The ‘It Girls’ are running rampant on our socials, showing off the latest and greatest beauty and home must-haves, and we have them all right here! Forget about drooling over overpriced trend that you can’t splurge on right now. These products will have you feeling fresh and looking great without breaking the bank! To be ‘that girl,’ it’s all about being cozy and looking great without trying too hard, and this is one trend we can fully get behind. So get comfy, because we have a lot of shopping to do!

#1 These Cryotherapy Ice Roller And Gua Sha Facial Tools Will Have Your Skin Feeling Tight And Puff-Free Share icon Review: "Both items were packaged very carefully, and the gua sha even came in its own secured packaging inside the box. I'm in love! They are so cute and easy to use." - Angelray Rosa



#2 Give Your Hair A Break At Night Too With This Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this product. Bought an additional one because I loved the first one so much. A must for less frizz and great sleep!" - D.E.



#3 Hide Your Greens In Your Smoothies With This Nutrient Rich Superfood Greens Powder Share icon Review: "I’m on my second month supply of this product, and so far I really like it. The list of ingredients is great, I notice an increase in energy without the jitters, & my stomach seems flatter since using Bloom." - Amy R.



#4 Brush Up On Your Beauty Routine With This Soft Silicone Scalp Massager Share icon Review: "I have very curly hair .

And I used this in the shower with my conditioner a d washing my hair and it worked Awesome 👏

A comb would have pulled my hair and this did not. My curls look great !" - Katherine Thomas



ADVERTISEMENT

#5 This Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Will Have Your Lips Feeling Plump And Kissable Share icon Review: "I use this stuff morning noon and night! It is so moisturizing and not greasy feeling. The jar seems small but it last me about 3 months! I will definitely be buying more!" - Kaysie Braak



#6 A Pure Silk Sleeping Mask Will Have You Feeling Like Sleeping Beauty, Minus The 100-Year Coma Share icon Review: "Thia silk sleep mask is of amazing quality. It is so soft, smooth,and luxurious. It is very easy to use and I love the adjustable strap. It is very comfortable to sleep in and blocks out light very very well. Overall I'm very impressed and happy." - The Glamour Obsessed



ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Hit All Your Hydration Goals With This Chic Water Bottle With Times To Drink Share icon Review: "I’m always getting compliments on this water bottle. People are always asking if it’s glass haha. I love the frosted look. And seeing the water inside always helps me drink and keeps me accountable." - Natasha L



#8 Add Some Magic To Tea-Time With This Whimsical Ceramic Tea Cup And Saucer Set Share icon Review: "If you want to step your game up you will get this adorable tea cup with cloud plate! For a classy yea party or a classy decor" - Neisha Mcgraw



ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Keep Your Lips Kissable On-The-Go With This Snazzy Car Lip Balm Holder Share icon Review: "I am a lip balm junkie and I always need one within reach. This is perfect! Seems to stick very well!" - Susan



ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Get Yourself A The Five Minute Journal , Becaue It-Girls Take Care Of Their Body And Mind Share icon Review: "This is a really thoughtful and fun way to start and end your day! It really helps focus in your mind on more positive things. It would be such a great gift for someone else as well." - Kindle Customer



#11 Convince Yourself That You Have Your Life Together By Investing In A Daily Planner Share icon Review: "I am addicted to this pad. I have purchased six times. I use these for work on the daily. The paper is thick and so easy to ✍️ on." - Kitty



ADVERTISEMENT

#12 You Know You Need A Stanley Tumbler To Be That Girl Share icon Review: "It’s durable and easy to clean. I like that it fits in my car cup holder. It makes it easy to travel with in my car. It’s stylish with a nice grip to hold. I use it everyday." - Monica Carey



#13 Watch Your Space Blossom Into Something Beautiful With This Bookend Flowers Vase Share icon Review: "I ordered mine and was excited when I got it! It’s even cuter in person! I get compliments on it anytime someone is over. It’s a perfect size. Not too small, not too big. It fits in so many spaces. I absolutely love it!! I’m buying my sisters each one!" - loc769



ADVERTISEMENT

Can you ever have enough lip balms? The simple answer is ‘no’! Internet trendsetters know what will keep you looking and feeling great and it is time that we sit up and listen. Whether it’s a quality cream or a mindful notebook, we have tons more to keep you on top of your game.

