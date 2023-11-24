Review: "Absolutely love this walking tread! (Its not a traditional running treadmill). It comes preassembled. Just unpack it and plug it in! Important to note that the red magnet must be inserted in place for this to turn on. It fits perfectly under my rising desk. I work from home and found that I'm not out and about as often as I used to be and needed to get some exercise during my 9-10 hour work days. This was a perfect solution. It comes with a remote, which is excellent to use while I'm in/out of meetings. I have the handle bars in the down position, but if they were upright, it has a keypad to control the machine and a holder that will fit a cell phone or a small iPad (no books). It's lightweight. I can easily move this around on my own. The tread moves pretty quickly, very brisk walking pace (just under a jog's pace). I've been using this a couple weeks now and I've lost 1.5 pounds. I highly recommend." — Cori