy8 — ًًً (@50thD1GIRL) April 14, 2026

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The moment highlights the Newcomers’ ability to work together, which eventually lays the foundation for the Second Rebellion led by Katniss.

The Mockingjay pin

Image credits: Lionsgate

In the original trilogy, the Mockingjay pin served as Katniss’ tribute token and, through its association with her, came to be known as a symbol of rebellion. However, the pin originally belonged to Maysilee Donner, played by Mckenna Grace in the new movie.

The symbol of the revolution began with her https://t.co/iUXJX6wPCk — butterfly. lets make love not war (@art_artemiisia) April 14, 2026

Seeing Maysilee in the new trailer reminded viewers of how her presence at the 50th Games quietly sowed the seeds of the Second Rebellion. The pin itself briefly appears in the trailer, with Maysilee wearing it around her neck.

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“Make them remember you”

Image credits: Lionsgate

Haymitch famously said those words to Katniss and Peeta while mentoring them during the 74th Games. However, in the trailer, Effie Trinket, the Capitol stylist, played by Elle Fanning, can be heard saying the line to Haymitch.

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HAYMITCH GIVING KATNISS AND PEETA THE SAME ADVICE EFFIE GAVE TO HIM “MAKE SURE THEY REMEMBER YOU” pic.twitter.com/8dTi8CZ6B2 — Sofi (@streeprafferty) April 13, 2026

The dialogue not only sets the foundation for Effie and Haymitch’s friendship, which is only implied in the original trilogy, but also serves as a reminder of the distance that defines Haymitch and Katniss’ roles in sparking the rebellion.

The Arena

Image credits: Lionsgate

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The arena is the machine that keeps the Capitol’s system of oppression running. Haymitch’s main objective in the film is to destroy the arena, and he can be seen failing at it multiple times in the trailer.

However, the most eye-catching moment comes when Haymitch first enters the arena, causing the aspect ratio to change from standard widescreen to IMAX.

Looks like there’s going to be another aspect ratio change to transition into the arena, similar to Catching Fire! pic.twitter.com/VxdkJgc8rc — The Hunger Games (@hg_fanboy) April 13, 2026

A similar shift was seen during Katniss’ entry into the arena in Catching Fire, directly linking her journey with Haymitch’s unfulfilled objective.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.