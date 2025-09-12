ADVERTISEMENT

There's a massive difference between a quick makeover and a true glow-up...

We're talking real, hard-earned transformations that take time, effort and a whole lot of self-determination. The ones fueled by late-night promises to yourself, perhaps a few setbacks, and maybe even a vision board. They're kick-started by the decision that things just have to change, come hell or high water. Or possibly by being left on "read" a few too many times.

If you've been dreaming of the day you completely overhaul your appearance from the inside out, you might want to check out a TikTok trend that's been making waves while inspiring loads of people. The posts reveal before and after images of incredible glow-ups, with netizens using captions like, "Why are they not texting back?" or "The joke's on me."

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites to motivate you to be the best version of yourself, no matter how long it takes. Don't forget to upvote the ones that leave your jaw on the floor.

#1

Side-by-side before and after photos showing incredible transformations that people went through after change decisions

_kurghinyan Report

    #2

    Side-by-side photos showing an incredible transformation of a young woman after deciding she needed to change.

    ranamaxl Report

    #3

    Before and after photo showing an incredible transformation of a young man building muscle and confidence.

    trevorlarcom Report

    #4

    Before and after photo showing an incredible transformation of a young man with curly hair and a bright smile.

    c1ssus Report

    #5

    Before and after transformation showing a young man’s incredible change after deciding he needed to change.

    lucasegolifts Report

    #6

    Before and after photos showing an incredible transformation of a person’s skin and appearance after deciding to change.

    kaann_6 Report

    #7

    Young man’s incredible transformation shown in before and after photos with detailed tattoos and muscular physique.

    mattiabrescianini_ Report

    #8

    Before and after body transformation showing impressive muscle gain and tattooed arms in a gym setting.

    dohmensamue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Before and after photos showing incredible transformations people went through after deciding they needed to change.

    jarrodmckenna_ Report

    #10

    Side-by-side images of a young man showing incredible transformations after deciding to change his appearance and style outdoors.

    phantom_ronin Report

    #11

    Before and after photo showing incredible transformations people went through after deciding they needed to change.

    logan.sub5 Report

    #12

    Side-by-side image showing a girl’s before and after transformation illustrating incredible personal changes.

    supplucyspam Report

    #13

    Before and after photos showing an incredible transformation of a man after deciding he needed to change.

    erbex.bttl Report

    #14

    Man showing incredible transformation with different hairstyles and expressions, illustrating personal change journey.

    lagunaloire26 Report

    #15

    Before and after photos showing an incredible transformation of a young man after deciding to change.

    unc_sky Report

    #16

    Before and after transformation showing a young man’s impressive physical change and fitness progress.

    tomslee05 Report

    #17

    Young man before and after transformation, showing changes in appearance as part of incredible transformations people went through.

    fawad.sultani7 Report

    #18

    Before and after transformation of a young man showing incredible physical changes after deciding he needed to change.

    mattiabrescianini_ Report

    #19

    Before and after photo of a young man showing incredible transformation through fitness and muscle building.

    javii.cabrero Report

    #20

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing incredible transformations people went through after deciding to change.

    gerald_the_third_/ Report

    #21

    Before and after photo showing an impressive body transformation of a man building muscle with dedication and consistency.

    xinxinder Report

    #22

    Side-by-side photos showing a young woman’s incredible transformations after deciding she needed to change.

    elisabeth9_68/ Report

    #23

    Side-by-side before and after images showing incredible transformations people went through after deciding to change.

    vcnzo5 Report

    #24

    Before and after transformation of a person showing incredible changes after deciding they needed to change.

    alyster.dlmt/ Report

    #25

    Before and after photos of a young person showcasing incredible transformations after deciding they needed to change.

    dontfwniko Report

    #26

    Before and after transformation of a young man showing an incredible change after deciding he needed to change.

    toa._04 Report

    #27

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing an incredible transformation that highlights personal change and growth.

    v_marinho6 Report

    #28

    Before and after transformation showing clear skin and a confident smile after deciding to change.

    fllyyiing Report

    #29

    Side-by-side image showing an incredible transformation of a young man after deciding he needed to change.

    nick.adn Report

    #30

    Young man showing incredible transformation with a significant change in muscle tone after deciding to change.

    chema_almela Report

    #31

    Before and after transformation of a young man showing incredible physical changes after deciding to change.

    dave19798 Report

    #32

    Side-by-side image showing a man’s incredible transformation with updated hairstyle and appearance after deciding to change.

    fr28foxy Report

    #33

    Side-by-side photos showing an impressive fitness transformation as part of incredible transformations people went through.

    lukewarzofficial Report

    #34

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing an incredible transformation of a young man after deciding to change.

    thenicklifts Report

    #35

    Before and after photos showing incredible transformations of a young man embracing change and personal growth.

    .azuenn Report

    #36

    Before and after weight loss transformation of a man showing incredible physical changes and improved fitness.

    dombyrom122 Report

    #37

    Before and after photo showing incredible transformations of a young man who decided he needed to change his appearance.

    trumiko_ Report

    #38

    Young man showing incredible transformations with improved skin and confidence after deciding to change, before and after photos.

    vktrrl Report

    #39

    Side-by-side image showing an incredible transformation of a young man before and after deciding to change his appearance.

    _be305 Report

    #40

    Before and after photos of a man showing incredible transformations after deciding to change his fitness and body shape.

    esinteressiertkeinen Report

    #41

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing incredible transformations people underwent after choosing to change.

    cristtianoog Report

    #42

    Young man showing incredible transformations in appearance after deciding he needed to change, with clearer skin and styled hair.

    notcarst Report

    #43

    Before and after transformation of a tattooed man showing incredible physical change and confidence outdoors.

    kenz.vol3 Report

    #44

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing a young man’s incredible transformation after deciding to change.

    barclayahmed Report

    #45

    Before and after photo showing incredible transformations people went through after deciding they needed to change.

    kai.black09 Report

    #46

    Side-by-side image showing a young man's incredible transformation after deciding he needed to change his look.

    watto654 Report