#14 This Gold Hoop Earrings Set With Have You Blinged Out For Every Occasion Share icon Review: "I cannot believe how good these earrings look. I get compliments all the time. They do not irritate my ears and they look very expensive. I wear them just about every single day. I've also given them as gifts." - Rodney Fuller



#15 Light Weight Carry-On Luggage : Just Because You Fly Economy, Doesn't Mean You Need To Look Economy Share icon Review: "I LOVE THIS SUITCASE! It’s so aesthetically pleasing, I got so many compliments when I was at the airport. I was able to fit two coats in it, and I was never able to do that with any other suitcase I’ve previously owned." - Lily



#16 A Revitalizing Hand Sanitizer Will Help You Live Clean Share icon Review: "I stayed away from other hand sanitizers because they dry my hands out or make them sticky. This stuff is awesome. No dryness, no stickiness, and I absolutely love the smell. Will buy again." - GrrlPoker



#17 Silicone Watch Straps Are Just Not It. Try This Fashionable Apple Watch Band Instead Share icon Review: "Installing the band on my Apple Watch was a breeze. It seamlessly fits and looks incredibly sleek. Not to mention, it feels really comfortable on my wrist." - Tim & Lindsay



#18 Every GRWM Girlie Needs A Puffy Makeup Headband Share icon Review: "These headbands are great for skincare or makeup routines. They keep the hair completely out of your face. It stays in place perfectly, seems sturdy and not to mention cute!" - S. Day



#19 Get That "I Woke Up This Cute" Look With These Hair Claw Clips Share icon Review: "Haven’t broken on me yet. I have pretty thick hair and a lot of it. I have them all over the house and always keep one in my purse. They are great quality for the price" - Maddie



#20 This Salt & Stone Hand Cream Is A Great Alternative To Strong-Smelling Artificial Scents Share icon Review: "Simply put, buy with confidence! Makes my old hands look new! LoVe this handcream! But with confidence. Smells amazing, not overpowering at all!" - Lettie’s Life



#21 This 4-Piece Activewear Set Would Be The Wardobe Of Choice For Sporty Spice Today Share icon Review: "The material is amazing hugs your body like a glove and not see through at all! I’m purchasing more colors now this is one of my favorite active sets from Amazon!" - Torri



#22 Being 'That Girl' Means Looking Cute While Being Comfy And Cozy So Try These Fuzzy Slippers Share icon Review: "My new favorite slippers! They are so comfortable and soft. The inside is a brown/tan color to prevent them from looking dirty and the bottom is non-slip. They are also true to size." - Yesenia



We are so glad the days of stilettos and face putty are over. The cool girls are all about that effortless look, being cozy, and feeling fresh. We have a few more items up our sleeve that will help you achieve just that!

#23 drunk Elephant Sunshine Serum Drops Will Make You Look Like It's Summer Year-Round Share icon Review: "Really nice product, great texture, goes on easily without feeling heavy. A little goes a long way. Adds a nice glow to my face without looking like I have a product on my face. Highly recommend." - Pam Duell



#24 Listen To The Hamilton Soundtrack In Peace With These Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones Share icon Review: "I've been looking for an "inexpensive" pair of over the ear, noise cancelling headphones. I decided to trust the reviews and I'm glad I did. The battery life is fantastic and my ears don't hurt at the end of the day. The sound quality is great. I've used them in a noisy office, airport, and plane with no regrets or complaints!" - Elizabeth Steimle



#25 A Classic Satin Silk Pajamas Set Never Goes Out Of Style Share icon Review: "Wonderful PJ’s

Soft , elegant in style and color.

A pleasure to slip into when the day is done.

