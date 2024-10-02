ADVERTISEMENT

Any fashionista will tell you, no outfit is complete without the perfect pair of shoes. And if you’re a fan of making a statement when you step into a room, we’ve got a list down below that you might want to dip your toes into. We took a trip to the Shoes With Threatening Auras Facebook group and gathered some of their most unsettling and hilarious pics below.

From Crocs that are as frightening as an actual crocodile to heels that will give you the heebie-jeebies, we hope you enjoy taking a stroll through this list, pandas. Be sure to upvote the footwear that you find most intimidating, and keep reading to find conversations with the creator of the group, Vixen Marie Cole, and Susannah Davda, aka The Shoe Consultant!

The shoes my upstairs neighbor wears

These blocks are made for walkin' and that's just what they'll do.

The Shoes with Threatening Auras group was created in February 2023. And while the community hasn’t amassed a huge number of members yet, they’ve already shared some fabulous (or frightening) photos of hilarious shoes. To learn more about the group and how it got started, we got in touch with the creator, Vixen Cole, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda.   

“For starters, I'm autistic and have ADHD, both of which come with sensory and anxiety issues. However, I also like to find humor in things that make me uncomfortable; it helps me cope with my anxieties,” Vixen shared. “So, I started with a group about unappetizing food, and then a group with memes and posts about uncomfortable subjects and anxiety.”
Shoe roulette:
Will you fall on your face or break an ankle?

“Shoes with Threatening Auras came about because I found so many images of shoes that are awful yet fascinating at the same time. But I didn't want to flood my own newsfeed with them, and they weren't quite right for my other groups,” Vixen continued. 

We were also curious about what this shoe-loving community is like. “The group has a whopping 30 members, and I'm basically the only one posting, but I keep it going for my own neurodivergent enjoyment. The 3 group members who regularly like my posts are an added bonus,” the creator added with a laugh.
I don't think theese betong, just normal summer shoes. Pretty.

Where does she find these chaotic images? “The shoe pictures come from many different places, including random Facebook and browser ads, posts in other groups, Pinterest, online shopping (Amazon, Temu, etc), celebrity pictures, and even ones I see in the real world,” Vixen says. “Some of my favorite shoes to post are the ridiculously priced silly looking ones, like what some celebrities make go viral.”

I see your ugly Christmas sweater, I raise you ugly Christmas boots!

We were also dying to know if Vixen would ever actually consider wearing a pair of these threatening shoes. “I would definitely wear the silliest looking shoes. Those that look like animals or food best match my personality and somewhat quirky wardrobe.”
When you can't decide which shoes to wear, so you pick them all.

I didn't think shoes could give me the heebie jeebies, but here we are

Who came up with this? I don't even care if it was for a Halloween costume, there's a line that shouldn't be crossed I think we broke a barrier.

Finally, Vixen added that she currently runs 13 groups, 7 of which are about weird, or "threatening" things, anxiety, and even an actual phobia she has. “The other 6 are basically tag groups,” she noted. “I also have a page (Carefully Curated Crap) where I share all the memes I've made and the memes I don't think people in my friends list would appreciate on my regular page. I only wish my actual life was as organized as my Facebook life,” she said with a laugh.

How to unalive yourself in one step

Health insurance policies exclude coverage for accidents while wearing these.

To be honest, these toes are an improvement to my own

We were also lucky enough to get in touch with Susannah Davda, aka The Shoe Consultant, to learn a bit more about footwear from an expert. First, we wanted to know what Susannah loves most about shoes.

"Interesting shoes are great conversation starters. I love the power they have to bring introverts into conversations they might otherwise struggle to be included in," she told Bored Panda. "Be brave enough to wear bold shoes, and people will start conversations with you."

As for her personal favorite pairs, Susannah says she only wears barefoot style shoes now, which she finds great for balance and comfort. "Be Lenka and Vivobarefoot are the two brands I wear, but I wish they offered more interesting styles and colors," she noted.

Whoever designed these understands neither physics nor gravity

They make a cloven hoof to convince cannibals they're not kosher.

When he slips into your DMs and asks for feet pics

We also asked The Shoe Consultant what she thinks the most important things to keep in mind are when picking out a new pair of shoes. "First you need to decide the order of your priorities," Susannah says. "We all want style and comfort, but which is more important to you? Would you sacrifice style for increased comfort? Do you usually buy for look and put up with pain?"

"It’s also important to buy shoes that look great with as many of your outfits as possible, rather than one pair for one dress or pair of pants," she noted. "White and metallics are useful neutrals if you want to avoid dull black."
What's really weird is that the rest of them make these look normal.

I mean, do the at least let you jump higher? Maybe roar like a T. rex also?

And if you're considering rocking some bold footwear, Susannah says, "Go for it! You will always have a good day when you’re wearing statement shoes. If you are worried about going too far and being laughed at, try a style you have worn before in more interesting colors."

"Alternatively, go for a more unusual silhouette in a safer neutral. Instagram can be a good source of style advice to help you keep your look current. Follow one or two influencers whose aesthetic you love and get inspired by their feeds," the expert continued.

"Life is too short to wear boring shoes. Buy footwear you are excited to wear, and ignore anyone who judges you. They are probably jealous of your courage and style."
The perfect shoe for the next satanic ball.

We hope you’re having a blast scrolling through these wild photos, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly threatening, and let us know in the comments if you’d ever consider purchasing a pair of these shoes. Then, if you're looking for even more footwear, we recommend checking out another Bored Panda list featuring amusing shoes!
Designer: so I really hate Sharron over there, but I don't know how to kill her without actually looking like it. Oh I know! I can use here extremely weird fashion taste against her and give her murder shoes!

When you got a smart mouth but don't want to be hurting anyone's feelings

It's spring, so keep your rain boots handy.

I broke my ankle looking at these

I'm just going to throw myself down the stairs, it'll be much quicker than trying to put these on and walk

These would be great for a pool party, where walking was not an issue.

Cement blocks would be a lot cheaper and just a easy to walk with

When you don't know if you're coming or going

The souls of your shoes

Perfect for people who like walking with rocks in their shoes

Photographer: "put on these muppet-esque monstrosities and try and look as uncomfortable as possible"

Model:

When you don't have time for a pedicure.

When you have to make another 1000 shoes but your out of material:

Finally! Shoes for proper tree perching. My souvenir grippy socks from Club Meds just weren't cutting it.

I trip over my own feet when barefoot, so these are a guaranteed face plant

When you want more air in your Jordans

I could be wrong, but I think alcohol may have played a role in this fashion decision

Because heels aren't uncomfortable enough

If we were meant to wear pointy toed shoes, our big toe would now be our middle toe, so that it fits in the shoe correctly.

Me: I'm looking for something in a chunky heel.
Shoe salesperson:

