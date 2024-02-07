Review: "I don't know what to say that hasn't already been said by many other reviewers. I've been more interested in fantasy lately, mostly reading YA romantasy. So when this book went wild on Bookstagram, I figured, hey why not try it out. Plus, have you seen those page edges with the dragons? So pretty. I tried to avoid reading reviews because I didn't want any spoilers and I didn't want someone else's review to affect my enjoyment of the book. Fourth Wing is one of the longest books I've read, but I truly enjoyed it. It was giving major Divergent & Hunger Games vibes with the tension/attraction of Twilight. I loved all those books and I'm not ashamed to say that! I liked the academy type setting, the divisions based on skills and learning what each group does, and of course the dragons. My favorite part of the book though is the tension-filled relationship between Violet and Xaden. I know this book is just the first in a series and I feel like it did a pretty good job of setting up the concept and some of the other characters. I did a mix of audiobook and ebook and I loved the audio. So for those of you romance readers who don't usually read fantasy but you're thinking about this book because you've seen it all over Bookstagram, I say give it a try. Try your library for the audiobook or ebook to see if you like it. I'm glad I gave it a shot because I absolutely loved it and can't wait for book 2!" — Joy J.