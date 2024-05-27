ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘It Girls’ are running rampant on our socials, showing off the latest and greatest beauty and home must-haves, and we have them all right here! Forget about drooling over overpriced trend that you can’t splurge on right now. These products will have you feeling fresh and looking great without breaking the bank! To be ‘that girl,’ it’s all about being cozy and looking great without trying too hard, and this is one trend we can fully get behind. So get comfy, because we have a lot of shopping to do!

#1

These Cryotherapy Ice Roller And Gua Sha Facial Tools Will Have Your Skin Feeling Tight And Puff-Free

Review: "Both items were packaged very carefully, and the gua sha even came in its own secured packaging inside the box. I'm in love! They are so cute and easy to use." - Angelray Rosa

Amazon.com , JenPhx , Bonnie Dubois Report

#2

Give Your Hair A Break At Night Too With This Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Review: "I absolutely love this product. Bought an additional one because I loved the first one so much. A must for less frizz and great sleep!" - D.E.

Amazon.com , Jessica , Ally H Report

#3

Hide Your Greens In Your Smoothies With This Nutrient Rich Superfood Greens Powder

Review: "I’m on my second month supply of this product, and so far I really like it. The list of ingredients is great, I notice an increase in energy without the jitters, & my stomach seems flatter since using Bloom." - Amy R.

Amazon.com , Archie Report

#4

Brush Up On Your Beauty Routine With This Soft Silicone Scalp Massager

Review: "I have very curly hair .
And I used this in the shower with my conditioner a d washing my hair and it worked Awesome 👏
A comb would have pulled my hair and this did not. My curls look great !" - Katherine Thomas

Amazon.com , Caiva , Carolina Report

#5

This Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Will Have Your Lips Feeling Plump And Kissable

Review: "I use this stuff morning noon and night! It is so moisturizing and not greasy feeling. The jar seems small but it last me about 3 months! I will definitely be buying more!" - Kaysie Braak

Amazon.com , Elyse is Mom Wears Heels , Nicolette Report

#6

A Pure Silk Sleeping Mask Will Have You Feeling Like Sleeping Beauty, Minus The 100-Year Coma

Review: "Thia silk sleep mask is of amazing quality. It is so soft, smooth,and luxurious. It is very easy to use and I love the adjustable strap. It is very comfortable to sleep in and blocks out light very very well. Overall I'm very impressed and happy." - The Glamour Obsessed

Amazon.com , Ms. Lady , Teresa Mixon- UGC Creator Report

#7

Hit All Your Hydration Goals With This Chic Water Bottle With Times To Drink

Review: "I’m always getting compliments on this water bottle. People are always asking if it’s glass haha. I love the frosted look. And seeing the water inside always helps me drink and keeps me accountable." - Natasha L

Amazon.com , Jimmy , Mr Wick Report

#8

Add Some Magic To Tea-Time With This Whimsical Ceramic Tea Cup And Saucer Set

Review: "If you want to step your game up you will get this adorable tea cup with cloud plate! For a classy yea party or a classy decor" - Neisha Mcgraw

Amazon.com , Caitlin Benda , Evelio-Gaby Report

#9

Keep Your Lips Kissable On-The-Go With This Snazzy Car Lip Balm Holder

Review: "I am a lip balm junkie and I always need one within reach. This is perfect! Seems to stick very well!" - Susan

Amazon.com , Susan Report

#10

Get Yourself A The Five Minute Journal , Becaue It-Girls Take Care Of Their Body And Mind

Review: "This is a really thoughtful and fun way to start and end your day! It really helps focus in your mind on more positive things. It would be such a great gift for someone else as well." - Kindle Customer

Amazon.com , SJAY , Angela Report

#11

Convince Yourself That You Have Your Life Together By Investing In A Daily Planner

Review: "I am addicted to this pad. I have purchased six times. I use these for work on the daily. The paper is thick and so easy to ✍️ on." - Kitty

Amazon.com , Blair &. , Vicki P Report

#12

You Know You Need A Stanley Tumbler To Be That Girl

Review: "It’s durable and easy to clean. I like that it fits in my car cup holder. It makes it easy to travel with in my car. It’s stylish with a nice grip to hold. I use it everyday." - Monica Carey

Amazon.com , Isma♥️ , Leticia Navarro Report

#13

Watch Your Space Blossom Into Something Beautiful With This Bookend Flowers Vase

Review: "I ordered mine and was excited when I got it! It’s even cuter in person! I get compliments on it anytime someone is over. It’s a perfect size. Not too small, not too big. It fits in so many spaces. I absolutely love it!! I’m buying my sisters each one!" - loc769