Most recommended" - Mike Dempsey



#26 Give Your Tresses The Treatment They Deserve With This Ultra-Moisturising Ouai Hair Masque Share icon Review: "This stuff is amazing. My hair had become brittle at the ends so I randomly purchased this hoping it would help. Hair looks incredible — it’s soft, hydrated, and it smells so good!! Really recommend!" - Jaclyn Siegel



#27 Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Spray Mist : For A Signature Scent That Is Just As Fresh And Vibrant As You Are Share icon Review: "I don't ever write reviews, but this scent has changed my life! It is clean, with a small fruity scent that is mixed with a musk. I promise you will love it!! I just bought all the scents and a second bottle of this!" - Courtney Redford



#28 This Chic Travel Duffel Bag Is Having A Moment But We Don't See That Passing Anytime Soon Share icon Review: "I use this for the gym, my travel bag, or even for a weekend getaway trip. It is so spacious and has lots of pockets. It’s is very durable and for the price you pay it can’t get better than this. I bought my friend a bag as well and she loves it." - Amazon Customer



#29 This Overnight Lip Scrub Exfoliator To Plump And Hydrate Lips Will Leave You With The Perfect Pout Share icon Review: "I fell in love with tatcha after buying the dewy moisturizer. And once again, this product is absolutely amazing! This helps keep lips hydrated after getting fillers or just dry chapped lips. LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS!!!" - Courtney C.



#30 Thick Yoga Mat : Life's Too Short For Bad Wine And Thin Yoga Mats Share icon Review: "Super great mat. Comfortable, perfect thickness, easy to store, the length is pretty much perfect l, oh did I mention it’s super easy to fold and put away nicely." - Mena Mansour



#31 Good Luck Getting Off The Couch Once You Are Snug In This Large Plush Blanket Share icon Review: "Love my blanket! I love blankets and always need to have them around. This blanket has become one of my favorites. It’s soft, plushy, warm, lightweight and just the perfect size. Love it!" - Sonia Torres



#32 A Sturdy Travel Makeup Bag Is A Must If You Are Racking Up Those Frequiet Flyer Miles Share icon Review: "For $23 this bag is a steal. I love that it holds a lot of stuff with somehow also not being too big. The plaid design is so cute and the quality is amazing! Awesome I love it" - Anonymous



#33 No It Girl Dresser Is Complete Without A Ceramic Jewelry Tray Share icon Review: "I bought this for myself and I'm still in love, she's a lot bigger than I imagined but she hold all my rings and my watch so I can't complain. Would definitely buy again." - Angelica



#34 Most Digital Clocks Are An Eye-Sore But This Sleek Wooden Alarm Clock Will Keep You On-Time And On-Trend Share icon Review: "Perfect simple alarm clock. The dimmer control is just right, the clocks light can be dimmed to which I can see the numbers in the daytime, and not to bright at night." - Mary C



#35 No More Unsightly Tissue Boxes With Bold Graphics Thanks To This Chic Tissue Box Cover Share icon Review: "It got harder to find tissue boxes that blended into decor! These covers are ‘perfect’ to hide the box and look great in any room! I have ordered many - black, grey, brown, tan, violet - works in any room. Looks like real pebbled leather" - Romatic at Heart



#36 Tame Your Mane With This Tangle Teezer Detangling Brush Share icon Review: "Super gentle and quick at detangling and leaves my long hair so shiny and soft. Other brushes will make my wavy hair frizzy but this one was so perfect:D" - Cavyn Tenhagen



#37 You Will Be Feeling Like A Queen Bee Thanks To This Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil Share icon Review: "Perfect hair oil for. my hair, helps with damaged hair. This honey infused oil it helps a lot with my ends, reduces frizz, and makes my hair shiner. The smell is also beautiful as this oil is also weightless. ♡" -melody ♡



#38 It's Time For Some Introspection With This Book On 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think Share icon Review: "I got this book on Audible and listened to it in one day. I loved it so much that I also purchased the physical book to absorb everything and to have it as a reference. Insightful and concise." - laura busk

