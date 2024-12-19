ADVERTISEMENT

Some people are easier to read than a traffic light, while others are more mysterious than your aunt's secret cookie recipe. Enter the glory of variety packs – the gift-giving equivalent of throwing multiple darts and guaranteeing at least one bullseye. These 15 curated collections are here to solve the eternal puzzle of shopping for people who respond to "What do you want?" with "Oh, anything is fine." From gourmet goodies that'll make their taste buds dance to themed boxes that turn indecision into an advantage, we've found the perfect solution for those friends whose preferences are about as predictable as weather forecasts.

Think of these variety packs as choose-your-own-adventure gifts, where every option leads to something awesome. Whether you're shopping for the person who claims to like everything (but secretly has opinions about everything) or the genuine wildcard who keeps their Amazon wishlist under military-grade encryption, these collections turn "I don't know what they'd like" into "They're definitely going to like something in here." It's like sending them on a treasure hunt where every discovery is golden.