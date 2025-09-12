ADVERTISEMENT

There's a massive difference between a quick makeover and a true glow-up...

We're talking real, hard-earned transformations that take time, effort and a whole lot of self-determination. The ones fueled by late-night promises to yourself, perhaps a few setbacks, and maybe even a vision board. They're kick-started by the decision that things just have to change, come hell or high water. Or possibly by being left on "read" a few too many times.

If you've been dreaming of the day you completely overhaul your appearance from the inside out, you might want to check out a TikTok trend that's been making waves while inspiring loads of people. The posts reveal before and after images of incredible glow-ups, with netizens using captions like, "Why are they not texting back?" or "The joke's on me."

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites to motivate you to be the best version of yourself, no matter how long it takes. Don't forget to upvote the ones that leave your jaw on the floor.