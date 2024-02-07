24 Sizzling Romance Novels To Ignite Your 2024 Reading List
Buckle up, book lovers! We've lined up a romance novel smorgasbord that's all about the feels - heart-tugging, eye-rolling and swoon-inducing. These gems were all the rage last year, but trust us, they are worth a cozy curl-up in 2024. From brooding heroes to witty exchanges, there's a spicy page-turner perfect for your bookshelf.
This post may include affiliate links.
Reminders Of Him By Colleen Hoover
Review: "The way this boom absolutely wrecked and destroyed me emotionally 😭😭 I loved it, absolutely loved it, there isn’t a SINGLE DAY that goes by where I don’t think about it. That’s how much it affected me. Rowan, wooow her story; I was crying within the very first pages. I haven’t had a book that has made me cry this much in such a long time. The way the characters developments progressed is top notch, loved the ending! Love the whole book If you like emotional books that draw you in and tug at your emotions, this one is it. I highly recommend it." — Alymommydarling
Fourth Wing By Rebecca Yarros
Review: "I don't know what to say that hasn't already been said by many other reviewers. I've been more interested in fantasy lately, mostly reading YA romantasy. So when this book went wild on Bookstagram, I figured, hey why not try it out. Plus, have you seen those page edges with the dragons? So pretty. I tried to avoid reading reviews because I didn't want any spoilers and I didn't want someone else's review to affect my enjoyment of the book. Fourth Wing is one of the longest books I've read, but I truly enjoyed it. It was giving major Divergent & Hunger Games vibes with the tension/attraction of Twilight. I loved all those books and I'm not ashamed to say that! I liked the academy type setting, the divisions based on skills and learning what each group does, and of course the dragons. My favorite part of the book though is the tension-filled relationship between Violet and Xaden. I know this book is just the first in a series and I feel like it did a pretty good job of setting up the concept and some of the other characters. I did a mix of audiobook and ebook and I loved the audio. So for those of you romance readers who don't usually read fantasy but you're thinking about this book because you've seen it all over Bookstagram, I say give it a try. Try your library for the audiobook or ebook to see if you like it. I'm glad I gave it a shot because I absolutely loved it and can't wait for book 2!" — Joy J.
Book Lovers By Emily Henry
Review: "I'm a reader. I read probably more than I socialize with people. My whole life is built around books. I usually go for fantasy and sci-fi to escape what reality I live in to catch a break. However, I admit; I'm a sucker for a romance where the banter is quick-witted, smart, catchy. I'm a sucker for a romance that isn't so played out, it's become boring but also isn't love at first sight. Nora Stephen's is the kind of career driven shark I wish I could have been a little more of. She isn't perfect; she compartmentalizes her emotions, she organizes every thing down to the last bit, she's maybe a bit cold but only because she's afraid to be top vulnerable, and those she loves the most are who she holds the closest to her. I loved the MC truly and her relationship with Libby. Watching her grow and shift to realize she doesn't always have to try and protect her. Much like my older sister, who thinks the same thing. This book caught me by surprise truly. Romance isn't my go-to reads and I'm so glad I read this." — Megan
Happy Place By Emily Henry
Review: "What a beautiful book! The best way I can describe it is that it has such a nostalgic vibe. It felt a bit deeper than some of the other Emily Henry books and I loved that about it. It includes a lot about how hard life changes can be and the whole book was just so relatable. The found family storyline was perfection. I loved how each character was so unique but as a group they were tight knit and supportive even when life was hard or unexpected. Emily Henry is the queen of witty banter and this book did not disappoint in that area. I loved the way that Wyn and Harriet interacted with each other. The way she writes dialogue is my favorite. The setting was perfection and gave those perfect coastal, small town feelings. This book is told in a past and present timeline and I loved how the past timeline highlighted Wyn and Harriet most special places…their happy places. 💗 I feel this book is lighter on the romance but I still whole heartedly recommend it!" — Aimee McCabe
Dreamland By Nicholas Sparks
Review: "The craziest thing is I do have a boyfriend, he is a farmer and I could never figure out why we can't be together most of the time. Reading this book did put things into perspective, I know our story isn't like Morgan and Colby's but kudos to you Nicholas. I loved every line in this book, and it maintained a bit of old school that I always find and makes me love reading novels. Every now and again it helps me escape the reality of the world we live in." — Shelly
Love, Theoretically By Ali Hazelwood
Review: "I absolutely loved this book. It was so sweet and endearing. I truly enjoy these sweet academic romances. They are so much fun to read. This book along with all it’s predecessors is laugh out loud fun. This story totally melted my heart. I laughed, I cried and swooned while reading this book. The character line up was amazing and I could not help but fall in love. I really hope that the author decides to continue with these wonderful nerdy romances. Not only are they sweet, but they are laugh out loud fun. With funny awkwardness and quirky romance, these books are sure to have you falling in love. They are amazing reads for the geeks at heart. Nerds need love too!" — Patty Wilderman
The Bodyguard By Katherine Center
Review: "I adore this story! Fake dating, forced proximity, movie star/normal human, etc. So many of my favorite tropes all rolled into one fantastic story! I loved the meet cute! I loved the moment they both realized they weren't pretending! I loved pretty much everything about this book! Katherine Center sure knows how to write an unputdownable book!" — Heidi S.
Yours Truly By Abby Jimenez
Review: "I was so excited to get my hands on a copy of this book, especially after loving everything I have read by Abby. Let me tell you; she did not disappoint with this one. This story had me all up in my feels. It's a total emotional rollercoaster. Bri and Jacob, two ER doctors, are opposites- she is outgoing, and he has severe social anxiety. After a rocky start, the two end up faking a relationship, and slowly but surely, they start falling for each other. Both characters are thoroughly likable and are just so good together. This story had all the humor and heart you could want, and the way Bri and Jacob use letters is perfect. It was such a great addition to the storyline. This one had me laughing and swooning the whole time. Bri and Jacob's relationship is super sweet. I adored that they were able to really see each other and love each other, quirky faults and all. Some heavy topics are an essential part of the plot, so check the content warnings. She handled these issues delicately, and they didn't bring the whole story down. If you're looking for a fantastic romance, run - don't walk, and get a copy of this one!!" — Andrea G.
Meet Me At The Lake By Carley Fortune
Review: "this book made me want to pack my bags, and escape to a lake house, a warm genuine cabin resort. a place where i could dance with nature and feed my inner child, a community that makes you feel more than a guest, but like family. i enjoyed the hidden, simple messages of life not always going as planned and the little lessons of never taking life for granted, making sure to always tell a loved one how much you care and sometimes, we have to show up and fight for what we want. this book made me feel, made me want to connect with each character (my favorite was peter, i wanted to know more about him, i fell in love with his heart) a book where you can take to the park and have a picnic with, a companion, as you sip on wine after a long day, or share a nice hot cup of coffee with. either way, it’s a must read. thank you for this." — M o o n ii e
Part Of Your World By Abby Jimenez
Review: "The chemistry is off the charts! I adore Alexis and Daniel. This story just takes off from first page and you don't want to put it down. Part of Your World is an opposite attract romance where two very different worlds collide. This is Abby's 4th romance novel and I have read all 4. And I must say she is one of my favoritea authors and I look forward to each new book she releases. This one was no exception and it lived up to all my expectations. This book might be her funniest yet. It made me laugh, it made me cry, it made me swoon. And there is a baby goat in pajamas! What more could you want? As expected the author tackles heavy topics in a realistic manner, this time it’s DV. I felt the author, as always, did a great job of blending such an emotional matter in a way that adds a valuable layer of weight to the book. Abby could just go for humor and romance but there is always more to her stories that makes it more meaningful. Definitely recommended for anyone who loves opposites attract, small town romance with tons of heart! It was a beautiful modern fairytale." — amanda little
Nora Goes Off Script By Annabel Monaghan
Review: "I absolutely adored Nora Goes Off Script. I loved how clever it was and how it made fun of hallmark romance movies. I loved how real Nora was with her adorable two kids and her deadbeat ex husband. I loved the small town she lived in and all the fantastic side characters (looking at you, Weezie!). This story is just the perfect escape. Is it realistic? Absolutely not! But will it leave you swooning and smiling? Absolutely! This book will be one of your FAVORITE summer reads. It’s everything you want in a romance. Gosh, I just loved it. And now I’m a forever fan of this author. Like, what is next? Please just send it my way. New go-to author. Content: romance- lots! But closed door, friends 🙌🏼 language- yep, but I could deal without gritting my teeth. 😆 Loved it. Pack it in your suitcase for beach vacay, and thank me later." — MeetMeInTheStacks
Romantic Comedy By Curtis Sittenfeld
Review: "It’s been a while since I enjoyed a book this much. The writing was intelligent enough that I looked several words up to be sure of their meaning. Intelligent but not stuffy! Sally and Noah were refreshingly and believably nuanced. The backstory around a Saturday Night Live-style TV show was fascinating, the love story itself was engaging and the ending pleasurably satisfying. Well done Curtis Sittenfeld!" — Lucy Grace
Practice Makes Perfect By Sarah Adams
Review: "I’ve wanted to get back into reading and chose this book to be the one that gets me back to reading more books. And it definitely did! I’m a sucker for romance, and this one hit the spot. Don’t expect it to be a SPICY book. (If I had to rate the spice it’s a 1 out of 5) Which it’s okay! Loved Annie and Will’s chemistry. Gawd I just love the whole vibe of this book, it’s hard to explain. Practice Makes Perfect is a very sweet & cute novel, that I recommend if you’re looking for a simple read." — Eunmi
