Any fashionista will tell you, no outfit is complete without the perfect pair of shoes. And if you’re a fan of making a statement when you step into a room, we’ve got a list down below that you might want to dip your toes into. We took a trip to the Shoes With Threatening Auras Facebook group and gathered some of their most unsettling and hilarious pics below.

From Crocs that are as frightening as an actual crocodile to heels that will give you the heebie-jeebies, we hope you enjoy taking a stroll through this list, pandas. Be sure to upvote the footwear that you find most intimidating, and keep reading to find conversations with the creator of the group, Vixen Marie Cole, and Susannah Davda, aka The Shoe Consultant!