Amazon.com , Stacy , Bianca keaton Report

Can you ever have enough lip balms? The simple answer is ‘no’! Internet trendsetters know what will keep you looking and feeling great and it is time that we sit up and listen. Whether it’s a quality cream or a mindful notebook, we have tons more to keep you on top of your game.
#14

This Gold Hoop Earrings Set With Have You Blinged Out For Every Occasion

Review: "I cannot believe how good these earrings look. I get compliments all the time. They do not irritate my ears and they look very expensive. I wear them just about every single day. I've also given them as gifts." - Rodney Fuller

Amazon.com , Nunu , AntonioB Report

#15

Light Weight Carry-On Luggage : Just Because You Fly Economy, Doesn't Mean You Need To Look Economy

Review: "I LOVE THIS SUITCASE! It’s so aesthetically pleasing, I got so many compliments when I was at the airport. I was able to fit two coats in it, and I was never able to do that with any other suitcase I’ve previously owned." - Lily

Amazon.com , Dolorian , E. Ware Report

#16

A Revitalizing Hand Sanitizer Will Help You Live Clean

Review: "I stayed away from other hand sanitizers because they dry my hands out or make them sticky. This stuff is awesome. No dryness, no stickiness, and I absolutely love the smell. Will buy again." - GrrlPoker

Amazon.com , Linda Nguyen Report

#17

Silicone Watch Straps Are Just Not It. Try This Fashionable Apple Watch Band Instead

Review: "Installing the band on my Apple Watch was a breeze. It seamlessly fits and looks incredibly sleek. Not to mention, it feels really comfortable on my wrist." - Tim & Lindsay

Amazon.com , Dani D. , Tierra White Report

#18

Every GRWM Girlie Needs A Puffy Makeup Headband

Review: "These headbands are great for skincare or makeup routines. They keep the hair completely out of your face. It stays in place perfectly, seems sturdy and not to mention cute!" - S. Day

Amazon.com , Ariana Report

#19

Get That "I Woke Up This Cute" Look With These Hair Claw Clips

Review: "Haven’t broken on me yet. I have pretty thick hair and a lot of it. I have them all over the house and always keep one in my purse. They are great quality for the price" - Maddie

Amazon.com , Angel , Amazon Customer Report

#20

This Salt & Stone Hand Cream Is A Great Alternative To Strong-Smelling Artificial Scents

Review: "Simply put, buy with confidence! Makes my old hands look new! LoVe this handcream! But with confidence. Smells amazing, not overpowering at all!" - Lettie’s Life

Amazon.com , Patrys , Vandellyr Report

#21

This 4-Piece Activewear Set Would Be The Wardobe Of Choice For Sporty Spice Today

Review: "The material is amazing hugs your body like a glove and not see through at all! I’m purchasing more colors now this is one of my favorite active sets from Amazon!" - Torri

Amazon.com , Rania Y. , 0nlymilan Report

#22

Being 'That Girl' Means Looking Cute While Being Comfy And Cozy So Try These Fuzzy Slippers

Review: "My new favorite slippers! They are so comfortable and soft. The inside is a brown/tan color to prevent them from looking dirty and the bottom is non-slip. They are also true to size." - Yesenia

Amazon.com , Michael Moore , Emma Acock Report

We are so glad the days of stilettos and face putty are over. The cool girls are all about that effortless look, being cozy, and feeling fresh. We have a few more items up our sleeve that will help you achieve just that!
#23

drunk Elephant Sunshine Serum Drops Will Make You Look Like It's Summer Year-Round

Review: "Really nice product, great texture, goes on easily without feeling heavy. A little goes a long way. Adds a nice glow to my face without looking like I have a product on my face. Highly recommend." - Pam Duell

Amazon.com , Mechelle H , Julia Ross Report

#24

Listen To The Hamilton Soundtrack In Peace With These Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

Review: "I've been looking for an "inexpensive" pair of over the ear, noise cancelling headphones. I decided to trust the reviews and I'm glad I did. The battery life is fantastic and my ears don't hurt at the end of the day. The sound quality is great. I've used them in a noisy office, airport, and plane with no regrets or complaints!" - Elizabeth Steimle

Amazon.com , Aldair Chavez , Janai Report

#25

A Classic Satin Silk Pajamas Set Never Goes Out Of Style

Review: "Wonderful PJ’s
Soft , elegant in style and color.
A pleasure to slip into when the day is done.
Most recommended" - Mike Dempsey

Amazon.com , Wallid Saad , Traci Report

#26

Give Your Tresses The Treatment They Deserve With This Ultra-Moisturising Ouai Hair Masque