The Love Wager By Lynn Painter
Review: "I LOVE Lynn Painter’s writing soo much! Her books are just perfect. What I love most about this book was its ability to put a smile on my face, and transport me away to Jack and Hallie’s world! It made me immensely happy to see Liv and Colin again as well. Hallie and Jack were cute! I loved how their relationship blossomed from friendship to true love. I could see Hallie being a besties with Liv. Also, Jack!! I could honestly spend my whole review detailing all the ways I adore him. He gives Wes a run for his money, but Wes will always remain the GOAT. My hope is that we get a book about how Will and his wife ended up together. I loved them in Mr. Wrong Number, and would love to know more. I’ll close just by saying, Lynn you’re truly the greatest!" — Uclaknitter02
The True Love Experiment By Christina Lauren
Review: "Much to my family's dismay, I don't do reality TV. I am just not a fan at all. Even my husband is known for tuning in to watch. At first, I was worried that this would impact my enjoyment of the storyline in The True Love Experiment, but I was pleasantly surprised. Let me tell you, I am so down to watch a reality show like the one in this book!! Give me all the romance novel heroes, please!! As with every other book written by this dynamic duo, once I started reading, I couldn't stop. I finished this book in one sitting. I have never read a book by Christina and Lauren that I didn't absolutely love, and this one did not disappoint! Oh, Fizzy and Conner, how I loved you!! Your chemistry was amazing, and I thoroughly enjoyed watching your relationship develop. I loved seeing Jess and River again and was tickled that the DNAduo story continued. This novel captured everything I love about romance novels and was the perfect read for me!! My romance-loving heart highly recommends this one!!" — Andrea G.
The Seven Year Slip By Ashley Poston
Review: "There's a hopefulness in the click of the lock in Apartment B4's door...and it sets up a magic contemporary romance in Ashley Poston's 'The Seven Year Slip.' While I found myself looking for an explanation as to why our two love interests--Clementine West and James Iwan Ashton--could individually leave the 'magical' apartment during its timeslip into the past and be in their respective correct time, I could set aside the desire for a sci-fi interruption and enjoy the contemporary story that unfolds here. Clementine and Iwan meet seven years ago when Iwan is just starting his career and Clementine is 'current day' with her career already seven years in progress--and they're both seeking. We follow Clementine's arc looking for joy in her job and life-without-her-beloved aunt and we see her assist Iwan in rediscovering his joy. It's not just a cutesy romance where two people fall in love and move through time. It's an in-depth look at how time changes a person--and reconnection can help you get yourself back. I admit I got a little weepy in a few spots while reading and then full-on burst into tears when I got to the thought-provoking discussion questions at the end. Poston did a fantastic job with this..." — Fantasy Author Sandy Lender
Forget Me Not By Julie Soto
Review: "I love a book with excellent chemistry and tension between a couple. And I adored Ama and Elliot so dang much. She is terrified of commitment due to her past and he is someone who doesn’t get to know people easily but Ama breezes into his life like a splash of joy that he can’t say no to despite his grumpy nature. He is immediately enamored with her and fumbles with how to catch her as she flies in circles around him during all of this wedding planning. The story is told in two parts. Him as they met and dated in the past. And her as she is forced to work with him a few years later during a career making wedding she has to plan. The pacing is pretty fast and their reactions to each other is addicting. He rarely speaks so when u can read his chapters and hear his thoughts about how enamored he is with her just made my heart sing. Read this book." — Blondebell
Hello Stranger By Katherine Center
Review: "Hello Stranger is my first Kathrine Center novel. Comfy cozy, light, heartwarming, fuzzy feelings aplenty! The plot was creative, you do have to suspend disbelief a little but overall I found this to be any enjoyable read. Sadie is a portrait artist on the cusp of her big break. She is a finalist in a prestigious art competition that will put her name on the map. She ends up in the hospital and after surgery she is diagnosed with prosopagnosia or “acquired face blindness.” She is now a portrait artist who can’t see faces with only one month to paint the best portrait of her life. Sadie is a complex but mostly likeable main character. She has been burned by the people closest to her, experienced the loss of a parent, and now is dealing with medical trauma. Because of her past, she has a hard time asking for help. As someone who has experienced my own losses, Center handled Sadie’s and her dad’s grief in such an authentic and heartbreaking way. The romance aspect of the story was so sweet, and the couple had great banter." — The Book Pear
