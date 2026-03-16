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How Mckenna Grace Unexpectedly Stole The Show At The Oscars And Why Fans Loved It
Mckenna Grace at the Oscars in a pink dress with diamond necklace and earrings, capturing fans' attention at the event.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

How Mckenna Grace Unexpectedly Stole The Show At The Oscars And Why Fans Loved It

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Actress Mckenna Grace made her Oscarsred carpet debut on Sunday. 

The former child actress dazzled in her pink outfit, turning heads with her style. However, Grace, who attended the event with her rumored boyfriend, Mason Thames, grabbed attention for a completely different reason. 

The 19-year-old made a surprising style choice with her Oscars outfit that impressed netizens.

Highlights
  • Mckenna Grace made a memorable debut on the Oscars red carpet with a playful and unexpected accessory choice.
  • The young star’s candid red carpet moment quickly went viral, drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans online
  • Grace also attended the ceremony with rumored boyfriend Mason Thames, sparking fresh buzz about their relationship.

Here’s why Grace’s red-carpet moment at the 98th Academy Awards went viral.

RELATED:

    Mckenna Grace paired her Oscars gown with an unexpected accessory

    Mckenna Grace in a pink gown smiling and holding hands with a man in a tuxedo at the Oscars event with photographers nearby.

    Image credits: Roger Kisby/Getty Images

    Mckenna Grace attended the Oscars in a Vera Wang pink satin gown. Her overall appearance was reminiscent of Gwyneth Paltrow’s look at the 71st Academy Awards. 

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    However, it was her choice of accessories that truly caught fans’ attention. 

    During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Scream 7 actress revealed what she had tucked into her pockets. 

    “You wanna see what’s in my pocket?” she asked. 

    Mckenna Grace wearing a pink ball gown on the red carpet at the Oscars, capturing fans' admiration and attention.

    Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

    Grace then pulled booster packs of the Pokémon trading card game from her pockets. She admitted to being a fan of the TCG and wanted to open some packs during the event. 

    “I wanna try and be the first person to open Pokémon cards at the Oscars,” she confessed. 

    In an Instagram story, Grace revealed she had pulled Lillie’s Clefairy Ex, a full art card from the Journey Together set. She also admitted to carrying card sleeves in her pocket to store her latest pulls.

    “Can I officially say I’m the first person to ever open Pokémon cards at the Oscars?” she wrote. 

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    Fans react to Mckenna Grace opening Pokémon cards at the Oscars

    Mckenna Grace in a pink dress engaging with fellow attendees, captivating fans with her unexpected Oscars presence.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Grace’s red carpet confession about her love for Pokémon cards went viral on social media. 

    On X, fans praised the actress for turning the cards into an accessory that complemented her classy red carpet look. 

    “This just makes me love her even more,” one user wrote. 

    Another commented, “She is so classy.”

    Others demanded that Grace be cast in the next live-action Pokémon movie.

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    At the event, she was also asked about joining another major franchise after her casting as Daphne Blake in Netflix’s Scooby-Doo series was recently announced.

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    Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Grace admitted that she was obsessed with Daphne, her favorite character from the series. 

    “I’m so excited. I love Daphne,” she shared. 

    Mckenna Grace responded to Mason Thames’ red carpet confession

    Young man in a tuxedo at the Oscars event, capturing the essence of Mckenna Grace stealing the show moment.

    Image credits: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    Grace attended the ceremony with Mason Thames, who wore a black Saint Laurent tuxedo.

    On the red carpet, the actor was asked about his feelings for Grace and confessed he loved her “to d*ath.” 

    In response, Grace also admitted that she loved Thames, seemingly confirming their relationship. 

    “I love him to d*ath. He’s the best,” she said. 

    The duo starred opposite each other in the 2025 film Regretting You, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name. 

    Mckenna Grace in a pink satin gown and diamond necklace posing at the Oscars, capturing fans' attention with her look.

    Image credits: Savion Washington/Getty Images

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    In June 2025, they sparked dating rumors after being photographed holding hands in New York City. Last month, Thames shared photos from a trip to Paris with Grace on Instagram, further fueling speculation.

    Grace will next appear in Sunrise on the Reaping, a prequel to The Hunger Games franchise. 

    Meanwhile, Thames is slated to reprise his role as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III in the upcoming sequel to How to Train Your Dragon.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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