Review: "This stuff is amazing. My hair had become brittle at the ends so I randomly purchased this hoping it would help. Hair looks incredible — it’s soft, hydrated, and it smells so good!! Really recommend!" - Jaclyn Siegel

Amazon.com , Katelynn E Report

#27

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Spray Mist: For A Signature Scent That Is Just As Fresh And Vibrant As You Are

Review: "I don't ever write reviews, but this scent has changed my life! It is clean, with a small fruity scent that is mixed with a musk. I promise you will love it!! I just bought all the scents and a second bottle of this!" - Courtney Redford

Amazon.com , Dorota Gosztyla Report

#28

This Chic Travel Duffel Bag Is Having A Moment But We Don't See That Passing Anytime Soon

Review: "I use this for the gym, my travel bag, or even for a weekend getaway trip. It is so spacious and has lots of pockets. It’s is very durable and for the price you pay it can’t get better than this. I bought my friend a bag as well and she loves it." - Amazon Customer

Amazon.com , Franyeska Pravia , Tajae Taynor Report

#29

This Overnight Lip Scrub Exfoliator To Plump And Hydrate Lips Will Leave You With The Perfect Pout

Review: "I fell in love with tatcha after buying the dewy moisturizer. And once again, this product is absolutely amazing! This helps keep lips hydrated after getting fillers or just dry chapped lips. LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS!!!" - Courtney C.

Amazon.com , tatcha.com Report

#30

Thick Yoga Mat : Life's Too Short For Bad Wine And Thin Yoga Mats

Review: "Super great mat. Comfortable, perfect thickness, easy to store, the length is pretty much perfect l, oh did I mention it’s super easy to fold and put away nicely." - Mena Mansour

Amazon.com , D. S. , Wendy Report

#31

Good Luck Getting Off The Couch Once You Are Snug In This Large Plush Blanket

Review: "Love my blanket! I love blankets and always need to have them around. This blanket has become one of my favorites. It’s soft, plushy, warm, lightweight and just the perfect size. Love it!" - Sonia Torres

Amazon.com , Audrey Wakefield , Lindsey & Jerry Report

#32

A Sturdy Travel Makeup Bag Is A Must If You Are Racking Up Those Frequiet Flyer Miles

Review: "For $23 this bag is a steal. I love that it holds a lot of stuff with somehow also not being too big. The plaid design is so cute and the quality is amazing! Awesome I love it" - Anonymous

Amazon.com , Paul C Fleck Report

#33

No It Girl Dresser Is Complete Without A Ceramic Jewelry Tray

Review: "I bought this for myself and I'm still in love, she's a lot bigger than I imagined but she hold all my rings and my watch so I can't complain. Would definitely buy again." - Angelica

Amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

#34

Most Digital Clocks Are An Eye-Sore But This Sleek Wooden Alarm Clock Will Keep You On-Time And On-Trend

Review: "Perfect simple alarm clock. The dimmer control is just right, the clocks light can be dimmed to which I can see the numbers in the daytime, and not to bright at night." - Mary C

Amazon.com , ShannBbb , Sara Report

#35

No More Unsightly Tissue Boxes With Bold Graphics Thanks To This Chic Tissue Box Cover

Review: "It got harder to find tissue boxes that blended into decor! These covers are ‘perfect’ to hide the box and look great in any room! I have ordered many - black, grey, brown, tan, violet - works in any room. Looks like real pebbled leather" - Romatic at Heart

Amazon.com , Desiree Michelle Report

#36

Tame Your Mane With This Tangle Teezer Detangling Brush

Review: "Super gentle and quick at detangling and leaves my long hair so shiny and soft. Other brushes will make my wavy hair frizzy but this one was so perfect:D" - Cavyn Tenhagen

Amazon.com , Murphy15 , Ayme M Report

#37

You Will Be Feeling Like A Queen Bee Thanks To This Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil

Review: "Perfect hair oil for. my hair, helps with damaged hair. This honey infused oil it helps a lot with my ends, reduces frizz, and makes my hair shiner. The smell is also beautiful as this oil is also weightless. ♡" -melody ♡

Amazon.com , Tech Through Toni Report

#38

It's Time For Some Introspection With This Book On 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think

Review: "I got this book on Audible and listened to it in one day. I loved it so much that I also purchased the physical book to absorb everything and to have it as a reference. Insightful and concise." - laura busk

Amazon.com , Gloria Report

#39

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Will Leave You With Lucious Lips

Review: "I LOVE this gloss!! This gloss is always right next to me haha. From the texture, smell, and to how long it lasts… amazing!" - Jaz

Amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