Business Or Pleasure By Rachel Lynn Solomon
Review: "I absolutely loved Business or Pleasure by Rachel Lynn Solomon. The chemistry between Chandler and Finn was sizzling, and they were a delightful couple. The way they communicated their needs through frank and open conversations was fantastic. I couldn't get enough of their story. I liked how genuine and heartfelt the interactions between the two were. The whole idea behind the story was enjoyable too. You hardly ever see male characters shown as anything other than perfect in bed, so it was nice to see Finn, even though he's a celeb, being portrayed as a relatable and flawed guy who needs a little help between the sheets. I found Solomon's writing style quite engaging, especially in the steamy scenes where Chandler and Finn were so open about their desires and mastering the art of pleasing a lover. Seeing them try to keep things strictly professional after sharing such intimacies was very entertaining. This forced proximity, he-falls-first, spicy hot romance was perfect from beginning to end! It had me laughing out loud one minute and swooning the next. It was a highly enjoyable and empowering female-forward read. It gets a full recommendation from me!" — Andrea G.
The Neighbor Favor By Kristina Forest
Review: "I really enjoyed this book; mainly because it intertwined romance and the love of books from the perspective of black people. You often don’t hear too many people who read the Sci-Fi section of fiction books from African American Authors. So, the fact that Kristina used this to showcase that side of fiction genre was “chefs kiss”. Personally, I’m not a fantasy reader but hearing snippets of the books mentioned made me second guess it. I may be reading some in the near future. I did enjoy both Lily & Nick’s story… Very relatable in terms of their backstories. It definitely kept things interesting." — Tanesha Abernathy
Will They Or Won't They By Ava Wilder
Review: "I've been in a bit of a reading slump and this book really grabbed my attention. I liked the backdrop of this tv show last season reunion but it was the characters that pulled me in. As flawed as they both are, the writing made me feel for them. I always enjoy dual POV in romance stories, so of course getting to read (listen to) both of them go through hate, jealousy, love, pain, joy...it was just a wonderful book. There's also a dual timeline and those chapters that went back to the earlier years added so much understanding to the current range of emotions the characters were experiencing. I recommend giving this book a try if you like romance stories with flawed characters." — Joy J.
Just My Type By Falon Ballard
Review: "Wow. This was such a great book! It’s my first book by Falon Ballard and it did not disappoint. When it comes to tropes, second chance romances aren’t at the top of my list. But I loved the idea of a 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' vibe mixed with a dash of soul searching, and this was truly a great read. Seth and Lana were both well rounded characters. Typically in a second chance romance, I usually side with one person over the other. But Seth and Lana both had their faults in their demise, but they grew into amazing adults. Was this a slow burn? Yes. But it was realistic and it was worth it. And I’m always a fan of highlighting how therapy can really help a person heal. This was done so very well, and I will definitely be reading more from Falon in the future." — Stephanie Dee
Once More With Feeling By Elissa Sussman
Review: "First Elissa Sussman book and I can't wait to read Funny You Should Ask next! I loved her writing! This sweet second chance romance swept me off my feet and swooned me. It was sweet and a little spicy too! The theatre aspect of the entire book sold me. Theatre was my life in high school, so I related deeply to this book and all the theatrical drama! The enemies to lovers trope rang true in this one and it was executed so well and the character development was perfect for both Cal and Kathleen. It was a slow burn for sure, but every bit worth the wait. If you're looking for a light, funny, sweet and steamy rom-com for your summer, this is it!" — Skye Ellis
Secretly Yours By Tessa Bailey
Review: "Okay, Tessa Bailey once again created the perfect rom-com for my HEA-loving heart. Set in the wine-perfect backdrop of Napa, this one immediately hooked me. I adored the magnetic attraction between the complete opposites, Hallie and Julian. That's a trope I can relate to. Their personality clash added some extra sizzle to the building tension between them. The spicy scenes were hot! Julian's body-positive affirmations made me swoon. I have to say that I will never plant flowers again without thinking of the garden scene. Whew!! It was also a refreshing change to have a male MC dealing with anxiety and panic. I enjoyed the personal growth and self-realization that Hallie and Julian prompted in each other. Kudos, Tessa!! This is an adorably fun romance novel I would highly recommend! " — Andrea G.